Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s memorable tale of a stranded pilot who meets a little golden-haired prince in a desert has been made into a film, voiced by the A-list likes of Rachel McAdams, Marion Cotillard, James Franco, Jeff Bridges, Ricky Gervais, Paul Giamatti, Paul Rudd and Benicio del Toro.

It's now available to stream on Netflix UK - and if you are after a pick-me-up, some perspective or a spot of something magical, you need look no further.