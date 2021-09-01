Rick Edwards announced as new 5 Live Breakfast presenter after Nicky Campbell departure

TV presenter Rick Edwards is set to become the next host of BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast alongside Rachel Burden following the departure of Nicky Campbell.

BBC Radio 5 Live announced the news on Twitter this morning, confirming that the former T4 host would be taking over from Campbell in November.

“When it comes to 5 Live, I’m a long-time lsitener, first-time breakfast-show-presenter. I’ve always loved the station’s heady mix of news, sport and free-wheeling conversation,” Edwards said in a statement.

“I realise I have some big boots to fill…but I’m very excited about popping them on and sitting alongside the brilliant Rachel every morning.”

He shared the news on Twitter with the caption, “THIS. IS. EXCITING!” before adding in a follow-up tweet: “Hold on, I have to get up WHEN.”

Edwards has worked at Radio 5 Live since 2019 and has hosted TV shows such as Safeword, Debatable, BBC One’s Impossible and Police Interceptors.

Rachel Burden, who has co-hosted Radio 5 Live Breakfast alongside Nicky Campbell since 2011, said: “It’s a joy and a privilege to be starting a new chapter on 5 Live Breakfast with Rick.

“He has a love of sport and a curiosity about the world, which our 5 Live family will love. Plus, he knows a lot about octopuses, which will surely come in handy at some point!”

Nicky Campbell, who first began hosting BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast in 2003, announced in June that he’d made the “really tough” decision to step down from the show as he prepared to launch a new project on the station.

The broadcaster will be moving to a later morning slot for a brand new phone-in show for the station later in the year.

BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast’s new shows will begin in November 2021.