"I am excited and a little surprised to be joining Virgin Radio UK in 2021," he said in a statement. "I was very content where I was but the opportunity to host shows across the weekend seemed too good to miss out on. Plus the energy and enthusiasm at Virgin Radio are infectious and I can’t wait to get started!

"Did I mention the studios are very close to my house?” he added.

Norton previously revealed his decision to leave his BBC Radio 2 hosting job after 10 years. He will present his final show on Saturday 19th December 2020.

"Obviously I’m sad to be stepping away from my Radio 2 show. I’ll miss being a part of the Wogan House family, as well as the listeners and their lives," he said last week.

“I’d like to thank my producer Malcolm Prince and all the teams I’ve worked with for a great decade of radio. Happily with the chat show, Eurovision and Drag Race the BBC continues to be my perfect TV home.”

Norton had began working as a Saturday morning presenter on Radio 2 back in 2010, taking over from Jonathan Ross, and his stint at the station saw him welcome a slew of big-name guests.

His show also featured several popular regular features, including his Agony Aunt slot Grill Graham – and it seems certain his new show on Virgin Radio will have some similarly fun new features.

Norton is not the first big-name radio personality to make the switch from the BBC to Virgin Radio, with Chris Evans having previously made the move.

