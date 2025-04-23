As their music evolved, so did their political critcism and twist on the evolution of technology, with later albums turning into concepts depicting stories of the apocalypse (Absolution), oppressed societies (The Resistance) and brainwashing (Drones).

Through this and 12 tours, they've cemented themselves as one of the must-watch bands to catch in concerts, with their spectacle-filled live shows and anthemic tracks.

Here's everything you need to know about their releases to date, their influences, and their successes as a result.

Muse. Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Showbiz (1999)

Origin of Symmetry (2001)

Absolution (2003)

Black Holes and Revelations (2006)

The Resistance (2009)

The 2nd Law (2012)

Drones (2015)

Simulation Theory (2018)

Will of the People (2022)

Muse albums: Tracklists, hit singles and successes

Showbiz (1999)

Muse, pictured 2001. Gie Knaeps/Getty Images

Sunburn Muscle Museum Fillip Falling Down Cave Showbiz Unintended Uno Sober Escape Overdue Hate This & I’ll Love You Spiral Static

Current Status: Platinum

Following their debut, they won Best New Band at the NME Awards.

Origin of Symmetry (2001)

Matt Bellamy of Muse, pictured 2001. Gie Knaeps/Getty Images

New Born (reached No. 12 in the UK Charts) Bliss Space Dementia Hyper Music Plug In Baby (reached No. 11 in the UK Charts) Citizen Erased Micro Cuts Screenager Darkshines Feeling Good Megalomania Futurism

Current Status: 2x Platinum

For Origin of Symmetry, Muse won Best British Band at the 2001 Kerrang! Awards, and returned to the ceremony the following year to take home Best Live Act.

Absolution (2003)

Muse, pictured 2003. Paul Bergen/Redferns

Intro Apocalypse Please Time Is Running Out (reached No. 8 in the UK Charts) Sing for Absolution Stockholm Syndrome Falling Away with You Interlude Hysteria Blackout Butterflies and Hurricanes The Small Print Fury Endlessly Thoughts of a Dying Atheist Ruled by Secrecy

Current Status: 3x Platinum

Absolution marked a switch in the band's career – sending them to the top of the charts for the first time. From this point on, all their albums would reach number one in the Official UK Charts.

At the Kerrang! Awards, Absolution won Best Album, and in 2005, the band won their first BRIT Award for Best Live Act.

Black Holes and Revelations (2006)

Muse, pictured 2006 Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Take a Bow Starlight Supermassive Black Hole (reached No. 4 in the UK Charts) Map of the Problematique Soldier's Poem Invincible Assassin Exo-Politics City of Delusion Hoodoo Knights of Cydonia (reached No. 10 in the UK Charts) Glorious

Current Status: 4x Platinum

In 2007, the band won their second award for Best Live Act at the BRITs, and later took home three MTV Europe Music Awards for Best Alternative, Best Headliner and Best UK & Ireland Act.

The Resistance (2009)

Matt Bellamy of Muse. Engelke/ullstein bild via Getty Images

Uprising (reached No. 9 in the UK Charts) Resistance Undisclosed Desires United States of Eurasia (+Collateral Damage) Guiding Light Unnatural Selection MK Ultra I Belong to You (+Mon Coeur S'Ouvre a Ta Voix) Exogenesis: Symphony, Pt 1 (Overture) Exogenesis: Symphony, Pt 2 (Cross-pollination) Exogenesis: Symphony, Pt 3 (Redemption)

Current Status: 2x Platinum

In 2011, the band took home their first Grammy, with The Resistance winning Best Rock Album. The same year, the band won an Ivor Novello award for their international achievement.

The 2nd Law (2012)

Muse, pictured 2012. JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/GettyImages

Supremacy Madness Panic Station Prelude Survival Follow Me Animals Explorers Big Freeze Save Me Liquid State The 2nd Law: Unsustainable The 2nd Law: Isolated System

Current Status: Platinum

Drones (2015)

Dominic Howard of Muse, pictured 2016. Brian Rasic/WireImage

Dead Inside [Drill Sergeant] Psycho Mercy Reapers The Handler [JFK] Defector Revolt Aftermath The Globalist Drones

Current Status: Gold.

Drones earned them their second Grammy for Best Rock Album.

Simulation Theory (2018)

Muse, pictured 2018. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Algorithm The Dark Side Pressure Propaganda Break It to Me Something Human Thought Contagion Get Up and Fight Blockades Dig Down The Void

The deluxe edition includes:

Algorithm (Alternate Reality Version) The Dark Side (Alternate Reality Version) Pressure (Ft. UCLA Bruin Marching Band) (Ft. UCLA Bruin Marching Band) Propaganda (Acoustic Version) Break It to Me (Sam De Jong Remix) Something Human (Acoustic Version) Thought Contagion (Live) Dig Down (Acoustic Gospel Version) The Void (Acoustic Version) The Dark Side (Alternate Reality Version Instrumental)

Will of the People (2022)

Matt Bellamy, pictured 2023. Medios y Media/Getty Images

Will of the People Compliance Liberation Won't Stand Down Ghosts (How Can I Move On) You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween Kill or Be Killed Verona Euphoria We Are F**king F**ked

Current Status: Gold.

The band won Best Rock Act at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards.

