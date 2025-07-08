Wireless Festival is taking over Finsbury Park this weekend for the biggest rap and hip-hop party of the summer.

With Drake headlining all three days of the event, the team are clearly gearing up for something special – and it's not too late to join in on the action.

Jam-packed with the genre's biggest and fastest-rising stars, this promises to be a weekend not to forget, with PartyNextDoor, Summer Walker, BigXthaPlug and more on the line-up.

And with the sunny weather holding firm for another weekend, this is surely the best way to enjoy it.

Here's everything you need to know.

Who is on the Wireless Festival line-up?

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 9: Rapper Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Drake. Prince Williams/Wireimage

Wireless opens its gates to the public at 1:30pm on Friday 11th July, and 11am on Saturday 12th and Sunday 13th.

Here's who will be performing on the line-up each day.

Friday 11th July 2025

Main Stage

  • Drake
  • Summer Walker
  • PartyNextDoor
  • Leon Thomas
  • KWN
  • Odeal
  • DJ AG

Old Spice Stage

  • Roy Woods
  • Sailorr
  • Karri
  • Nippa
  • Kamilla Rose

Saturday 12th July 2025

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 08: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) BigXthaPlug performs during CMA Fest 2025 at the main stage at Nissan Stadium on June 08, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
BigXthaPlug. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Main Stage

  • Drake
  • Boy Better Known
  • TBA
  • BigXthaPlug
  • Lancey Foux
  • Nemzzz
  • DJ AG

Old Spice Stage

  • Fimiguerrero
  • Sahbabii
  • Len
  • Chy Cartier
  • YT
  • Kenny Allstar

Sunday 13th July 2025

MUNICH, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 08: Burna Boy performs on day 2 of 2024 Superbloom Festival at Olympiapark on September 08, 2024 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/Redferns)
Burna Boy. Joseph Okpako/Redferns

Main Stage

  • Drake
  • Burna Boy
  • Vybz Kartel
  • Popcaan
  • Spice
  • Masicka
  • DJ AG

Old Spice Stage

  • Uncle Waffles
  • Darkoo
  • Odumodublvck
  • Skeete
  • Izzy Bossy

Can I still I buy tickets to Wireless Festival 2025?

Yes! There are still some tickets available for Wireless Festival this year – with one-day, two-day and three-day passes up for grabs.

However, they are almost gone at the time of writing, so if you want to get them, we suggest you snap them up now.

