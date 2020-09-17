Meet the cast of Enola Holmes, Millie Bobby Brown’s latest Netflix movie

Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown is returning to our screens as Sherlock Holmes’ sleuth younger sister in Netflix’s Enola Holmes alongside the likes of Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin and Helena Bonham Carter.

Based on American author Nancy Springer’s novels of the same name, Enola Holmes stars Brown as the titular character, a smart and perceptive young lady who sets out to find her eccentric mother (Bonham Carter), who disappears on the morning of her 16th birthday.

Whilst avoiding her strict older brothers, who try to place Enola in a finishing school for ‘proper’ young ladies, the amateur detective finds herself becoming involved in a much bigger mystery surrounding fellow runaway Viscount Tewkesbury.

Featuring a star-studded cast, including Killing Eve’s Fiona Shaw and Chewing Gum’s Susie Wokoma, this Netflix film isn’t one to miss, especially considering Henry Cavill’s “softer” take on the iconic Sherlock Holmes.

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of Enola Holmes.

Millie Bobby Brown plays Enola Holmes

Who is Enola Holmes? Enola is the smart and perceptive younger sister of detective Sherlock Holmes, who discovers on the morning of her 16th birthday that her mother Eudoria, with whom she was very close, is missing.

After being placed in a finishing school for “proper” young ladies by her older brothers, Enola escapes to search for her mother, outwitting those trying to capture her along the way and finding herself involved in a much bigger mystery around young runaway Lord.

Where have I seen Millie before? British actress Millie Bobby Brown is best known for playing Eleven in Netflix sci-fi hit Stranger Things, a role which earned her two Emmy Award nominations. She has since starred as Madison Russell in Godzilla: King of the Monsters and the upcoming sequel, Godzilla vs. Kong.

Henry Cavill plays Sherlock Holmes

Who is Sherlock Holmes? Sherlock Holmes is the older brother of Enola, who is still building his reputation in the detective world when he’s faced with the responsibility of looking after his sister following his mother’s disappearance.

Unlike the Sherlocks we’ve seen in other adaptations of the Arthur Conan Doyle novels, this Sherlock is a more human interpretation of the character, who finds himself learning empathy from Enola and unlocking his emotional side.

Where have I seen Henry before? Henry Cavill is one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood at the moment, having portrayed Superman in Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, as well as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher.

He recently starred in Mission: Impossible – Fallout, psychological thriller Night Hunter and war drama Sand Castle.

Sam Claflin plays Mycroft Holmes

Who is Mycroft Holmes? Mycroft is the older brother of Enola who sticks fiercely to the traditions of the time and tries to send her to finishing school after the disappearance of their mother. He’s the most uptight and mean-spirited of all the Holmes siblings and clashes with Enola due to his ordered, rule-abiding manner.

Where have I seen Sam before? Sam Claflin made his film debut in Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, before rising to prominence with his role in The Hunger Games film series.

He has since starred in romcom Me Before You, romantic drama Adrift, the Charlie’s Angels reboot and Netflix’s Love Wedding Repeat. He also has a recurring role on Peaky Blinders as British politician Oswald Mosley.

Helena Bonham Carter plays Eudoria Holmes

Who is Eudoria Holmes? Eudoria is Mycroft, Sherlock and Enola’s enigmatic, eccentic and free-thinking mother, who raised and educated Enola in their countryside home. An unconventional matriarch of the times they live in, suffragette Eudoria taught Enola martial arts, science and cryptology rather than the skills befitting of a ‘proper lady’ but goes missing on Enola’s 16th birthday.

Where have I seen Helena before? Acting legend Helena Bonham Carter has starred in blockbusters The Wings of the Dove, The King’s Speech, the Harry Potter series, Great Expectations and a range of Tim Burton films, such as Big Fish, Corpse Bride, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Sweeney Todd and Alice in Wonderland.

She currently plays Princess Margaret on Netflix’s The Crown.

Louis Partridge plays Viscount Tewksbury

Who is Viscount Tewkesbury? The floppy-haired Viscount Tewkesbury is a young runaway whose path crosses with Enola’s when they meet on a train. When they narrowly escape a dangerous situation, they soon realise that Tewkesbury is involved in a bigger mystery than originally thought.

Where have I seen Louis before? Louis Partridge is best known for playing Piero de Medici in Netflix’s Medici: The Magnificent, and previously appeared in Paddington 2 and Canadian drama Emil and the Detectives.

Fiona Shaw plays Miss Harrison

Who is Miss Harrison? Miss Harrison is the strict head mistress of Enola’s finishing school. The unmarried teacher is one of the first authority figures Enola finds herself clashing with, and has a strong infatuation with Mycroft.

Where have I seen Fiona before? Irish-born actress Fiona Shaw is best known for playing Aunt Petunia in the Harry Potter series as well as for her roles in Jane Eyre, Colette, Fleabag and Killing Eve. She is set to star in upcoming film Ammonite alongside Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan.

Burn Gorman plays Linthorn

Who is Linthorn? Linthorn is a bowler hat-wearing henchman, who’s been hired to kill Viscount Tewkesbury.

Where have I seen Burn before? British actor Burn Goodman rose to fame as Owen Harper in Doctor Who spin-off Torchwood and has since established himself in Hollywood, appearing in Game of Thrones, Turn: Washington’s Spies and Amazon drama The Man in the High Castle as well as the Pacific Rim films, The Dark Knight Rises and upcoming live-action remake of Pinocchio.

Susan Wokoma plays Edith

Who is Edith? Edith is the owner of a London tea house and jiu-jitsu master who Enola stumbles upon on her journey and finds herself going head-to-head both physically and politically with Sherlock on his quest to find her.

Where have I seen Susan before? BAFTA Breakthrough winner Susan Wokoma is best known for starring as Tracey’s uptight sister Cynthia in Michaela Coel’s Chewing Gum, Jessica in Phoebe Waller Bridge’s Crashing, Raquel in Crazyhead and more recently, Mabel in Year of the Rabbit.

Adeel Akhtar plays Lestrade

Who is Lestrade? Inspector Lestrade is the iconic detective who often finds himself working alongside Enola’s older brothers – Sherlock and Mycroft. The bumbling Scotland Yard officer comes face-to-face with Enola, who he initially dislikes.

Where have I seen Adeel before? Adeel Akhtar won a BAFTA Award for his portrayal of Shazad in Murdered By My Father and has since starred in the BBC’s adaptation of Les Misérables, Daisy Haggard’s dark sitcom Back to Life, Killing Eve, The Night Manager and more recently, Netflix’s Murder Mystery and The Big Sick.

Frances de la Tour plays The Dowager

Who is The Dowager? The Dowager is Viscount Tewkesbury’s grandmother.

Where have I seen Frances before? Tony Award and Olivier Award-winner Frances de la Tour has appeared in The History Boys as Mrs. Lintott, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, BBC sitcom Big School, Outlander and more recently, Vanity Fair.

Hattie Morahan plays Lady Tewksbury

Who is Lady Tewkesbury? Lady Tewkesbury is Viscount Tewkesbury’s mother.

Where have I seen Hattie before? Hattie Morahan is best known for appearing in the live-action Beauty and the Beast remake, Mr Holmes, The Golden Compass and Official Secrets.

Enola Holmes is set for release on Netflix in September 2020. Check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix.

