❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Michael Rosen: "This may sound extraordinary, but I'm not traumatised by the death of my son"
Writer and broadcaster Michael Rosen has had more than his fair share of difficult times – but in his latest book, he comes up with hints on how to find the positive.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Monday, 29 December 2025 at 5:00 pm
Ad
Ad
The TV shortcut you need
From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad