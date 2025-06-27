Once again, he is a central face on this year's festival circuit, performing at Glastonbury Festival, Electric Bay, Latitude Festival, Kendal Calling, Pride on the Park, Creamfields and Electric Picnic this year – and that's just his UK dates!

So what albums has he released to date that's made him the must-watch star to catch and dance to to this day?

Here's everything you need to know.

Fatboy Slim. Mark Holloway/Redferns

The DJ has released four studio albums to date. These are:

Better Living Through Chemistry (1996)

You've Come a Long Way, Baby (1998)

Halfway Between the Gutter and the Stars (2000)

Palookaville (2004)

He's also released three live albums:

On the Floor at the Boutique (1998)

Live on Brighton Beach (2002)

Big Beach Boutique II (2002)

Fatboy Slim has also released compilations and soundtracks including:

The Greatest Hits – Why Try Harder (2006)

Here Lies Love (2010) - with David Byrne

Best of the Bootlegs (2011)

Remix albums:

Signature Series Volume 1 (2000)

The Fatboy Slim/Norman Cook Collection (2000)

The Greatest Hits – Remixed (2007)

Fatboy Slim vs. Australia (2018)

Fatboy Slim vs. New Zealand (2019)

And EPs

Halfway Between the Gutter and the Guardian (2001)

My Game (2002)

Illuminati (2002)

Camber Sands (2002)

The Pimp (2002)

Fatboy Slim studio albums: Tracklists, hit singles and successes

Better Living Through Chemistry (1996)

Fatboy Slim. Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images

Tracklist:

Song for Lindy Santa Cruz Going Out of My Head The Weekend Starts Here Everybody Needs a 303 Give the Po' Man a Break 10th & Crenshaw First Down Punk to Funk The Sound of Milwaukee

You've Come a Long Way, Baby (1998)

Fatboy Slim, pictured 1998. Mick Hutson/Redferns

Tracklist:

Right Here, Right Now - peaked at No. 2 on the UK Charts The Rockafeller Skank - peaked at No. 6 on the UK Charts F***ing in Heaven Gangster Trippin' - peaked at No. 3 on the UK Charts Build It Up – Tear It Down Kalifornia Soul Surfing You're Not from Brighton Praise You - reached No. 1 on the UK Charts Love Island Acid 8000

Current Status: 4x Platinum

You've Come a Long Way, Baby smashed the charts on its release, spending four weeks at number one.

In 1999, he won Best Dance Act at the BRIT Awards, with The Rockafeller Skank and Praise You both being nominated for Single of the Year in 1999 and 2000 respectively.

The Rockafeller Skank also earned Best Dance Recording at the NME Awards.

Praise You was widely praised for its music video, which saw a flash mob performing in a shopping mall before flash mobs became a trend. It won three MTV Video Music Awards.

Halfway Between the Gutter and the Stars (2000)

Fatboy Slim. Getty

Tracklist:

Talking Bout My Baby Star 69 Sunset (Bird of Prey) – peaked at No. 9 on the UK Charts Love Life (featuring Macy Gray) Ya Mama Mad Flava Retox (featuring Ashley Slater) Weapon of Choice (featuring Bootsy Collins) Drop the Hate Demons (featuring Macy Gray) Song for Shelter (featuring Roland Clark and Roger Sanchez)

Hidden Track Talking 'bout My Baby (Reprise)

Current Status: Platinum

Cook once again took home a BRIT Award, winning Best Dance Act the year of the album's release.

Weapon of Choice also earned him his first, and to date only, Grammy Award for Best Music Video, which featured Christopher Walken dancing through a lobby of a Marriott Hotel, later jumping and bouncing off the walls.

The video also earned him six MTV Video Music Awards.

Palookaville (2004)

Fatboy Slim. Matt Carmichael/Getty Images

Tracklist:

Don't Let the Man Get You Down Slash Dot Dash Wonderful Night (featuring Lateef) Long Way from Home (featuring Jonny Quality) Put It Back Together (featuring Damon Albarn) Mi Bebé Masoquista Push and Shove (featuring Justin Robertson and Sharon Woolf) North West ThreeThe Journey (featuring Lateef) Jin Go Lo Ba Song for Chesh The Joker (featuring Bootsy Collins)

Current Status: Silver

In 2007, Cook was celebrated at the Ivor Novellos for Outstanding Contribution to Music, and in 2011, Cook won the Inspiration Award at the Q Awards.

