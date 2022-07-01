Wright has presented The Big Show, his Radio 2 programme broadcast each weekday (2-5pm), for over 23 years but will step down at the end of September. Mills' new weekday afternoon show will air on weekdays from 2-4pm and will launch in the autumn.

Scott Mills is set to depart BBC Radio 1 after 24 years and will host a new afternoon show on BBC Radio 2, replacing the long-running afternoon show hosted by Steve Wright.

Mills and co-host Chris Stark will leave Radio 1 on Thursday 25th August, with their replacement hosts to be announced live on-air on Tuesday 5th July at 2pm.

The duo will also depart BBC Radio 5 Live, where they currently present the weekly 9-11am programme on Saturday mornings. They will present their last show on the network on Saturday 20th August, with Stark focusing on podcast projects 'That Peter Crouch Podcast' and 'The Pirate Ship' which he hosts alongside chef Tom Kerridge.

BBC Radio 5 Live will announce plans for their Saturday morning schedule in due course.

In a statement, Mills said: "Time actually does fly when you’re having fun, and that’s certainly been the case over the past 24 years at my beloved Radio 1. The station I pretended to be on in my bedroom from the age of 6. The station I told my mum I wanted to work at, but never in a million years thought I would.

“There are too many people to thank from my Radio 1 journey. So to the immensely talented people I’ve worked with along the way, to our incredible listeners that have made us part of their everyday lives for so long and of course to Chris - not just my co host, but one of my best friends in the world, which of course he will be forever. THANK YOU.

“It’s also been an honour to start the weekend on BBC Radio 5 Live for the past three years. I’m so proud with what we have managed to achieve.

“I really cannot believe I’m going to be calling Radio 2 my new home! I’m beyond excited to be joining the team and working alongside my radio idols and friends at the legendary Wogan House. I would like to wish all the best to Steve, who is one of the finest broadcasters in the world and someone whom I look up to so much."

Though his afternoon show will end, Steve Wright will continue to present Steve Wright’s Sunday Love Songs (9-11am) each weekend, and he’ll front a variety of Christmas and Easter specials for Radio 2. He will also present regular Serious Jockin’ shows exclusively for BBC Sounds, with additional broadcasts on Radio 2, kicking off later this year.

Wright’s co-presenters on the weekday afternoon show, Janey Lee Grace and Tim Smith, will be leaving Radio 2.

"After nearly 24 years of presenting six shows a week on Radio 2, onwards and upwards for some brand new challenges!" said Wright. "Radio 2 told me several months back that they wanted to do something different in the afternoons, and I thought – fair enough. Let’s give somebody else a go. Scott is a brilliant and versatile broadcaster, he is the man for the job! And Sara’s an amazing presenter, and a wondrous person.

“Later this year, fans of the afternoon show can go to BBC Sounds to hear a Serious Jockin’ series and I’m also looking forward to developing and creating some exciting new digital programmes and podcasts, which will feature elements of the afternoon show. I get so much creative freedom at the BBC, I have no complaints. They’ve always been fair and kind to me.

“We’re not done yet. Afternoons will finish in September, we’ll move onto new programmes and projects in October, and Love Songs will continue every Sunday morning."

On Radio 2, Sara Cox’s current 5-7pm show will be extended by one hour, starting from 4pm, with an extended All Request Friday each week.

