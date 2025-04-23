Muse albums in order: Full list of albums and tracklists
Here's every release the smash-hit band have released to date.
Muse are undoubtedly one of Britain's biggest rock exports – dominating the charts with seven of their nine albums reaching number one.
With a blend of traditional rock elements with everything from classical music to electronica, Muse – currently made up of lead singer and guitarist Matt Bellamy, bassist Chris Wolstenholme and drummer Dominic Howard – have created a unique sound that becomes epic in a stadium setting.
As their music evolved, so did their political critcism and twist on the evolution of technology, with later albums turning into concepts depicting stories of the apocalypse (Absolution), oppressed societies (The Resistance) and brainwashing (Drones).
Through this and 12 tours, they've cemented themselves as one of the must-watch bands to catch in concerts, with their spectacle-filled live shows and anthemic tracks.
Here's everything you need to know about their releases to date, their influences, and their successes as a result.
Muse albums in release date order
- Showbiz (1999)
- Origin of Symmetry (2001)
- Absolution (2003)
- Black Holes and Revelations (2006)
- The Resistance (2009)
- The 2nd Law (2012)
- Drones (2015)
- Simulation Theory (2018)
- Will of the People (2022)
Muse albums: Tracklists, hit singles and successes
Showbiz (1999)
- Sunburn
- Muscle Museum
- Fillip
- Falling Down
- Cave
- Showbiz
- Unintended
- Uno
- Sober
- Escape
- Overdue
- Hate This & I’ll Love You
- Spiral Static
Current Status: Platinum
Following their debut, they won Best New Band at the NME Awards.
Origin of Symmetry (2001)
- New Born (reached No. 12 in the UK Charts)
- Bliss
- Space Dementia
- Hyper Music
- Plug In Baby (reached No. 11 in the UK Charts)
- Citizen Erased
- Micro Cuts
- Screenager
- Darkshines
- Feeling Good
- Megalomania
- Futurism
Current Status: 2x Platinum
For Origin of Symmetry, Muse won Best British Band at the 2001 Kerrang! Awards, and returned to the ceremony the following year to take home Best Live Act.
Absolution (2003)
- Intro
- Apocalypse Please
- Time Is Running Out (reached No. 8 in the UK Charts)
- Sing for Absolution
- Stockholm Syndrome
- Falling Away with You
- Interlude
- Hysteria
- Blackout
- Butterflies and Hurricanes
- The Small Print
- Fury
- Endlessly
- Thoughts of a Dying Atheist
- Ruled by Secrecy
Current Status: 3x Platinum
Absolution marked a switch in the band's career – sending them to the top of the charts for the first time. From this point on, all their albums would reach number one in the Official UK Charts.
At the Kerrang! Awards, Absolution won Best Album, and in 2005, the band won their first BRIT Award for Best Live Act.
Black Holes and Revelations (2006)
- Take a Bow
- Starlight
- Supermassive Black Hole (reached No. 4 in the UK Charts)
- Map of the Problematique
- Soldier's Poem
- Invincible
- Assassin
- Exo-Politics
- City of Delusion
- Hoodoo
- Knights of Cydonia (reached No. 10 in the UK Charts)
- Glorious
Current Status: 4x Platinum
In 2007, the band won their second award for Best Live Act at the BRITs, and later took home three MTV Europe Music Awards for Best Alternative, Best Headliner and Best UK & Ireland Act.
The Resistance (2009)
- Uprising (reached No. 9 in the UK Charts)
- Resistance
- Undisclosed Desires
- United States of Eurasia (+Collateral Damage)
- Guiding Light
- Unnatural Selection
- MK Ultra
- I Belong to You (+Mon Coeur S'Ouvre a Ta Voix)
- Exogenesis: Symphony, Pt 1 (Overture)
- Exogenesis: Symphony, Pt 2 (Cross-pollination)
- Exogenesis: Symphony, Pt 3 (Redemption)
Current Status: 2x Platinum
In 2011, the band took home their first Grammy, with The Resistance winning Best Rock Album. The same year, the band won an Ivor Novello award for their international achievement.
The 2nd Law (2012)
- Supremacy
- Madness
- Panic Station
- Prelude
- Survival
- Follow Me
- Animals
- Explorers
- Big Freeze
- Save Me
- Liquid State
- The 2nd Law: Unsustainable
- The 2nd Law: Isolated System
Current Status: Platinum
Drones (2015)
- Dead Inside
- [Drill Sergeant]
- Psycho
- Mercy
- Reapers
- The Handler
- [JFK]
- Defector
- Revolt
- Aftermath
- The Globalist
- Drones
Current Status: Gold.
Drones earned them their second Grammy for Best Rock Album.
Simulation Theory (2018)
- Algorithm
- The Dark Side
- Pressure
- Propaganda
- Break It to Me
- Something Human
- Thought Contagion
- Get Up and Fight
- Blockades
- Dig Down
- The Void
The deluxe edition includes:
- Algorithm (Alternate Reality Version)
- The Dark Side (Alternate Reality Version)
- Pressure (Ft. UCLA Bruin Marching Band) (Ft. UCLA Bruin Marching Band)
- Propaganda (Acoustic Version)
- Break It to Me (Sam De Jong Remix)
- Something Human (Acoustic Version)
- Thought Contagion (Live)
- Dig Down (Acoustic Gospel Version)
- The Void (Acoustic Version)
- The Dark Side (Alternate Reality Version Instrumental)
Will of the People (2022)
- Will of the People
- Compliance
- Liberation
- Won't Stand Down
- Ghosts (How Can I Move On)
- You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween
- Kill or Be Killed
- Verona
- Euphoria
- We Are F**king F**ked
Current Status: Gold.
The band won Best Rock Act at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards.
Tilly Pearce is a freelance TV journalist whose coverage ranges from reality shows like Love Is Blind to sci-fi shows like Fallout. She is an NCTJ Gold Standard accredited journalist, who has previously worked as Deputy TV Editor (maternity cover) at Digital Spy, and Deputy TV & Showbiz Editor at Daily Express US.