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Mary Beard reveals what President Donald Trump and the emperors of Ancient Rome have in common
Dame Mary Beard has spent her life at close quarters with the ancient world – but her new book proves she’s intent on proving its ties to the present.
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Published: Monday, 13 April 2026 at 5:00 pm
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