Speaking to the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg, the 27-year-old said: “This is just dumb. Just stupid. It does not represent real people.

“I cannot play a festival where it’s, like, £800 a ticket. How can you stand on stage and that’s OK?”

In direct response to this, Yungblud has launched his own festival, Bludfest, which is held at the Milton Keynes Bowl.

Having kicked off in 2024, this year’s event will be held on 21st June, with Yungblud headlining alongside Chase Atlantic, Blackbear and Denzel Curry.

Rachel Chinouriri, JXDN, Peach PRC, Luvcat, Master Peace and Cliffords are all also on the line-up for the one-day event, with other stars yet to be announced.

“We wanted to come back and do 20 bands for £65, because that’s the way it should be,” Harrison explained.

“In this world, there is nothing you can’t achieve if you are doing it from a place of truth, and for the right reason.

“I was tired of what the festival market was. I was tired that a lot of festival promoters didn’t take me seriously. So I was like: I’ll start my own. Why not?”

He added that he’s not making any money from the event, and instead “doing it for the f**king tunes”.

Thanking fans for their support, Yungblud added that he’s “had arguments” about the price of the tickets, but is refusing to budge, with tickets for this year's Bludfest currently going for £73.25.

