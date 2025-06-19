Isle of Wight Festival 2025 line-up and times: Full list of acts playing and when
Here's where and when you can catch your favourites across the weekend.
Isle of Wight Festival is spoiling us this year – with 12 stages and massive names headlining, including Justin Timberlake and Sting.
With something for everyone at the massive event, the four-dayer kicks off on Thursday, and gets into full swing by Friday afternoon for a weekend ticket-holders won't forget.
Though, with so much going on, we get it's hard to keep track of who you want to see and when they're on (not to mention the dreaded clashes).
But don't worry, we've got you covered with the full list of performances and where they'll be.
Here's where you can find your faves and when this weekend...
Thursday 19th June
There's no main stage on Thursday.
Big Top
- 6:10pm: The Smyths
- 7:20pm: Rhythm of the '90s
- 8:45pm: The Pigeon Detectives
- 10pm: Example
Cirque De La Quirk
- 6pm: Dr Concoct
- 6:50pm: Beat Cleaver
- 7:45pm: Grandmaster Faff
- 8:40pm: Born Ina Barn
- 9:45pm: Electric Pyramid, Molly McQueen and Gin Loren
Friday 20th June
Main Stage
- 4:10pm: Lottery Winners
- 5:25pm: Amy Macdonald
- 6:40pm: The Corrs
- 8:30pm: Sting
- 10:40pm: Faithless
Big Top
- 4pm: Crystal Tides
- 5:10pm: Twin Atlantic
- 6:20pm: Amble
- 7:45pm: The Lathums
- 10pm: Dean Lewis
- 11:45pm: Clean Bandit
River Stage
- 4:15pm: Toby Lee
- 5:15pm: Sophie Grey
- 6:15pm: Fitzpatrick
- 7:35pm: Daydreamers
- 8:35pm: NOFUN!
- 9:35pm: Tom Meighan
Cirque De La Quirk
- 4pm: Sock Wrestling
- 6pm: Ziggy Phoenix
- 7pm: Nuala
- 8pm: Jaz Delorean
- 9:10pm: The Showshank Duo
- 10pm: Madame Electrife
- 11pm: Leanne Louise feat Tiny K
- 12am: Mrs Magoo feat Ragga Twins
- 1am: DJ Ty feat Miss Mesta
Saturday 21st June
Main Stage
- 11:55am: 5 Degrees North
- 12:55am: Emmanuel Kelly
- 2:05pm: Mae Muller
- 3:15pm: The Saw Doctors
- 4:25pm: Razorlight
- 5:45pm: Busted
- 7:10pm: Paul Heaton
- 8:40pm: The Script
- 10:25pm: Stereophonics
Big Top
- 2:35pm: The Clause
- 3:45pm: Matilda Mann
- 5pm: Arthur Hill
- 6:20pm: Pale Waves
- 7:50pm: English Teacher
- 9:25pm: Yard Act
- 11:40pm: Supergrass
River Stage
- 1:20pm: The Rizz
- 2:20pm: Raquelle Gracie
- 3:20pm: The Deckchairs
- 4:20pm: Pronghorn
- 5:20pm: QueenBees
- 6:20pm: Neckbreakers
- 7:20pm: The Blue Water Giants
- 8:30pm: The Molotovs
- 9:40pm: Tom Meighan
Cirque De La Quirk
- 11am: Dmtree
- 12pm: Versatile B2b Towlie DJ B2b Captain Flatcap
- 1pm: Sock Wrestling
- 3pm: Fancy Dress Competition
- 3:30pm: Reviens Fernande
- 4:30pm: The Cdlq Dance-Off
- 5pm: Ben Stubbs Band
- 5:55pm: Lori Asha
- 6:45pm: Leon Rhymes
- 7:45pm: Mc Si
- 7:55pm: The Faff Collective
- 9pm: Kaptin Barrett and Dregz
- 10pm: Charlotte Devaney
- 11:15pm: Bryan Gee feat IC3
- 12:15am: Orphic feat Miss Mesta
- 1:15am: Shufflah feat TBK
Sunday 22nd June
Main Stage
- 12:05pm: Bjorn Again
- 1:25pm: Ella Eyre
- 2:50pm: Alison Moyet
- 4:20pm: Olly Murs
- 5:50pm: Texas
- 7:30pm: Jess Glynne
- 9:15pm: Justin Timberlake
Big Top
- 12:45pm: The Lilacs
- 2:10pm: Remember Monday
- 3:40pm: Midge Ure
- 5:10pm: Nieve Ella
- 6:40pm: Alessi Rose
- 8:15pm: Lightning Seeds
- 10:10pm: James
River Stage
- 1pm: Esquire
- 2pm: Fantasy
- 3:15pm: Bull Harding
- 4:15pm: A Basic Fault
- 5:15pm: Olivia Lunny
- 6:15pm: The Kut
- 7:15pm: Tom A. Smith
- 8:25pm: Foo Fighterz
Cirque De La Quirk
- 11am: Ggg
- 12pm: Dmtree feat Ashkat
- 1pm: The Cdlq Dance-off
- 1:20pm: Sock Wrestling
- 3:20pm: DJ Patch Attack
- 4:10pm: Will Rendle (Will and the People)
- 5:15pm: Dizraeli and Joy Machine
- 6:40pm: Hannabiell and Midnight Blue
- 8pm: Captain Flatcap
- 9pm: Oxide and Neutrino
- 10pm: Raichu
- 11pm: Cous
- 11:30pm: Lowkonic
