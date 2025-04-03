By December, it entered the UK Top 10 in time for Christmas, before reaching number one in January and remaining there for four weeks.

It’s now been confirmed that Messy has raked in 597,000 chart units in the first three months of 2025 alone, making it the biggest song of the year so far, according to the Official Charts Company.

Lola Young. Josh Brasted/FilmMagic

The new numbers cement TikTok in particular as a force to be reckoned with when it comes to new music, with the rest of the top 10 also going viral and finding an audience on the social media site.

The tracks are often turned into dance routines (like APT by Rosé and Bruno Mars), or used as background music for montages (like Gracie Abrams’s That’s So True).

While Sabrina Carpenter narrowly misses out on the Top 10 singles (with Espresso and Taste taking #11 and #12 respectively), she tops the biggest album charts with her release, Short N Sweet, which features both. It was the third biggest album of 2024.

People Watching by Sam Fender comes in at number two, while also becoming the fastest-selling vinyl album by a British act this century.

Top 10 songs of 2025 so far

Messy - Lola Young APT - Rosé and Bruno Mars That’s So True - Gracie Abrams Die with a Smile - Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars The Days - Chrystal Birds of a Feather - Billie Eilish Good Luck Babe - Chappell Roan Sailor Song - Gigi Perez Pink Pony Club - Chappell Roan Beautiful Things - Benson Boone

Top 10 albums of 2025 so far

Sabrina Carpenter. Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

Short N Sweet - Sabrina Carpenter People Watching - Sam Fender + - = Divide X Tour Collection - Ed Sheeran SOS - SZA The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess - Chappell Roan Can't Rush Greatness - Central Cee The Highlights - The Weeknd Diamonds - Elton John 50 Years: Don't Stop - Fleetwood Mac Hit Me Hard and Soft - Billie Eilish

