The best audiobooks and podcasts to download from Audible

We've selected some of the best selling audiobooks and podcasts – and some of our favourites – available right now on Audible for your listening pleasure.

Whether you’re a fan of fiction, autobiographies, drama, crime, fantasy or comedy… we’ve got something for everyone.

Check back for regular updates…

By: Michelle Obama

Narrated by: Michelle Obama

Length: 19 hrs and 3 mins

From growing up on the Southside of Chicago to balancing the demands of motherhood and work, this intimate and powerful memoir by the first African American First Lady of the United States tells the stories that helped shape Michelle Obama’s journey and allowed her to create the most open and inclusive White House in American history.

Regular price: £25.99

Regular price: £25.99

By: Mark Manson

Narrated by: Roger Wayne

Length: 5 hrs and 17 mins

“F*ck positivity” is the mantra Mark Manson preaches in his bestselling self-help guide, the ultimate antidote to today’s culture of positive thinking. Not everyone is special, Manson tells us, and real-life doesn’t award you a gold medal just for showing up — but by learning and accepting our own weaknesses and limitations, we can confront once-painful truths and learn true courage.

Regular price: £23.19

Regular price: £23.19

The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying By: Marie Kondo Narrated by: Lucy Scott Length: 4 hrs and 39 mins

Have you mastered the KonMari method? Have you learnt how to ‘spark joy’ in your home and everyday life? Millions of people have attested to the life-changing impact of declutterer extraordinaire Marie Kondo, whose self-help guide on the power of tidying-up has transformed homes across the globe. The guide also promises to help you shed negative aspects of your life, even helping you to lose weight or end a bad relationship.

In the first book in George RR Martin’s epic fantasy series A Song of Ice and Fire (the inspiration behind HBO’s hit TV series) Martin weaves together multiple sprawling storylines from across the fictional kingdom of Westeros. The battle for the Iron Throne spells intrigue, betrayal and bloodshed, and no character or family is safe from harm.

Sherlock Holmes: The Definitive Collection By: Arthur Conan Doyle, Stephen Fry (introductions) Narrated by: Stephen Fry Length: 71 hrs and 57 mins

Stephen Fry lends his instantly-recognisable voice to Conan Doyle’s equally recognisable hero, the eponymous private detective blessed with an altogether superior intellect and a flair for dramatics. The ultimate collection of the Sherlock Holmes mysteries, including four novels and five short story collections, this includes Fry’s personal introductions to each of the nine titles.

Sunshine and Sweet Peas in Nightingale Square By: Heidi Swain Narrated by: Karen Cass Length: 10 hrs and 46 mins

The perfect holiday read (or in this case, listen), bestselling author Heidi Swain’s heartwarming stories are the ideal antidote to life’s more humdrum realities. Swain’s heroine Kate has run away to Norwich in an effort to escape her husband, but she soon finds herself drawn in to village life, where the arrival of developers could spell disaster to the locals’ traditional way of life.

This Is Going to Hurt By: Adam Kay Narrated by: Adam Kay Length: 6 hrs and 17 mins

At turns a brutal, uncomfortable and hilarious listen, Adam Kay’s secret diaries of his life as a junior doctor have proved a national phenomenon, providing an inside-look into birth, death and everything in-between on and off the hospital ward – and Kay spares the listener none of the grisly or (at times) nauseating details that once made up his working life.

By: Yuval Noah Harari

Narrated by: Derek Perkins

Length: 15 hrs and 18 mins

Planet Earth has existed for 4.5 billion years, but in that time only one creature has managed to truly conquer and dominate the globe in the way that we, homo sapiens, have. Yuval Noah Harari offers a fascinating look into our history as a species, examining in detail mankind’s journey from the Stone Age to the Silicon Age, before asking where we’re headed in the years to come.

By: Jordan B Peterson

Narrated by: Jordan B Peterson

Length: 15 hrs and 39 mins

Billed as a n “antidote to chaos”, clinical psychologist Jordan B Peterson (perhaps most widely know for his critiques of political correctness) explores how to find meaning in life, drawing from psychology, the Bible, philosophy, modern romantic relationships and mythology in order to create his 12-step guide to how to live not necessarily a happy life, but a deeply meaningful one.

By: Jon Ronson

Length: 3 hrs and 30 mins

Bestselling author Jon Ronson’s podcast examines the butterfly effect: what happened when a Belgium teenager made porn free and easily accessible — and what the longterm consequences are. Ronson’s other original podcast, The Last Days of August, is also available on Audible, as are his various books, including The Psychopath Test and The Men Who Stare at Goats.

By: Bill Bryson

Narrated by: Bill Bryson

Length: 5 hrs and 48 mins

How did we go from The Big Bang to civilisation? How did humans go from nothing at all to, well, something? How did time and space create us? Bill Bryson sets out to discover the answers to all the big questions, from where the centre of the Earth is, to how continents have changed over the past millions of years and, with them, natural life as we know it.

By: Dale Carnegie

Narrated by: Andrew MacMillan

Length: 7 hrs and 15 mins

Published over 70 years ago, this iconic self-help book is still helping people to become more successful at life and in their careers. Dale Carnegie offers six techniques to make people like you, in addition to tips and tricks to help you bring others round to your way of thinking — all without provoking resentment. A quick listen of this will have you jumping off the Tube to go out and pursue your dream career.

Terry Pratchett: BBC Radio Drama Collection By: Terry Pratchett Narrated by: Ensemble cast, including Martin Jarvis, Sheila Hancock, and Anton Lesser Length: 13 hrs and 13 mins

If you missed out on BBC Radio 4’s full-cast dramatisations of Terry Pratchett’s Discworld novels the first time around, never fear. Boasting a star-studded cast, this collection gathers together all six radio adaptations, which bring to life such classics as Mort, Night Watch, Guards! Guards! and Eric, in addition to bonus tale Only You Can Save Mankind, from the Johnny Maxwell series.

By: Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett

Narrated by: Martin Jarvis

Length: 12 hrs and 33 mins

Are you ready for Armageddon? The apocalypse will be happening next Saturday, but not if one unlikely celestial pairing (a Bentley-driving demon and a rather fussy angel) can help it. Veteran actor Martin Jarvis narrates Neil Gaiman and the late Terry Pratchett’s brilliant fantasy novel — catch up before Amazon’s television adaptation starring David Tennant.

By: Alan Partridge

Narrated by: Alan Partridge

Length: 6 hrs and 2 mins

Alan Partridge’s travel book, narrated by the man himself in his decidedly unique style, should come with a printed warning, as it’s likely to cause uncontrollable snorts of laughter on the listener’s commute. The comic character created by Steve Coogan, is making a return to television with a BBC series, so what better time to reacquaint yourself with the man, the myth, the legend that is Partridge?

By: Stephen Fry

Narrated by: Stephen Fry

Length: 15 hrs and 25 mins

Stephen Fry’s epic retelling of the Greek myths covers everything from the start of the universe to the creation of the gods and monsters, right up until the age of heroes (for that, you’ll have to listen to Fry’s sequel, Heroes). From Zeus’s battle to overthrow his despotic father and win the throne of Mount Olympus, to King Midas’ fateful wish, Fry breathes new life into the classical myths.

By: Audible Originals

Length: 1 hr and 40 mins

When a tragic event occurs, thoughts go out to those immediately affected: victims, friends, and family. But what about the local residents and communities who live in the same area where the event occurred? This podcast revisits the sites where memories of death and upheaval are still keenly felt, and explores what it takes for a place — and its people — to recover.

By: Audible Originals

Length: 8 hrs

Charting an unsolved real-life murder mystery that has gripped listeners the world over, West Cork recounts the hunt for Sophie Toscan du Plantier’s killer, after the 39-year-old was found murdered just days before Christmas Day in 1996 near the town of Schull in West Cork, Ireland. Listeners are introduced to a host of characters and a potential prime suspect, and are guided throughout by investigative journalist Sam Bungey and documentarian Jennifer Forde.

By: Lance Bass, Nikki Levy, Frank DeCaro, Zeke Smith

Length: 1 hr and 9 mins

Members of the the LGBTQ+ community gather in Los Angeles to share their unique stories about coming out in this hilarious and heartwarming listen. Stories range from kooky to hilarious, including that of a teenage pop star on the road with his (extremely devout) mother — but one thing that all the tales have in common is that they’re bursting with Pride.

By: Martyn Amos, Ra Page

Length: 12 hrs and 30 mins

If you’ve friends or family at all interested in tech, chances are you will have heard of this Black Mirror-esque podcast, which brings together 38 scientists and authors (paired together) to imagine how technology will look, and how it will affect life, in 2070. From artificial haute cuisine to synthetically grown skyscrapers and dangerous video games, everything you’ve ever imagined possible and more is discussed.

By: Audible Originals, Bob Garfield

Length: 7 hrs

What makes a genius a genius? How did Lin Manuel Miranda create Hamilton, and how did a trip to India inspire inventor Amy Smith? While The MacArthur Foundation awards its famous “genius grant” every year, who exactly are these scientists, artists and educators, and what have they done to merit the title ‘genius’? Bob Garfield invites fellows in to discuss their life and careers, unpicking what events shaped them

Regular price: £23.49

Regular price: £23.49

By: Jane Austen, Anna Lea (adaptation)

Narrated by: Emma Thompson, Joanne Froggatt, Isabella Inchbald, Aisling Loftus, Joseph Millson, Morgana Robinson

Length: 8 hrs and 21 mins

Narrated by Oscar-winner Emma Thompson (need we say more) and with a full supporting voice cast, this star-studded adaptation brings all of Austen’s signature wit, acute observations and worldly wisdom to life. A comedy of manners, the story follows the wealthy and sheltered Emma Woodhouse who loves nothing more than matchmaking her neighbours.

By: Ijeoma Oluo

Narrated by: Bahni Turpin

Length: 7 hrs and 41 mins

Narrated by Bahni Turpin, who you may know from her reading of Colson Whitehead’s novel The Underground Railroad, this offers an accessible look at race in the US, tackling head-on the various issues that have dominated headlines and national discourse for decades, including race riots, the “N” word, police brutality and the Black Lives Matter movement.

By: Tara Westover

Narrated by: Julia Whelan

Length: 12 hrs and 10 mins

Raised in a survivalist family in rural Idaho, Tara Westover didn’t step foot into a classroom until she was 17-years-old — and yet she went on to receive a PhD from Cambridge University. A moving account of a violent, completely isolated childhood and one girl’s quest for education, which would take Westover first to Harvard and then across the sea to Cambridge.

By: Rachel Hollis

Narrated by: Rachel Hollis

Length: 7 hrs and 4 mins

Ever thought that everyone around you has it figured out, and that you still haven’t a clue? That’s just one of the 20 lies that women tell themselves and that Rachel Hollis attempts to debunk. Unpacking strategies in how to move past everyday fears and misconceptions, Hollis challenges the listener to rethink the narratives that continue to hold us back.

By: HG Wells, Jeff Wayne

Narrated by: Michael Sheen, Taron Egerton, Theo James, Adrian Edmondson, Anna-Marie Wayne

Length: 5 hrs and 4 mins

Narrated by Michael Sheen and featuring an all-star cast, including Divergent’s Theo James and Kingsman: The Secret Service’s Taron Egerton, HG Wells’ class sci-fi story gets an update with Jeff Wayne’s suspenseful score. First serialised in 1897, the dramatic story follows two brothers in London who witness an alien invasion in southern England.

