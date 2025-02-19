However, he’s now announced he’ll be hitting the road for four months, starting 4th April through to 2nd August, including extended stays in New York’s Beacon Theatre and Los Angeles’s Walt Disney Concert Hall.

The 56-date tour starts in New Orleans, Louisiana, at the Saenger Theater.

Simon’s return comes just days after he made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live’s 50th Anniversary Special, where he performed with Sabrina Carpenter on Sunday 16th February.

Paul Simon Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

Together, the pair recreated his iconic Simon & Garfunkel track Homeward Bound in front of an all-celebrity crowd of former SNL cast members and guest stars, including Andy Samberg, Bill Hader, Martin Short and Meryl Streep.

The pair opened the evening’s festivities, with Simon commenting: "I sang this song with George Harrison on Saturday Night Live in 1976."

"I was not born then," Carpenter joked. "And neither were my parents."

Here’s where you can catch Paul Simon performing this year:

April

4th – New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theater

5th – New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theater

8th – Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall

10th – Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall

11th – Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall

14th – Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

16th – Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

17th – Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

20th – Minneapolis, MN - Orpheum Theatre

22nd – Minneapolis, MN - Orpheum Theatre

23rd – Minneapolis, MN - Orpheum Theatre

26th – Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre

28th – St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre

29th – St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre

May

7th – Dallas, TX - AT&T Performing Arts Center

8th – Dallas, TX - AT&T Performing Arts Center

11th – Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

13th – Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

14th – Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

17th – Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater

18th – Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater

21st – Chicago, IL - Symphony Center

23rd – Chicago, IL - Symphony Center

24th – Chicago, IL - Symphony Center

27th – Toronto, Ontario - Massey Hall

29th – Toronto, Ontario - Massey Hall

30th – Toronto, Ontario - Massey Hall

Sabrina Carpenter and Paul Simon. Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

June

6th – Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap

7th – Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap

10th – Boston, MA - Boch Center, Wang Theatre

12th – Boston, MA - Boch Center, Wang Theatre

13th – Boston, MA - Boch Center, Wang Theatre

16th – New York, NY - Beacon Theater

18th – New York, NY - Beacon Theater

20th – New York, NY - Beacon Theater

21st – New York, NY - Beacon Theater

23rd – New York, NY - Beacon Theater

26th – Philadelphia, PA - Academy of Music

28th – Philadelphia, PA - Academy of Music

29th – Philadelphia, PA - Academy of Music

July

7th – Long Beach, CA - Terrace Theater, Long Beach Performing Arts Center

9th – Los Angeles, CA - Walt Disney Concert Hall

11th – Los Angeles, CA - Walt Disney Concert Hall

12th – Los Angeles, CA - Walt Disney Concert Hall

14th – Los Angeles, CA - Walt Disney Concert Hall

16th – Los Angeles, CA - Walt Disney Concert Hall

19th – San Francisco, CA - Davies Symphony Hall

21st – San Francisco, CA - Davies Symphony Hall

22nd – San Francisco, CA - Davies Symphony Hall

25th – Vancouver, British Columbia - The Orpheum

26th – Vancouver, British Columbia - The Orpheum

28th – Vancouver, British Columbia - The Orpheum

31st – Seattle, WA - Benaroya Hall

August

2nd – Seattle, WA - Benaroya Hall

3rd – Seattle, WA - Benaroya Hall

