Jam-packed with the genre's biggest and fastest-rising stars, this promises to be a weekend not to forget, with PartyNextDoor, Summer Walker, BigXthaPlug and more on the line-up.

And with the sunny weather holding firm for another weekend, this is surely the best way to enjoy it.

Here's everything you need to know.

Who is on the Wireless Festival line-up?

Drake. Prince Williams/Wireimage

Wireless opens its gates to the public at 1:30pm on Friday 11th July, and 11am on Saturday 12th and Sunday 13th.

Here's who will be performing on the line-up each day.

Friday 11th July 2025

Main Stage

Drake

Summer Walker

PartyNextDoor

Leon Thomas

KWN

Odeal

DJ AG

Old Spice Stage

Roy Woods

Sailorr

Karri

Nippa

Kamilla Rose

Saturday 12th July 2025

BigXthaPlug. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Main Stage

Drake

Boy Better Known

TBA

BigXthaPlug

Lancey Foux

Nemzzz

DJ AG

Old Spice Stage

Fimiguerrero

Sahbabii

Len

Chy Cartier

YT

Kenny Allstar

Sunday 13th July 2025

Burna Boy. Joseph Okpako/Redferns

Main Stage

Drake

Burna Boy

Vybz Kartel

Popcaan

Spice

Masicka

DJ AG

Old Spice Stage

Uncle Waffles

Darkoo

Odumodublvck

Skeete

Izzy Bossy

Can I still I buy tickets to Wireless Festival 2025?

Yes! There are still some tickets available for Wireless Festival this year – with one-day, two-day and three-day passes up for grabs.

However, they are almost gone at the time of writing, so if you want to get them, we suggest you snap them up now.

Ad

