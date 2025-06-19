However, after forming the group as a teenager, Marr left the group in July 1987 at the age of 24, growing frustrated with how the band was managed. His exit effectively ended the group entirely by the end of that year.

Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast this week, Marr reflected on his time with the band, and has shut down any hopes of a potential reunion. Though he admitted there were some significant offers.

Johnny Marr. Harmony Gerber/Getty Images

"It was an emotional decision, [but] it wasn’t an impulsive decision," he said of leaving the band, explaining he was "proud" of both the group and the music they made at the time.

"I looked at it for quite a long time and I was really heartbroken about it."

On a reunion, he added: "We got made an offer recently, but I said no.

"It was a little bit about principles, but I’m not an idiot, I just think the vibe’s not right.

"It was an eye-watering amount of money, but also, I really like what I’m doing now, which makes it a lot easier.

"I like where I’m at. I still want to write the best song I’ve ever written. I want to be a better performer."

Since leaving the group, Marr has launched a successful solo career, and been a member of bands including The Cribs, Modest Mouse, The The, and The Pretenders.

The Smiths, pictured 1985. Ross Marino/Getty Images

Marr’s comments come nearly a year after Morrissey posted on his blog Morrissey Central in August 2024, claiming they had been made a "lucrative offer" for a reunion that Marr had "ignored".

Morrissey and Marr have publicly fallen out since their time in the group, most notably in 2016 over their differing political leanings on Brexit and their feelings on Nigel Farage.

They later argued further when Morrissey claimed Marr had acquired the rights to the band name The Smiths.

Marr would later publicly state: "To prevent third parties from profiting from the band's name, it was left to me to protect the legacy. This I have done on behalf of both myself and my former bandmates."

In December last year, Morrissey would double down on both his desire for a reunion tour and his indifference to Marr, telling writer Fiona Dodwell (via Medium): "I agreed because it felt like the last time such a thing would be possible.

"We’ve all begun to grow old. I thought the tour that was offered would be a good way of saying thank you for those who have listened for what suddenly feels like a lifetime.

"It wasn’t because I had any emotional attachment to Marr. I have absolutely none."

