Muse are undoubtedly one of Britain's biggest rock exports – dominating the charts with seven of their nine albums reaching number one.

With a blend of traditional rock elements with everything from classical music to electronica, Muse – currently made up of lead singer and guitarist Matt Bellamy, bassist Chris Wolstenholme and drummer Dominic Howard – have created a unique sound that becomes epic in a stadium setting.

As their music evolved, so did their political critcism and twist on the evolution of technology, with later albums turning into concepts depicting stories of the apocalypse (Absolution), oppressed societies (The Resistance) and brainwashing (Drones).

Through this and 12 tours, they've cemented themselves as one of the must-watch bands to catch in concerts, with their spectacle-filled live shows and anthemic tracks.

Here's everything you need to know about their releases to date, their influences, and their successes as a result.

Muse albums in release date order

Muse attend the Q Awards 2003 party at the Park Lane Hotel October 2, 2003 in London.
Muse. Dave Hogan/Getty Images
  • Showbiz (1999)
  • Origin of Symmetry (2001)
  • Absolution (2003)
  • Black Holes and Revelations (2006)
  • The Resistance (2009)
  • The 2nd Law (2012)
  • Drones (2015)
  • Simulation Theory (2018)
  • Will of the People (2022)

Muse albums: Tracklists, hit singles and successes

Showbiz (1999)

Muse, Matthew Bellamy, Christopher Wolstenholme, Dominic Howard, Pukkelpop Festival, Hasselt, Belgium, 25/08/2001
Muse, pictured 2001. Gie Knaeps/Getty Images
  1. Sunburn
  2. Muscle Museum
  3. Fillip
  4. Falling Down
  5. Cave
  6. Showbiz
  7. Unintended
  8. Uno
  9. Sober
  10. Escape
  11. Overdue
  12. Hate This & I’ll Love You
  13. Spiral Static

Current Status: Platinum

Following their debut, they won Best New Band at the NME Awards.

Origin of Symmetry (2001)

Muse, Matthew Bellamy, Torhout/Werchter Festival, Werchter, Belgium, 01/07/2001.
Matt Bellamy of Muse, pictured 2001. Gie Knaeps/Getty Images
  1. New Born (reached No. 12 in the UK Charts)
  2. Bliss
  3. Space Dementia
  4. Hyper Music
  5. Plug In Baby (reached No. 11 in the UK Charts)
  6. Citizen Erased
  7. Micro Cuts
  8. Screenager
  9. Darkshines
  10. Feeling Good
  11. Megalomania
  12. Futurism

Current Status: 2x Platinum

For Origin of Symmetry, Muse won Best British Band at the 2001 Kerrang! Awards, and returned to the ceremony the following year to take home Best Live Act.

Absolution (2003)

Muse looking into camera
Muse, pictured 2003. Paul Bergen/Redferns
  1. Intro
  2. Apocalypse Please
  3. Time Is Running Out (reached No. 8 in the UK Charts)
  4. Sing for Absolution
  5. Stockholm Syndrome
  6. Falling Away with You
  7. Interlude
  8. Hysteria
  9. Blackout
  10. Butterflies and Hurricanes
  11. The Small Print
  12. Fury
  13. Endlessly
  14. Thoughts of a Dying Atheist
  15. Ruled by Secrecy

Current Status: 3x Platinum

Absolution marked a switch in the band's career – sending them to the top of the charts for the first time. From this point on, all their albums would reach number one in the Official UK Charts.

At the Kerrang! Awards, Absolution won Best Album, and in 2005, the band won their first BRIT Award for Best Live Act.

Black Holes and Revelations (2006)

Muse arrive at the Nationwide Mercury Prize at the Grosvenor House Hotel on September 5, 2006 in London, England.
Muse, pictured 2006 Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
  1. Take a Bow
  2. Starlight
  3. Supermassive Black Hole (reached No. 4 in the UK Charts)
  4. Map of the Problematique
  5. Soldier's Poem
  6. Invincible
  7. Assassin
  8. Exo-Politics
  9. City of Delusion
  10. Hoodoo
  11. Knights of Cydonia (reached No. 10 in the UK Charts)
  12. Glorious

Current Status: 4x Platinum

In 2007, the band won their second award for Best Live Act at the BRITs, and later took home three MTV Europe Music Awards for Best Alternative, Best Headliner and Best UK & Ireland Act.

The Resistance (2009)

Singer and guitarist Matthew Bellamy performing in Berlin, Germany, Admiralspalast
Matt Bellamy of Muse. Engelke/ullstein bild via Getty Images
  1. Uprising (reached No. 9 in the UK Charts)
  2. Resistance
  3. Undisclosed Desires
  4. United States of Eurasia (+Collateral Damage)
  5. Guiding Light
  6. Unnatural Selection
  7. MK Ultra
  8. I Belong to You (+Mon Coeur S'Ouvre a Ta Voix)
  9. Exogenesis: Symphony, Pt 1 (Overture)
  10. Exogenesis: Symphony, Pt 2 (Cross-pollination)
  11. Exogenesis: Symphony, Pt 3 (Redemption)

Current Status: 2x Platinum

In 2011, the band took home their first Grammy, with The Resistance winning Best Rock Album. The same year, the band won an Ivor Novello award for their international achievement.

The 2nd Law (2012)

Muse's guitar player Matthew Bellamy performs at the Olympic stadium during the closing ceremony of the 2012 London Olympic Games
Muse, pictured 2012. JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/GettyImages
  1. Supremacy
  2. Madness
  3. Panic Station
  4. Prelude
  5. Survival
  6. Follow Me
  7. Animals
  8. Explorers
  9. Big Freeze
  10. Save Me
  11. Liquid State
  12. The 2nd Law: Unsustainable
  13. The 2nd Law: Isolated System

Current Status: Platinum

Drones (2015)

Dominic Howard of Muse performs on stage during BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend at Earlham Park on May 23, 2015 in Norwich, England.
Dominic Howard of Muse, pictured 2016. Brian Rasic/WireImage
  1. Dead Inside
  2. [Drill Sergeant]
  3. Psycho
  4. Mercy
  5. Reapers
  6. The Handler
  7. [JFK]
  8. Defector
  9. Revolt
  10. Aftermath
  11. The Globalist
  12. Drones

Current Status: Gold.

Drones earned them their second Grammy for Best Rock Album.

Simulation Theory (2018)

Dominic Howard, Matt Bellamy and Chris Wolstenholme of Muse attend the MTV EMAs 2018 at Bilbao Exhibition Centre on November 4, 2018 in Bilbao, Spain
Muse, pictured 2018. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
  1. Algorithm
  2. The Dark Side
  3. Pressure
  4. Propaganda
  5. Break It to Me
  6. Something Human
  7. Thought Contagion
  8. Get Up and Fight
  9. Blockades
  10. Dig Down
  11. The Void

The deluxe edition includes:

  1. Algorithm (Alternate Reality Version)
  2. The Dark Side (Alternate Reality Version)
  3. Pressure (Ft. UCLA Bruin Marching Band) (Ft. UCLA Bruin Marching Band)
  4. Propaganda (Acoustic Version)
  5. Break It to Me (Sam De Jong Remix)
  6. Something Human (Acoustic Version)
  7. Thought Contagion (Live)
  8. Dig Down (Acoustic Gospel Version)
  9. The Void (Acoustic Version)
  10. The Dark Side (Alternate Reality Version Instrumental)

Will of the People (2022)

Matt Bellamy of Muse band performing, during a concert at Banorte Stadium on January 18, 2023 in Monterrey, Mexico.
Matt Bellamy, pictured 2023. Medios y Media/Getty Images
  1. Will of the People
  2. Compliance
  3. Liberation
  4. Won't Stand Down
  5. Ghosts (How Can I Move On)
  6. You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween
  7. Kill or Be Killed
  8. Verona
  9. Euphoria
  10. We Are F**king F**ked

Current Status: Gold.

The band won Best Rock Act at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards.

