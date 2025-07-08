The band thanked fans for their support and praised the time Cameron had with the group – though stopped short of giving a full reason behind the decision.

Cameron’s message read: “After 27 fantastic years, I have taken my final steps down the drum riser for the mighty Pearl Jam.

“Much love and respect to Jeff [Ament], Ed [Vedder], Mike [McCready] and Stone [Gossard] for inviting me into the band in 1998 and for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime, filled with friendships, artistry, challenges and laughter.

“I am forever grateful to the crew, staff and fans the world over. It’s been an incredible journey. More to follow. I thank you all from the bottom of my heart.”

Alongside the message, the band’s joint statement read: “From being one of our first musical heroes in the bands Skinyard and the mighty Soundgarden, to playing on our first demos in 1990, Matt Cameron has been a singular and true powerhouse of a musician and drummer.

“He has propelled the last 27 years of Pearl Jam live shows and studio recordings. It was a deeply important chapter for our group and we wish him well always.

“He will be deeply missed and is forever our friend in art and music. We love you Matt.”

Pearl Jam was first formed in 1990 as part of the Seattle grunge scene – a time that spawned bands including Nirvana, Smashing Pumpkins, Mudhoney and Alice in Chains.

At the time, Cameron was the drummer for Soundgarden – another key band in the grunge movement that saw commercial success.

Cameron performed with Soundgarden from 1986 to 1997, and joined Pearl Jam a year later.

Originally meant as a temporary replacement for the band, he soon became a permanent fixture and their longest-standing drummer.

He would also later rejoin Soundgarden in 2010, performing and touring the world with both bands until 2017, when Soundgarden would break-up for good following the death of their front man, Chris Cornell.

Both Soundgarden and Pearl Jam have been recognised for their influence on rock music, earning places in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Soundgarden will be initiated into the collection in November this year.

