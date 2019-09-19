Fortunately, he doesn’t undertake the challenge alone, helped along the way by trusty French valet Jean Passerpartout, who will be voiced by George Blagden (who played Louis XIV in Versailles).

The drama will also star Don Gilet (Eastenders’ Lucas Johnson), who will portray Detective Fix, a Scotland Yard copper who follows Fogg on his transnational trap, convinced the explorer is a bank robber.

First released in 1873, the Around the World In 80 Days novel has been adapted for stage, radio, TV and film, including Disney’s 2004 movie starring Steve Coogan and Jackie Chan. Monty Python star Michael Palin memorably took on the challenge in real life during 1989, managing to circumnavigate the world without aircraft in 79 days and 7 hours.

