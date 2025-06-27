Alanis Morissette albums in order: Full list of releases with tracklists
You oughta know just how many classic songs the Canadian singer has to her name.
Alanis Morrisette has been one of the most renowned music stars on the planet for 35 years – but she's only now set to make her Glastonbury debut.
With iconic hits including Ironic, Hand in My Pocket, Everything and Thank U, Alanis has become known for her distinctive voice and all-too-relatable lyrics, becoming one of the biggest selling artists in the world with 85 million albums shifted.
One of the most defining stars of the '90s, Alanis has maintained an impressive career – including a 10x Platinum album that has inspired a Broadway musical.
We look back on her releases so far, with full tracklists for each album, starting with her 1991 self-titled debut.
Alanis Morissette albums in release date order
To date, Alanis has released 10 studio albums.
- Alanis (1991)
- Now Is the Time (1992)
- Jagged Little Pill (1995)
- Supposed Former Infatuation Junkie (1998)
- Under Rug Swept (2002)
- So-Called Chaos (2004)
- Flavors of Entanglement (2008)
- Havoc and Bright Lights (2012)
- Such Pretty Forks in the Road (2020)
- The Storm Before the Calm (2022)
She's also released a greatest hits album, titled The Collection.
Alanis Morissette albums: Tracklists, hit singles and successes
Alanis (1991)
- Feel Your Love
- Too Hot
- Plastic
- Walk Away
- On My Own
- Superman
- Jealous
- Human Touch
- Oh Yeah!
- Party Boy
Now Is the Time (1992)
- Real World
- An Emotion Away
- Rain
- The Time of Your Life
- No Apologies
- Can't Deny
- When We Meet Again
- Give What You Got
- (Change Is) Never a Waste of Time
- Big Bad Love
Jagged Little Pill (1995)
- All I Really Want
- You Oughta Know
- Perfect
- Hand in My Pocket
- Right through You
- Forgiven
- You Learn
- Head over Feet (peaked at No.7 in the UK Charts)
- Mary Jane
- Ironic
- Not the Doctor
- Wake Up
Status: 10x Platinum
Jagged Little Pill has been Alanis's most notable release – topping the charts for 11 weeks and remaining in the charts for 222 weeks (the equivalent of over four years).
It has sold 33 million copies worldwide, making it one of the best-selling albums of all time, beating the likes of Michael Jackson's Bad and Nirvana's Nevermind.
In 1996, Jagged Little Pill was awarded Album of the Year and Best Rock Album at the Grammys.
The tracklist would later become the basis for Jagged Little Pill: The Musical by Juno creator Diablo Cody, which launched in 2018. It later won two Tony Awards.
On the 10-year anniversary of the album's launch, an acoustic version of the album was released, again entering the charts.
Supposed Former Infatuation Junkie (1998)
- Front Row
- Baba
- Thank U (peaked at No. 5 in the UK Charts)
- Are You Still Mad
- Sympathetic Character
- That I Would Be Good
- The Couch
- Can't Not
- UR
- I Was Hoping
- One
- Would Not Come
- Unsent
- So Pure
- Joining You
- Heart of the House
- Your Congratulations
Status: Platinum
Under Rug Swept (2002)
- 21 Things I Want in a Lover
- Narcissus
- Hands Clean
- Flinch
- So Unsexy
- Precious Illusions
- That Particular Time
- A Man
- You Owe Me Nothing in Return
- Surrendering
- Utopia
Status: Gold
So-Called Chaos (2004)
- Eight Easy Steps
- Out Is Through
- Excuses
- Doth I Protest Too Much
- Knees of My Bees
- So-Called Chaos
- Not All Me
- This Grudge
- Spineless
- Everything
Flavors of Entanglement (2008)
- Citizen of the Planet
- Underneath
- Straitjacket
- Versions of Violence
- Not as We
- In Praise of the Vulnerable Man
- Moratorium
- Torch
- Giggling Again for No Reason
- Tapes
- Incomplete
Havoc and Bright Lights (2012)
- Guardian
- Woman Down
- 'Til You
- Celebrity
- Empathy
- Lens
- Spiral
- Numb
- Havoc
- Win and Win
- Receive
- Edge of Evolution
Status: Silver
Such Pretty Forks in the Road (2020)
- Smiling
- Ablaze
- Reasons I Drink
- Diagnosis
- Missing the Miracle
- Losing the Plot
- Reckoning
- Sandbox Love
- Her
- Nemesis
- Pedestal
The Storm Before the Calm (2022)
- Light—The Lightworker's Lament
- Heart—Power of a Soft Heart
- Explore—The Other Side of Stillness
- Space—Pause on Violence
- Purification—The Alchemical Crunch
- Restore—Calling Generation X
- Awakening—In Between Thoughts
- Ground—I Want to Live
- Safety—Empath in Paradise
- Mania—Resting in the Fire
- Vapor—Amplified in Stillness
