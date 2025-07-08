Stereophonics confirm huge new UK tour for 2025 – here's when you can see the iconic band
Kelly Jones, Richard Jones, Adam Zindani, Jamie Morrison and Tony Kirkham are back on the road.
There's no stopping Stereophonics as they continue to tour the world with their rock anthems.
Performing at a string of festivals and events across the summer, the band – Kelly Jones, Richard Jones, Adam Zindani, Jamie Morrison and Tony Kirkham – are showing no signs of slowing down, adding a brand new Winter Arena Tour to their slate to round off 2025 in style.
The Welsh rockers announced the news today, with nine arena dates taking place across December in the UK.
"Stereophonics have never been content to rest on their laurels, and this year’s performances continue to be some of their most dynamic yet," the announcement read.
So if you haven't seen them live yet, now's your chance – they could even be the perfect early Christmas present, if you're looking for ideas.
Here's everything you need to know..
What are Stereophonics UK Winter Arena Tour Dates in 2025?
- 4th December: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
- 6th December: Utilita Arena, Newcastle
- 7th December: Utilita Arena, Sheffield
- 9th December: P&J Live, Aberdeen
- 10th December: OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- 12th December: Co-Op Live, Manchester
- 13th December: Utilita Arena, Birmingham
- 16th December: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
- 18th December: O2 Arena, London
Where can I get tickets to see Stereophonics?
Tickets for the Winter Arena Tour will be available from 9:30am on July 11th.
They will be available to purchase via Ticketmaster, and you can buy your tickets here.
Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Tilly Pearce is a freelance TV journalist whose coverage ranges from reality shows like Love Is Blind to sci-fi shows like Fallout. She is an NCTJ Gold Standard accredited journalist, who has previously worked as Deputy TV Editor (maternity cover) at Digital Spy, and Deputy TV & Showbiz Editor at Daily Express US.