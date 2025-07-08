Wireless Festival 2025 line-up: Full confirmed list of acts as Drake headlines
The Canadian rapper will be headlining all three days of the iconic event - here's who will be joining him.
Wireless Festival is taking over Finsbury Park this weekend for the biggest rap and hip-hop party of the summer.
With Drake headlining all three days of the event, the team are clearly gearing up for something special – and it's not too late to join in on the action.
Jam-packed with the genre's biggest and fastest-rising stars, this promises to be a weekend not to forget, with PartyNextDoor, Summer Walker, BigXthaPlug and more on the line-up.
And with the sunny weather holding firm for another weekend, this is surely the best way to enjoy it.
Here's everything you need to know.
Who is on the Wireless Festival line-up?
Wireless opens its gates to the public at 1:30pm on Friday 11th July, and 11am on Saturday 12th and Sunday 13th.
Here's who will be performing on the line-up each day.
Friday 11th July 2025
Main Stage
- Drake
- Summer Walker
- PartyNextDoor
- Leon Thomas
- KWN
- Odeal
- DJ AG
Old Spice Stage
- Roy Woods
- Sailorr
- Karri
- Nippa
- Kamilla Rose
Saturday 12th July 2025
Main Stage
- Drake
- Boy Better Known
- TBA
- BigXthaPlug
- Lancey Foux
- Nemzzz
- DJ AG
Old Spice Stage
- Fimiguerrero
- Sahbabii
- Len
- Chy Cartier
- YT
- Kenny Allstar
Sunday 13th July 2025
Main Stage
- Drake
- Burna Boy
- Vybz Kartel
- Popcaan
- Spice
- Masicka
- DJ AG
Old Spice Stage
- Uncle Waffles
- Darkoo
- Odumodublvck
- Skeete
- Izzy Bossy
Can I still I buy tickets to Wireless Festival 2025?
Yes! There are still some tickets available for Wireless Festival this year – with one-day, two-day and three-day passes up for grabs.
However, they are almost gone at the time of writing, so if you want to get them, we suggest you snap them up now.
Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Tilly Pearce is a freelance TV journalist whose coverage ranges from reality shows like Love Is Blind to sci-fi shows like Fallout. She is an NCTJ Gold Standard accredited journalist, who has previously worked as Deputy TV Editor (maternity cover) at Digital Spy, and Deputy TV & Showbiz Editor at Daily Express US.