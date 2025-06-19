Isle of Wight Festival is spoiling us this year – with 12 stages and massive names headlining, including Justin Timberlake and Sting.

With something for everyone at the massive event, the four-dayer kicks off on Thursday, and gets into full swing by Friday afternoon for a weekend ticket-holders won't forget.

Though, with so much going on, we get it's hard to keep track of who you want to see and when they're on (not to mention the dreaded clashes).

But don't worry, we've got you covered with the full list of performances and where they'll be.

Here's where you can find your faves and when this weekend...

Isle of Wight Festival 2025 line-up and times: Full list of acts playing and when

Thursday 19th June

Example performs on stage during Ice Cream Factory Summer Festival 2022 on December 10, 2022 in Perth, Australia.
Example. Matt Jelonek/WireImage

There's no main stage on Thursday.

Big Top

  • 6:10pm: The Smyths
  • 7:20pm: Rhythm of the '90s
  • 8:45pm: The Pigeon Detectives
  • 10pm: Example

Cirque De La Quirk

  • 6pm: Dr Concoct
  • 6:50pm: Beat Cleaver
  • 7:45pm: Grandmaster Faff
  • 8:40pm: Born Ina Barn
  • 9:45pm: Electric Pyramid, Molly McQueen and Gin Loren

Friday 20th June

Sting playing guitar on stage
Sting. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Main Stage

  • 4:10pm: Lottery Winners
  • 5:25pm: Amy Macdonald
  • 6:40pm: The Corrs
  • 8:30pm: Sting
  • 10:40pm: Faithless

Big Top

  • 4pm: Crystal Tides
  • 5:10pm: Twin Atlantic
  • 6:20pm: Amble
  • 7:45pm: The Lathums
  • 10pm: Dean Lewis
  • 11:45pm: Clean Bandit
Clean Bandit performing on stage
Clean Bandit. Jim Dyson/Getty Images

River Stage

  • 4:15pm: Toby Lee
  • 5:15pm: Sophie Grey
  • 6:15pm: Fitzpatrick
  • 7:35pm: Daydreamers
  • 8:35pm: NOFUN!
  • 9:35pm: Tom Meighan

Cirque De La Quirk

  • 4pm: Sock Wrestling
  • 6pm: Ziggy Phoenix
  • 7pm: Nuala
  • 8pm: Jaz Delorean
  • 9:10pm: The Showshank Duo
  • 10pm: Madame Electrife
  • 11pm: Leanne Louise feat Tiny K
  • 12am: Mrs Magoo feat Ragga Twins
  • 1am: DJ Ty feat Miss Mesta

Saturday 21st June

Kelly Jones of Stereophonics performs on the Great Oak Stage as American Express present BST Hyde Park at Hyde Park on July 09, 2022 in London, England.
Stereophonics. Gus Stewart/Redferns

Main Stage

  • 11:55am: 5 Degrees North
  • 12:55am: Emmanuel Kelly
  • 2:05pm: Mae Muller
  • 3:15pm: The Saw Doctors
  • 4:25pm: Razorlight
  • 5:45pm: Busted
  • 7:10pm: Paul Heaton
  • 8:40pm: The Script
  • 10:25pm: Stereophonics

Big Top

  • 2:35pm: The Clause
  • 3:45pm: Matilda Mann
  • 5pm: Arthur Hill
  • 6:20pm: Pale Waves
  • 7:50pm: English Teacher
  • 9:25pm: Yard Act
  • 11:40pm: Supergrass
James Bourne, Charlie Simpson and Matt Willis of Busted performs during BBC Summer Social Festival 2019 at Croxteth Hall & Country Park on August 03, 2019 in Liverpool, England.
Busted. Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage

River Stage

  • 1:20pm: The Rizz
  • 2:20pm: Raquelle Gracie
  • 3:20pm: The Deckchairs
  • 4:20pm: Pronghorn
  • 5:20pm: QueenBees
  • 6:20pm: Neckbreakers
  • 7:20pm: The Blue Water Giants
  • 8:30pm: The Molotovs
  • 9:40pm: Tom Meighan

Cirque De La Quirk

  • 11am: Dmtree
  • 12pm: Versatile B2b Towlie DJ B2b Captain Flatcap
  • 1pm: Sock Wrestling
  • 3pm: Fancy Dress Competition
  • 3:30pm: Reviens Fernande
  • 4:30pm: The Cdlq Dance-Off
  • 5pm: Ben Stubbs Band
  • 5:55pm: Lori Asha
  • 6:45pm: Leon Rhymes
  • 7:45pm: Mc Si
  • 7:55pm: The Faff Collective
  • 9pm: Kaptin Barrett and Dregz
  • 10pm: Charlotte Devaney
  • 11:15pm: Bryan Gee feat IC3
  • 12:15am: Orphic feat Miss Mesta
  • 1:15am: Shufflah feat TBK

Sunday 22nd June

Justin Timberlake performs onstage during Audacy's 11th Annual We Can Survive at Prudential Center on September 28, 2024 in Newark, New Jersey
Justin Timberlake. Manny Carabel/Getty Images for Audacy

Main Stage

  • 12:05pm: Bjorn Again
  • 1:25pm: Ella Eyre
  • 2:50pm: Alison Moyet
  • 4:20pm: Olly Murs
  • 5:50pm: Texas
  • 7:30pm: Jess Glynne
  • 9:15pm: Justin Timberlake

Big Top

  • 12:45pm: The Lilacs
  • 2:10pm: Remember Monday
  • 3:40pm: Midge Ure
  • 5:10pm: Nieve Ella
  • 6:40pm: Alessi Rose
  • 8:15pm: Lightning Seeds
  • 10:10pm: James

River Stage

  • 1pm: Esquire
  • 2pm: Fantasy
  • 3:15pm: Bull Harding
  • 4:15pm: A Basic Fault
  • 5:15pm: Olivia Lunny
  • 6:15pm: The Kut
  • 7:15pm: Tom A. Smith
  • 8:25pm: Foo Fighterz

Cirque De La Quirk

  • 11am: Ggg
  • 12pm: Dmtree feat Ashkat
  • 1pm: The Cdlq Dance-off
  • 1:20pm: Sock Wrestling
  • 3:20pm: DJ Patch Attack
  • 4:10pm: Will Rendle (Will and the People)
  • 5:15pm: Dizraeli and Joy Machine
  • 6:40pm: Hannabiell and Midnight Blue
  • 8pm: Captain Flatcap
  • 9pm: Oxide and Neutrino
  • 10pm: Raichu
  • 11pm: Cous
  • 11:30pm: Lowkonic
