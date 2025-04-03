Biggest song and album of 2025 so far revealed - including viral hit
The UK's most popular songs of the first three months of the year demonstrate the power of TikTok.
Lola Young is continuing to dominate the UK music scene after officially releasing the biggest song of the year so far.
The 24-year-old British singer released Messy, a song about not being able to win in a frustrating relationship with yourself and others, in June 2024, but shot into the public eye late last year after going viral on TikTok.
By December, it entered the UK Top 10 in time for Christmas, before reaching number one in January and remaining there for four weeks.
It’s now been confirmed that Messy has raked in 597,000 chart units in the first three months of 2025 alone, making it the biggest song of the year so far, according to the Official Charts Company.
The new numbers cement TikTok in particular as a force to be reckoned with when it comes to new music, with the rest of the top 10 also going viral and finding an audience on the social media site.
The tracks are often turned into dance routines (like APT by Rosé and Bruno Mars), or used as background music for montages (like Gracie Abrams’s That’s So True).
While Sabrina Carpenter narrowly misses out on the Top 10 singles (with Espresso and Taste taking #11 and #12 respectively), she tops the biggest album charts with her release, Short N Sweet, which features both. It was the third biggest album of 2024.
People Watching by Sam Fender comes in at number two, while also becoming the fastest-selling vinyl album by a British act this century.
Top 10 songs of 2025 so far
- Messy - Lola Young
- APT - Rosé and Bruno Mars
- That’s So True - Gracie Abrams
- Die with a Smile - Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars
- The Days - Chrystal
- Birds of a Feather - Billie Eilish
- Good Luck Babe - Chappell Roan
- Sailor Song - Gigi Perez
- Pink Pony Club - Chappell Roan
- Beautiful Things - Benson Boone
Top 10 albums of 2025 so far
- Short N Sweet - Sabrina Carpenter
- People Watching - Sam Fender
- + - = Divide X Tour Collection - Ed Sheeran
- SOS - SZA
- The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess - Chappell Roan
- Can't Rush Greatness - Central Cee
- The Highlights - The Weeknd
- Diamonds - Elton John
- 50 Years: Don't Stop - Fleetwood Mac
- Hit Me Hard and Soft - Billie Eilish
