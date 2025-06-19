Though, with so much going on, we get it's hard to keep track of who you want to see and when they're on (not to mention the dreaded clashes).

But don't worry, we've got you covered with the full list of performances and where they'll be.

Here's where you can find your faves and when this weekend...

Isle of Wight Festival 2025 line-up and times: Full list of acts playing and when

Thursday 19th June

Example. Matt Jelonek/WireImage

There's no main stage on Thursday.

Big Top

6:10pm: The Smyths

7:20pm: Rhythm of the '90s

8:45pm: The Pigeon Detectives

10pm: Example

Cirque De La Quirk

6pm: Dr Concoct

6:50pm: Beat Cleaver

7:45pm: Grandmaster Faff

8:40pm: Born Ina Barn

9:45pm: Electric Pyramid, Molly McQueen and Gin Loren

Friday 20th June

Sting. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Main Stage

4:10pm: Lottery Winners

5:25pm: Amy Macdonald

6:40pm: The Corrs

8:30pm: Sting

10:40pm: Faithless

Big Top

4pm: Crystal Tides

5:10pm: Twin Atlantic

6:20pm: Amble

7:45pm: The Lathums

10pm: Dean Lewis

11:45pm: Clean Bandit

Clean Bandit. Jim Dyson/Getty Images

River Stage

4:15pm: Toby Lee

5:15pm: Sophie Grey

6:15pm: Fitzpatrick

7:35pm: Daydreamers

8:35pm: NOFUN!

9:35pm: Tom Meighan

Cirque De La Quirk

4pm: Sock Wrestling

6pm: Ziggy Phoenix

7pm: Nuala

8pm: Jaz Delorean

9:10pm: The Showshank Duo

10pm: Madame Electrife

11pm: Leanne Louise feat Tiny K

12am: Mrs Magoo feat Ragga Twins

1am: DJ Ty feat Miss Mesta

Saturday 21st June

Stereophonics. Gus Stewart/Redferns

Main Stage

11:55am: 5 Degrees North

12:55am: Emmanuel Kelly

2:05pm: Mae Muller

3:15pm: The Saw Doctors

4:25pm: Razorlight

5:45pm: Busted

7:10pm: Paul Heaton

8:40pm: The Script

10:25pm: Stereophonics

Big Top

2:35pm: The Clause

3:45pm: Matilda Mann

5pm: Arthur Hill

6:20pm: Pale Waves

7:50pm: English Teacher

9:25pm: Yard Act

11:40pm: Supergrass

Busted. Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage

River Stage

1:20pm: The Rizz

2:20pm: Raquelle Gracie

3:20pm: The Deckchairs

4:20pm: Pronghorn

5:20pm: QueenBees

6:20pm: Neckbreakers

7:20pm: The Blue Water Giants

8:30pm: The Molotovs

9:40pm: Tom Meighan

Cirque De La Quirk

11am: Dmtree

12pm: Versatile B2b Towlie DJ B2b Captain Flatcap

1pm: Sock Wrestling

3pm: Fancy Dress Competition

3:30pm: Reviens Fernande

4:30pm: The Cdlq Dance-Off

5pm: Ben Stubbs Band

5:55pm: Lori Asha

6:45pm: Leon Rhymes

7:45pm: Mc Si

7:55pm: The Faff Collective

9pm: Kaptin Barrett and Dregz

10pm: Charlotte Devaney

11:15pm: Bryan Gee feat IC3

12:15am: Orphic feat Miss Mesta

1:15am: Shufflah feat TBK

Sunday 22nd June

Justin Timberlake. Manny Carabel/Getty Images for Audacy

Main Stage

12:05pm: Bjorn Again

1:25pm: Ella Eyre

2:50pm: Alison Moyet

4:20pm: Olly Murs

5:50pm: Texas

7:30pm: Jess Glynne

9:15pm: Justin Timberlake

Big Top

12:45pm: The Lilacs

2:10pm: Remember Monday

3:40pm: Midge Ure

5:10pm: Nieve Ella

6:40pm: Alessi Rose

8:15pm: Lightning Seeds

10:10pm: James

River Stage

1pm: Esquire

2pm: Fantasy

3:15pm: Bull Harding

4:15pm: A Basic Fault

5:15pm: Olivia Lunny

6:15pm: The Kut

7:15pm: Tom A. Smith

8:25pm: Foo Fighterz

Cirque De La Quirk

11am: Ggg

12pm: Dmtree feat Ashkat

1pm: The Cdlq Dance-off

1:20pm: Sock Wrestling

3:20pm: DJ Patch Attack

4:10pm: Will Rendle (Will and the People)

5:15pm: Dizraeli and Joy Machine

6:40pm: Hannabiell and Midnight Blue

8pm: Captain Flatcap

9pm: Oxide and Neutrino

10pm: Raichu

11pm: Cous

11:30pm: Lowkonic

