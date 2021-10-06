will.i.am joins Episode 5 of The Radio Times Podcast – listen now

In this week’s episode of The Radio Times Podcast, will.i.am speaks to broadcaster Sarfraz Manzoor about his upcoming ITV documentary will.i.am: The Blackprint (Thursday October 14th). The documentary is an exploration of being Black and British, delving into and uncovering the immensely rich history of Black Britain. The interview between Manzoor and will.i.am is an articulate, passionate discussion that unpicks racial inequalities.

Advertisement

What else can I expect in Episode 5?

Jane Garvey and resident TV critic Rhianna Dhillon mark our cards for the week ahead – and it’s delightfully documentary heavy. They’ll be discussing the return of Who Do You Think You Are (BBC One, Tuesday 12th of October), Paul Merson Football Gambling and Me (BBC On, Monday 11th of October) and David Attenborough’s The Mating Game (BBC iPlayer, available now).

Garvey and Dhillon also review Denzel Washington’s new film The Little Things (Amazon Prime, available now) which follows a police officer who is trying to catch a serial killer. They comment on the repetitive nature of female vulnerability within thrillers and why that is particularly sensitive within our current climate.

If you’re looking for radio recommendations, Garvey suggests Radio 4’s Book of the Week programme – with Will She Do by Dame Eileen Atkins available to listen to now on BBC Sounds.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

When and where can I listen?

Join Jane and Rhianna every Wednesday for interviews with TV’s biggest stars, plus a whistle stop tour of the finest treats the entertainment world has to offer. Follow via your preferred podcast provider so as to never miss an episode! Available for download on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Acast and Amazon Music.

Produced by Somethin’ Else, The Radio Times Podcast hosted by Jane Garvey is available every Wednesday on radiotimes.com/podcasts, and via all major podcast providers.

Advertisement

The Blackprint airs on Thursday 14th October at 9pm on ITV. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Documentaries hub.