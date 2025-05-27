This week, speaking to Extra, Mel – known in the group as Scary Spice – hinted that there could be plans on the horizon for the girls.

“We’ve got a year to work on them. Let’s put it that way,” she teased.

However, when asked if there will be a full reunion, she added: "Your guess is as good as mine right now. I’m always game. Always."

The group – completed by Victoria 'Posh' Beckham, Geri ‘Ginger’ Halliwell-Horner, Emma ‘Baby’ Bunton and Melanie ‘Sporty’ Chisholm – haven’t performed as a five piece since the 2012 Olympics Closing Ceremony, with the group arriving into the stadium on top of suitably themed taxi cabs.

The band also did a reunion tour in 2019, although they did so without Victoria.

Spice Girls (Geri Halliwell, Victoria Adams, Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton, and Melanie Chisholm).

In April last year, all five spent an evening together as part of Victoria's 50th birthday celebrations, adding to the hopes that they could be set to get back together again.

Speaking on Australia’s 2Day FM in March, Mel C told the Jimmy and Nath Show there were plans in the works as well.

“It’s 30 years next year since the release of Wannabe. We have to do something special,” she said.

"Obviously I can’t say too much, but we are talking about things. Hopefully a nice little world tour!"

In April, Geri also seemed to be in on any plans, saying: "My hope is we come back together as a collective. It's more respectful to come as one.

"There will be something. We'll come as one. We love each other. I love them, I care about them, we want the best for each other.

"We shared something so monumental. We've always believed in each other, had trust in each other, which is beautiful."

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.