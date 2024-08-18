Delon had been in poor health in recent years, and had suffered a stroke in 2019.

“His children, Alain Fabien, Anouchka, Anthony, as well as [his dog] Loubo, are deeply saddened to announce the passing of their father,” according to a statement reported by French media.

"He passed away peacefully in his house in Douchy, surrounded by his three children and his family," it continued.

"His family asks you to please respect his privacy, in this extremely painful time of mourning."

Born on 8th November 1935, Delon rose to stardom in the 1960s with roles in hits including The Leopard and Rocco and his Brothers, and went on to appear in more than 90 films over the course of his career.

He became known for his stoic performances, often as attractive men filled with inner turmoil, and who were prone to sudden outbursts of anger and emotion. He was often dubbed “the male Brigitte Bardot”.

Some of his most celebrated roles included performances in movies such as Purple Noon, Women Are Weak and Monsier Klein.

His last major public appearance came in May 2019 when he received an honorary Palme d'or at the Cannes film festival.

In an emotional speech he appeared to bid farewell to cinema.

"It's a bit of a posthumous tribute, but from my lifetime," he had said. "I am going to leave, but I won't leave without thanking you."

Tributes have been flooding in for Delon following the tragic news of his passing.

British actor Michael Warburton wrote on Twitter, which was recently re-branded as X: “The epitome of 60’s French cool,” he wrote, alongside a clip from Le Samouraï.

“RIP ALAIN DELON – one of French Cinema’s greats, an icon, a star, and beautiful & charismatic to the end.”

Meanwhile, director Danny Bergman wrote: "RIP Alain Delon (1935-2024). He was one of the coolest & most handsome actors ever, but sometimes I feel that his acting ability is underappreciated. His presence on screen alone is enough to make people watch a film. You all know how much I adore him. He will be sorely missed."