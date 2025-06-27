Norman Cook is better known across the globe as Fatboy Slim, creating iconic tracks alongside some of the biggest stars in the world.

Ad

Most at home behind some DJ decks, the star's 25+ year career has seen him draw millions to his sets – and despite not releasing new music in decades, he still manages to win over a crowd with his music.

Once again, he is a central face on this year's festival circuit, performing at Glastonbury Festival, Electric Bay, Latitude Festival, Kendal Calling, Pride on the Park, Creamfields and Electric Picnic this year – and that's just his UK dates!

So what albums has he released to date that's made him the must-watch star to catch and dance to to this day?

Here's everything you need to know.

Fatboy Slim albums in release date order

PORTSMOUTH, ENGLAND - AUGUST 23: Fatboy Slim performs during Victorious Festival 2024 at Southsea Common on August 23, 2024 in Portsmouth, England. (Photo by Mark Holloway/Redferns)
Fatboy Slim. Mark Holloway/Redferns

The DJ has released four studio albums to date. These are:

  • Better Living Through Chemistry (1996)
  • You've Come a Long Way, Baby (1998)
  • Halfway Between the Gutter and the Stars (2000)
  • Palookaville (2004)

He's also released three live albums:

  • On the Floor at the Boutique (1998)
  • Live on Brighton Beach (2002)
  • Big Beach Boutique II (2002)

Fatboy Slim has also released compilations and soundtracks including:

Remix albums:

  • Signature Series Volume 1 (2000)
  • The Fatboy Slim/Norman Cook Collection (2000)
  • The Greatest Hits – Remixed (2007)
  • Fatboy Slim vs. Australia (2018)
  • Fatboy Slim vs. New Zealand (2019)

And EPs

  • Halfway Between the Gutter and the Guardian (2001)
  • My Game (2002)
  • Illuminati (2002)
  • Camber Sands (2002)
  • The Pimp (2002)

Fatboy Slim studio albums: Tracklists, hit singles and successes

Better Living Through Chemistry (1996)

Fat Boy Slim AKA Norman Cook Creamfields Festival , United Kingdom, 1998. (Photo by Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images)
Fatboy Slim. Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images

Tracklist:

  1. Song for Lindy
  2. Santa Cruz
  3. Going Out of My Head
  4. The Weekend Starts Here
  5. Everybody Needs a 303
  6. Give the Po' Man a Break
  7. 10th & Crenshaw
  8. First Down
  9. Punk to Funk
  10. The Sound of Milwaukee

You've Come a Long Way, Baby (1998)

UNITED KINGDOM - JANUARY 01: GLASTONBURY FESTIVAL Photo of FATBOY SLIM (Photo by Mick Hutson/Redferns)
Fatboy Slim, pictured 1998. Mick Hutson/Redferns

Tracklist:

  1. Right Here, Right Now - peaked at No. 2 on the UK Charts
  2. The Rockafeller Skank - peaked at No. 6 on the UK Charts
  3. F***ing in Heaven
  4. Gangster Trippin' - peaked at No. 3 on the UK Charts
  5. Build It Up – Tear It Down
  6. Kalifornia
  7. Soul Surfing
  8. You're Not from Brighton
  9. Praise You - reached No. 1 on the UK Charts
  10. Love Island
  11. Acid 8000

Current Status: 4x Platinum

You've Come a Long Way, Baby smashed the charts on its release, spending four weeks at number one.

In 1999, he won Best Dance Act at the BRIT Awards, with The Rockafeller Skank and Praise You both being nominated for Single of the Year in 1999 and 2000 respectively.

The Rockafeller Skank also earned Best Dance Recording at the NME Awards.

Praise You was widely praised for its music video, which saw a flash mob performing in a shopping mall before flash mobs became a trend. It won three MTV Video Music Awards.

Halfway Between the Gutter and the Stars (2000)

380723 08: Fatboy Slim on stage performing at the University of New South Wales 23-24 October 2000 at the Roundhouse in Sydney, Australia.
Fatboy Slim. Getty

Tracklist:

  1. Talking Bout My Baby
  2. Star 69
  3. Sunset (Bird of Prey) – peaked at No. 9 on the UK Charts
  4. Love Life (featuring Macy Gray)
  5. Ya Mama
  6. Mad Flava
  7. Retox (featuring Ashley Slater)
  8. Weapon of Choice (featuring Bootsy Collins)
  9. Drop the Hate
  10. Demons (featuring Macy Gray)
  11. Song for Shelter (featuring Roland Clark and Roger Sanchez)
    Hidden Track Talking 'bout My Baby (Reprise)

Current Status: Platinum

Cook once again took home a BRIT Award, winning Best Dance Act the year of the album's release.

Weapon of Choice also earned him his first, and to date only, Grammy Award for Best Music Video, which featured Christopher Walken dancing through a lobby of a Marriott Hotel, later jumping and bouncing off the walls.

The video also earned him six MTV Video Music Awards.

Palookaville (2004)

CHICAGO - NOVEMBER 12: Norman Cook DJs as Fatboy Slim during the first U.S. date of his "Palookaville" tour on November 12, 2004 at the Metro in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Matt Carmichael/Getty Images)
Fatboy Slim. Matt Carmichael/Getty Images

Tracklist:

  1. Don't Let the Man Get You Down
  2. Slash Dot Dash
  3. Wonderful Night (featuring Lateef)
  4. Long Way from Home (featuring Jonny Quality)
  5. Put It Back Together (featuring Damon Albarn)
  6. Mi Bebé Masoquista
  7. Push and Shove (featuring Justin Robertson and Sharon Woolf)
  8. North West ThreeThe Journey (featuring Lateef)
  9. Jin Go Lo Ba
  10. Song for Chesh
  11. The Joker (featuring Bootsy Collins)

Current Status: Silver

In 2007, Cook was celebrated at the Ivor Novellos for Outstanding Contribution to Music, and in 2011, Cook won the Inspiration Award at the Q Awards.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

Authors

Tilly PearceFreelance Writer

Tilly Pearce is a freelance TV journalist whose coverage ranges from reality shows like Love Is Blind to sci-fi shows like Fallout. She is an NCTJ Gold Standard accredited journalist, who has previously worked as Deputy TV Editor (maternity cover) at Digital Spy, and Deputy TV & Showbiz Editor at Daily Express US.

Ad
Ad
Ad