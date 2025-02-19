Paul Simon to return for US tour despite retirement and severe hearing loss
The legendary singer will be touring from April to August this year.
Paul Simon has announced that he is returning to the stage for a string of tour dates across North America in 2025.
The legendary 83-year-old singer-songwriter announced his retirement from performing seven years ago, citing severe hearing loss leaving him unable to continue.
However, he’s now announced he’ll be hitting the road for four months, starting 4th April through to 2nd August, including extended stays in New York’s Beacon Theatre and Los Angeles’s Walt Disney Concert Hall.
The 56-date tour starts in New Orleans, Louisiana, at the Saenger Theater.
Simon’s return comes just days after he made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live’s 50th Anniversary Special, where he performed with Sabrina Carpenter on Sunday 16th February.
Together, the pair recreated his iconic Simon & Garfunkel track Homeward Bound in front of an all-celebrity crowd of former SNL cast members and guest stars, including Andy Samberg, Bill Hader, Martin Short and Meryl Streep.
The pair opened the evening’s festivities, with Simon commenting: "I sang this song with George Harrison on Saturday Night Live in 1976."
"I was not born then," Carpenter joked. "And neither were my parents."
Here’s where you can catch Paul Simon performing this year:
Paul Simon: Full list of confirmed 2025 US tour dates
April
4th – New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theater
5th – New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theater
8th – Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall
10th – Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall
11th – Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall
14th – Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre
16th – Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre
17th – Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre
20th – Minneapolis, MN - Orpheum Theatre
22nd – Minneapolis, MN - Orpheum Theatre
23rd – Minneapolis, MN - Orpheum Theatre
26th – Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre
28th – St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre
29th – St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre
May
7th – Dallas, TX - AT&T Performing Arts Center
8th – Dallas, TX - AT&T Performing Arts Center
11th – Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
13th – Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
14th – Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
17th – Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater
18th – Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater
21st – Chicago, IL - Symphony Center
23rd – Chicago, IL - Symphony Center
24th – Chicago, IL - Symphony Center
27th – Toronto, Ontario - Massey Hall
29th – Toronto, Ontario - Massey Hall
30th – Toronto, Ontario - Massey Hall
June
6th – Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap
7th – Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap
10th – Boston, MA - Boch Center, Wang Theatre
12th – Boston, MA - Boch Center, Wang Theatre
13th – Boston, MA - Boch Center, Wang Theatre
16th – New York, NY - Beacon Theater
18th – New York, NY - Beacon Theater
20th – New York, NY - Beacon Theater
21st – New York, NY - Beacon Theater
23rd – New York, NY - Beacon Theater
26th – Philadelphia, PA - Academy of Music
28th – Philadelphia, PA - Academy of Music
29th – Philadelphia, PA - Academy of Music
July
7th – Long Beach, CA - Terrace Theater, Long Beach Performing Arts Center
9th – Los Angeles, CA - Walt Disney Concert Hall
11th – Los Angeles, CA - Walt Disney Concert Hall
12th – Los Angeles, CA - Walt Disney Concert Hall
14th – Los Angeles, CA - Walt Disney Concert Hall
16th – Los Angeles, CA - Walt Disney Concert Hall
19th – San Francisco, CA - Davies Symphony Hall
21st – San Francisco, CA - Davies Symphony Hall
22nd – San Francisco, CA - Davies Symphony Hall
25th – Vancouver, British Columbia - The Orpheum
26th – Vancouver, British Columbia - The Orpheum
28th – Vancouver, British Columbia - The Orpheum
31st – Seattle, WA - Benaroya Hall
August
2nd – Seattle, WA - Benaroya Hall
3rd – Seattle, WA - Benaroya Hall
