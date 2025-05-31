Linkin Park albums in order: Full tracklists of releases
The band have become pioneers of nu-metal over their decades on stage.
Linkin Park have created a career and sound unlike any other – and their impressive musical output proves that.
Now, they're set to showcase their 25-year legacy at the Munich Football Arena at the UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show by Pepsi on 31st May.
With some staggering highs and devastating lows, particularly the death of their frontman Chester Bennington in July 2017, the band have persevered, defining a nu-metal sound that travels across multiple genres of rock and rap.
After a seven-year absence from the music industry, the band – completed by Mike Shinoda (vocals, rhythm guitar), Brad Delson (lead guitar), Dave 'Phoenix' Farrell (bass), and Joe Hahn (turntables) – are now back with a new lead singer in Emily Armstrong and a new drummer in Colin Brittain (drums), and are marking a new beginning.
Here's everything the band have released to date.
Linkin Park's albums in release date order
To date, the band have released eight studio albums.
These are:
- Hybrid Theory (2000)
- Meteora (2003)
- Minutes to Midnight (2007)
- A Thousand Suns (2010)
- Living Things (2012)
- The Hunting Party (2014)
- One More Light (2017)
- From Zero (2024)
On top of that, they've released three live albums, four compilation albums comprising greatest hits and unreleased demos, two remix albums, and no fewer than 10 EPs.
Among the EPs was the highly-successful Collision Course with Jay-Z, which saw the band and the iconic performer blend their separate sounds and hits into new material.
Most notable was the Numb/Encore, which earned the group a Grammy for Best Rap/Sung collaboration. The single release has gone platinum in the UK.
Linkin Park's albums: Tracklists, hit singles and successes
Hybrid Theory (2000)
- Papercut
- One Step Closer
- With You
- Points of Authority (peaked at No. 9 in the UK Charts)
- Crawling
- Runaway
- By Myself
- In the End (peaked at No. 8 in the UK Charts)
- A Place for My Head
- Forgotten
- Cure for the Itch
- Pushing Me Away
Current Status: 6x Platinum in the UK.
Hybrid Theory peaked at number four in the UK charts, but remained in the charts for over three years – clocking in with 163 weeks in total.
They also earned their first Grammy with Crawling, taking home Best Hard Rock Performance. In the End won Best Rock Video at the MTV VMAs, and at the Kerrang! Awards they won Best Newcomer.
Meteora (2003)
- Foreword
- Don't Stay
- Somewhere I Belong (peaked at No. 10 in the UK Charts)
- Lying from You
- Hit the Floor
- Easier to Run
- Faint
- Figure.09
- Breaking the Habit
- From the Inside
- Nobody's Listening
- Session
- Numb
Current Status: 3x Platinum in the UK.
Meteora was the band's first UK number one album, and remained in the charts for over a year.
Somewhere I Belong won Best Rock Video and Breaking the Habit won Viewers’ Choice Award at the VMAs, and at the Kerrang! Awards they won Best International Act.
Minutes to Midnight (2007)
- Wake
- Given Up
- Leave Out All the Rest
- Bleed It Out
- Shadow of the Day
- What I've Done (peaked at No. 6 in the UK Charts)
- Hands Held High
- No More Sorrow
- Valentine's Day
- In Between
- In Pieces
- The Little Things Give You Away
Current Status: 2x Platinum in the UK.
The band's second UK number one album, Minutes to Midnight remained in the charts for 53 weeks after its release.
A Thousand Suns (2010)
- The Requiem
- The Radiance
- Burning in the Skies
- Empty Spaces
- When They Come for Me
- Robot Boy
- Jornada del Muerto
- Waiting for the End
- Blackout
- Wretches and Kings
- Wisdom, Justice, and Love
- Iridescent
- Fallout
- The Catalyst
- The Messenger
Current Status: Platinum in the UK
Continuing their impressive chart streak, A Thousand Suns peaked at number two in the UK charts.
Living Things (2012)
- Lost In The Echo
- In My Remains
- Burn It Down
- Lies Greed Misery
- I'll Be Gone
- Castle of Glass
- Victimized
- Roads Untraveled
- Skin To Bone
- Until It Breaks
- Tinfoil
- Powerless
Current Status: Gold in the UK
Living Things marked the band's third number one album in the UK.
The Hunting Party (2014)
- Keys to the Kingdom
- All for Nothing (feat Page Hamilton)
- Guilty All the Same (feat Rakim)
- The Summoning
- War
- Wastelands
- Until It's Gone
- Rebellion (feat Daron Malakian)
- Mark the Graves
- Drawbar (feat Tom Morello)
- Final Masquerade
- A Line in the Sand
One More Light (2017)
- Nobody Can Save Me
- Good Goodbye (feat Pusha T & Stormzy)
- Talking to Myself
- Battle Symphony
- Invisible
- Heavy (feat Kiiara)
- Sorry for Now
- Halfway Right
- One More Light
- Sharp Edges
Sadly, this would be the band's last release for nearly seven years as, four months after the album's release, lead singer Chester Bennington would take his own life. He was 41 years old.
From Zero (2024)
- From Zero (Intro)
- The Emptiness Machine (peaked at No. 4 in the UK Charts)
- Cut the Bridge
- Heavy Is the Crown
- Over Each Other
- Casualty
- Overflow
- Two Faced
- Stained
- IGYEIH
- Good Things Go
From Zero once again reached number one for the band – seven years after their last release, and their first since the tragic death of Bennington.
Emily Armstrong was announced as the new lead singer for the band on 6th September 2024, via a live stream for the band. Armstrong was previously a member of the band Dead Sara.
In a chat with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, Armstrong said she hoped she would "do Chester proud" and admitted being apprehensive about stepping into the group.
"I mean, there was a lot of feeling," she told Lowe. "I definitely didn’t want to go there and be like, oh, I’m the singer, or I could be the singer. It was just like, what is good for this band as a fan? What would be the ideal voice or energy or what is that fit?
"I took myself out of the equation and I just looked at it as what could be a good fit? And I held onto that question for a bit as I was going in and singing and stuff."
They've since won Best Group and Best Hard Rock Act at the Billboard Awards.
