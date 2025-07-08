The Welsh rockers announced the news today, with nine arena dates taking place across December in the UK.

"Stereophonics have never been content to rest on their laurels, and this year’s performances continue to be some of their most dynamic yet," the announcement read.

So if you haven't seen them live yet, now's your chance – they could even be the perfect early Christmas present, if you're looking for ideas.

Here's everything you need to know..

4th December: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Nottingham Motorpoint Arena 6th December: Utilita Arena, Newcastle

Utilita Arena, Newcastle 7th December: Utilita Arena, Sheffield

Utilita Arena, Sheffield 9th December: P&J Live, Aberdeen

P&J Live, Aberdeen 10th December: OVO Hydro, Glasgow

OVO Hydro, Glasgow 12th December: Co-Op Live, Manchester

Co-Op Live, Manchester 13th December: Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Utilita Arena, Birmingham 16th December: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool 18th December: O2 Arena, London

Where can I get tickets to see Stereophonics?

Tickets for the Winter Arena Tour will be available from 9:30am on July 11th.

They will be available to purchase via Ticketmaster, and you can buy your tickets here.

