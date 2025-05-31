Linkin Park have created a career and sound unlike any other – and their impressive musical output proves that.

Ad

Now, they're set to showcase their 25-year legacy at the Munich Football Arena at the UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show by Pepsi on 31st May.

With some staggering highs and devastating lows, particularly the death of their frontman Chester Bennington in July 2017, the band have persevered, defining a nu-metal sound that travels across multiple genres of rock and rap.

After a seven-year absence from the music industry, the band – completed by Mike Shinoda (vocals, rhythm guitar), Brad Delson (lead guitar), Dave 'Phoenix' Farrell (bass), and Joe Hahn (turntables) – are now back with a new lead singer in Emily Armstrong and a new drummer in Colin Brittain (drums), and are marking a new beginning.

Here's everything the band have released to date.

Linkin Park's albums in release date order

The group Linkin Park poses with their award in the press room at the 48th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on February 8, 2006 in Los Angeles, California.
Linkin Park. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

To date, the band have released eight studio albums.

These are:

  • Hybrid Theory (2000)
  • Meteora (2003)
  • Minutes to Midnight (2007)
  • A Thousand Suns (2010)
  • Living Things (2012)
  • The Hunting Party (2014)
  • One More Light (2017)
  • From Zero (2024)

On top of that, they've released three live albums, four compilation albums comprising greatest hits and unreleased demos, two remix albums, and no fewer than 10 EPs.

Among the EPs was the highly-successful Collision Course with Jay-Z, which saw the band and the iconic performer blend their separate sounds and hits into new material.

Most notable was the Numb/Encore, which earned the group a Grammy for Best Rap/Sung collaboration. The single release has gone platinum in the UK.

Linkin Park's albums: Tracklists, hit singles and successes

Hybrid Theory (2000)

Linkin Park, pictured 2002 on stage
Linkin Park, pictured 2002. Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
  1. Papercut
  2. One Step Closer
  3. With You
  4. Points of Authority (peaked at No. 9 in the UK Charts)
  5. Crawling
  6. Runaway
  7. By Myself
  8. In the End (peaked at No. 8 in the UK Charts)
  9. A Place for My Head
  10. Forgotten
  11. Cure for the Itch
  12. Pushing Me Away

Current Status: 6x Platinum in the UK.

Hybrid Theory peaked at number four in the UK charts, but remained in the charts for over three years – clocking in with 163 weeks in total.

They also earned their first Grammy with Crawling, taking home Best Hard Rock Performance. In the End won Best Rock Video at the MTV VMAs, and at the Kerrang! Awards they won Best Newcomer.

Meteora (2003)

Chester Bennington of Linkin Park during K-Rock DFP-7-Tarium at Giants Stadium in E. Rutherford, New Jersey, United States.
Chester Bennington of Linkin Park. heo Wargo/WireImage
  1. Foreword
  2. Don't Stay
  3. Somewhere I Belong (peaked at No. 10 in the UK Charts)
  4. Lying from You
  5. Hit the Floor
  6. Easier to Run
  7. Faint
  8. Figure.09
  9. Breaking the Habit
  10. From the Inside
  11. Nobody's Listening
  12. Session
  13. Numb

Current Status: 3x Platinum in the UK.

Meteora was the band's first UK number one album, and remained in the charts for over a year.

Somewhere I Belong won Best Rock Video and Breaking the Habit won Viewers’ Choice Award at the VMAs, and at the Kerrang! Awards they won Best International Act.

Minutes to Midnight (2007)

Linkin Park in concert during the Projekt Revolution Tour at The Nikon at Jones Beach Theater, August 15, 2007
Linkin Park, pictured 2007. Getty Images
  1. Wake
  2. Given Up
  3. Leave Out All the Rest
  4. Bleed It Out
  5. Shadow of the Day
  6. What I've Done (peaked at No. 6 in the UK Charts)
  7. Hands Held High
  8. No More Sorrow
  9. Valentine's Day
  10. In Between
  11. In Pieces
  12. The Little Things Give You Away

Current Status: 2x Platinum in the UK.

The band's second UK number one album, Minutes to Midnight remained in the charts for 53 weeks after its release.

A Thousand Suns (2010)

Brad Delson, Joe Hahn, Mike Shinoda, Phoenix and Chester Bennington of Linkin Park perform live on stage at Puerta de Alcala on November 7, 2010 in Madrid, Spain
Linkin Park, pictured 2010. Jordi Vidal/Getty Images
  1. The Requiem
  2. The Radiance
  3. Burning in the Skies
  4. Empty Spaces
  5. When They Come for Me
  6. Robot Boy
  7. Jornada del Muerto
  8. Waiting for the End
  9. Blackout
  10. Wretches and Kings
  11. Wisdom, Justice, and Love
  12. Iridescent
  13. Fallout
  14. The Catalyst
  15. The Messenger

Current Status: Platinum in the UK

Continuing their impressive chart streak, A Thousand Suns peaked at number two in the UK charts.

Living Things (2012)

Brad Delson, Mike Shinoda, Chester Bennington and Dave Farrell of Linkin Park performs at the KROQ Acoustic Xmas show at Gibson Amphitheatre on December 8, 2012 in Universal City, California.
Linkin Park, pictured 2012. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
  1. Lost In The Echo
  2. In My Remains
  3. Burn It Down
  4. Lies Greed Misery
  5. I'll Be Gone
  6. Castle of Glass
  7. Victimized
  8. Roads Untraveled
  9. Skin To Bone
  10. Until It Breaks
  11. Tinfoil
  12. Powerless

Current Status: Gold in the UK

Living Things marked the band's third number one album in the UK.

The Hunting Party (2014)

Mike Shinoda, Chester Bennington and Dave Farrell of Linkin Park performs at 02 Arena on November 23, 2014 in London, England.
Linkin Park, pictured 2014. Chiaki Nozu/WireImage
  1. Keys to the Kingdom
  2. All for Nothing (feat Page Hamilton)
  3. Guilty All the Same (feat Rakim)
  4. The Summoning
  5. War
  6. Wastelands
  7. Until It's Gone
  8. Rebellion (feat Daron Malakian)
  9. Mark the Graves
  10. Drawbar (feat Tom Morello)
  11. Final Masquerade
  12. A Line in the Sand

One More Light (2017)

BURBANK, CA - MAY 22: (L-R) Musicians Joe Hahn, Brad Delson, Mike Shinoda, Chester Bennington, Rob Bourdon and Dave Farrell of Linkin Park perform onstage during the band's "One More Light" album release party at the iHeartRadio Theater on May 22, 2017 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/WireImage)
Linkin Park, pictured 2017. Scott Dudelson/WireImage
  1. Nobody Can Save Me
  2. Good Goodbye (feat Pusha T & Stormzy)
  3. Talking to Myself
  4. Battle Symphony
  5. Invisible
  6. Heavy (feat Kiiara)
  7. Sorry for Now
  8. Halfway Right
  9. One More Light
  10. Sharp Edges

Sadly, this would be the band's last release for nearly seven years as, four months after the album's release, lead singer Chester Bennington would take his own life. He was 41 years old.

From Zero (2024)

In this image released on December 12, 2024, Colin Brittain, Dave "Phoenix" Farrell, Emily Armstrong, Mike Shinoda, Joe Hahn of Linkin Park at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards. (Photo by Luciana Prezia/Billboard via Getty Images)
Colin Brittain, Dave "Phoenix" Farrell, Emily Armstrong, Mike Shinoda, Joe Hahn of Linkin Park. Luciana Prezia/Billboard via Getty Images
  1. From Zero (Intro)
  2. The Emptiness Machine (peaked at No. 4 in the UK Charts)
  3. Cut the Bridge
  4. Heavy Is the Crown
  5. Over Each Other
  6. Casualty
  7. Overflow
  8. Two Faced
  9. Stained
  10. IGYEIH
  11. Good Things Go

From Zero once again reached number one for the band – seven years after their last release, and their first since the tragic death of Bennington.

Emily Armstrong was announced as the new lead singer for the band on 6th September 2024, via a live stream for the band. Armstrong was previously a member of the band Dead Sara.

In a chat with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, Armstrong said she hoped she would "do Chester proud" and admitted being apprehensive about stepping into the group.

"I mean, there was a lot of feeling," she told Lowe. "I definitely didn’t want to go there and be like, oh, I’m the singer, or I could be the singer. It was just like, what is good for this band as a fan? What would be the ideal voice or energy or what is that fit?

"I took myself out of the equation and I just looked at it as what could be a good fit? And I held onto that question for a bit as I was going in and singing and stuff."

They've since won Best Group and Best Hard Rock Act at the Billboard Awards.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

Authors

Tilly PearceFreelance Writer

Tilly Pearce is a freelance TV journalist whose coverage ranges from reality shows like Love Is Blind to sci-fi shows like Fallout. She is an NCTJ Gold Standard accredited journalist, who has previously worked as Deputy TV Editor (maternity cover) at Digital Spy, and Deputy TV & Showbiz Editor at Daily Express US.

Ad
Ad
Ad