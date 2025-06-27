One of the most defining stars of the '90s, Alanis has maintained an impressive career – including a 10x Platinum album that has inspired a Broadway musical.

We look back on her releases so far, with full tracklists for each album, starting with her 1991 self-titled debut.

Alanis Morissette. Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

To date, Alanis has released 10 studio albums.

Alanis (1991)

Now Is the Time (1992)

Jagged Little Pill (1995)

Supposed Former Infatuation Junkie (1998)

Under Rug Swept (2002)

So-Called Chaos (2004)

Flavors of Entanglement (2008)

Havoc and Bright Lights (2012)

Such Pretty Forks in the Road (2020)

The Storm Before the Calm (2022)

She's also released a greatest hits album, titled The Collection.

Alanis (1991)

Alanis Morissette. Paul Natkin/Getty Images

Feel Your Love Too Hot Plastic Walk Away On My Own Superman Jealous Human Touch Oh Yeah! Party Boy

Now Is the Time (1992)

Alanis Morissette. Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Real World An Emotion Away Rain The Time of Your Life No Apologies Can't Deny When We Meet Again Give What You Got (Change Is) Never a Waste of Time Big Bad Love

Jagged Little Pill (1995)

Alanis Morissette Krasner/Trebitz/Redferns

All I Really Want You Oughta Know Perfect Hand in My Pocket Right through You Forgiven You Learn Head over Feet (peaked at No.7 in the UK Charts) Mary Jane Ironic Not the Doctor Wake Up

Status: 10x Platinum

Jagged Little Pill has been Alanis's most notable release – topping the charts for 11 weeks and remaining in the charts for 222 weeks (the equivalent of over four years).

It has sold 33 million copies worldwide, making it one of the best-selling albums of all time, beating the likes of Michael Jackson's Bad and Nirvana's Nevermind.

In 1996, Jagged Little Pill was awarded Album of the Year and Best Rock Album at the Grammys.

The tracklist would later become the basis for Jagged Little Pill: The Musical by Juno creator Diablo Cody, which launched in 2018. It later won two Tony Awards.

On the 10-year anniversary of the album's launch, an acoustic version of the album was released, again entering the charts.

Supposed Former Infatuation Junkie (1998)

Alanis Morissette. Peter Pakvis/Redferns

Front Row Baba Thank U (peaked at No. 5 in the UK Charts) Are You Still Mad Sympathetic Character That I Would Be Good The Couch Can't Not UR I Was Hoping One Would Not Come Unsent So Pure Joining You Heart of the House Your Congratulations

Status: Platinum

Under Rug Swept (2002)

Alanis Morissette. J. Vespa/WireImage

21 Things I Want in a Lover Narcissus Hands Clean Flinch So Unsexy Precious Illusions That Particular Time A Man You Owe Me Nothing in Return Surrendering Utopia

Status: Gold

So-Called Chaos (2004)

Alanis Morissette. Brian Rasic/Getty Images

Eight Easy Steps Out Is Through Excuses Doth I Protest Too Much Knees of My Bees So-Called Chaos Not All Me This Grudge Spineless Everything

Flavors of Entanglement (2008)

Alanis Morissette. Ernesto Ruscio/FilmMagic

Citizen of the Planet Underneath Straitjacket Versions of Violence Not as We In Praise of the Vulnerable Man Moratorium Torch Giggling Again for No Reason Tapes Incomplete

Havoc and Bright Lights (2012)

Alanis Morissette. David Wolff - Patrick/Redferns via Getty Images

Guardian Woman Down 'Til You Celebrity Empathy Lens Spiral Numb Havoc Win and Win Receive Edge of Evolution

Status: Silver

Such Pretty Forks in the Road (2020)

Alanis Morissette. Rob Ball/WireImage

Smiling Ablaze Reasons I Drink Diagnosis Missing the Miracle Losing the Plot Reckoning Sandbox Love Her Nemesis Pedestal

The Storm Before the Calm (2022)

Alanis Morissette. JC Olivera/Getty Images

Light—The Lightworker's Lament Heart—Power of a Soft Heart Explore—The Other Side of Stillness Space—Pause on Violence Purification—The Alchemical Crunch Restore—Calling Generation X Awakening—In Between Thoughts Ground—I Want to Live Safety—Empath in Paradise Mania—Resting in the Fire Vapor—Amplified in Stillness

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.