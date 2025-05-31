With some staggering highs and devastating lows, particularly the death of their frontman Chester Bennington in July 2017, the band have persevered, defining a nu-metal sound that travels across multiple genres of rock and rap.

After a seven-year absence from the music industry, the band – completed by Mike Shinoda (vocals, rhythm guitar), Brad Delson (lead guitar), Dave 'Phoenix' Farrell (bass), and Joe Hahn (turntables) – are now back with a new lead singer in Emily Armstrong and a new drummer in Colin Brittain (drums), and are marking a new beginning.

Here's everything the band have released to date.

Linkin Park. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

To date, the band have released eight studio albums.

These are:

Hybrid Theory (2000)

Meteora (2003)

Minutes to Midnight (2007)

A Thousand Suns (2010)

Living Things (2012)

The Hunting Party (2014)

One More Light (2017)

From Zero (2024)

On top of that, they've released three live albums, four compilation albums comprising greatest hits and unreleased demos, two remix albums, and no fewer than 10 EPs.

Among the EPs was the highly-successful Collision Course with Jay-Z, which saw the band and the iconic performer blend their separate sounds and hits into new material.

Most notable was the Numb/Encore, which earned the group a Grammy for Best Rap/Sung collaboration. The single release has gone platinum in the UK.

Linkin Park's albums: Tracklists, hit singles and successes

Hybrid Theory (2000)

Linkin Park, pictured 2002. Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Papercut One Step Closer With You Points of Authority (peaked at No. 9 in the UK Charts) Crawling Runaway By Myself In the End (peaked at No. 8 in the UK Charts) A Place for My Head Forgotten Cure for the Itch Pushing Me Away

Current Status: 6x Platinum in the UK.

Hybrid Theory peaked at number four in the UK charts, but remained in the charts for over three years – clocking in with 163 weeks in total.

They also earned their first Grammy with Crawling, taking home Best Hard Rock Performance. In the End won Best Rock Video at the MTV VMAs, and at the Kerrang! Awards they won Best Newcomer.

Meteora (2003)

Chester Bennington of Linkin Park. heo Wargo/WireImage

Foreword Don't Stay Somewhere I Belong (peaked at No. 10 in the UK Charts) Lying from You Hit the Floor Easier to Run Faint Figure.09 Breaking the Habit From the Inside Nobody's Listening Session Numb

Current Status: 3x Platinum in the UK.

Meteora was the band's first UK number one album, and remained in the charts for over a year.

Somewhere I Belong won Best Rock Video and Breaking the Habit won Viewers’ Choice Award at the VMAs, and at the Kerrang! Awards they won Best International Act.

Minutes to Midnight (2007)

Linkin Park, pictured 2007. Getty Images

Wake Given Up Leave Out All the Rest Bleed It Out Shadow of the Day What I've Done (peaked at No. 6 in the UK Charts) Hands Held High No More Sorrow Valentine's Day In Between In Pieces The Little Things Give You Away

Current Status: 2x Platinum in the UK.

The band's second UK number one album, Minutes to Midnight remained in the charts for 53 weeks after its release.

A Thousand Suns (2010)

Linkin Park, pictured 2010. Jordi Vidal/Getty Images

The Requiem The Radiance Burning in the Skies Empty Spaces When They Come for Me Robot Boy Jornada del Muerto Waiting for the End Blackout Wretches and Kings Wisdom, Justice, and Love Iridescent Fallout The Catalyst The Messenger

Current Status: Platinum in the UK

Continuing their impressive chart streak, A Thousand Suns peaked at number two in the UK charts.

Living Things (2012)

Linkin Park, pictured 2012. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Lost In The Echo In My Remains Burn It Down Lies Greed Misery I'll Be Gone Castle of Glass Victimized Roads Untraveled Skin To Bone Until It Breaks Tinfoil Powerless

Current Status: Gold in the UK

Living Things marked the band's third number one album in the UK.

The Hunting Party (2014)

Linkin Park, pictured 2014. Chiaki Nozu/WireImage

Keys to the Kingdom All for Nothing (feat Page Hamilton) Guilty All the Same (feat Rakim) The Summoning War Wastelands Until It's Gone Rebellion (feat Daron Malakian) Mark the Graves Drawbar (feat Tom Morello) Final Masquerade A Line in the Sand

One More Light (2017)

Linkin Park, pictured 2017. Scott Dudelson/WireImage

Nobody Can Save Me Good Goodbye (feat Pusha T & Stormzy) Talking to Myself Battle Symphony Invisible Heavy (feat Kiiara) Sorry for Now Halfway Right One More Light Sharp Edges

Sadly, this would be the band's last release for nearly seven years as, four months after the album's release, lead singer Chester Bennington would take his own life. He was 41 years old.

From Zero (2024)

Colin Brittain, Dave "Phoenix" Farrell, Emily Armstrong, Mike Shinoda, Joe Hahn of Linkin Park. Luciana Prezia/Billboard via Getty Images

From Zero (Intro) The Emptiness Machine (peaked at No. 4 in the UK Charts) Cut the Bridge Heavy Is the Crown Over Each Other Casualty Overflow Two Faced Stained IGYEIH Good Things Go

From Zero once again reached number one for the band – seven years after their last release, and their first since the tragic death of Bennington.

Emily Armstrong was announced as the new lead singer for the band on 6th September 2024, via a live stream for the band. Armstrong was previously a member of the band Dead Sara.

In a chat with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, Armstrong said she hoped she would "do Chester proud" and admitted being apprehensive about stepping into the group.

"I mean, there was a lot of feeling," she told Lowe. "I definitely didn’t want to go there and be like, oh, I’m the singer, or I could be the singer. It was just like, what is good for this band as a fan? What would be the ideal voice or energy or what is that fit?

"I took myself out of the equation and I just looked at it as what could be a good fit? And I held onto that question for a bit as I was going in and singing and stuff."

They've since won Best Group and Best Hard Rock Act at the Billboard Awards.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.