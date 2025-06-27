Alanis Morrisette has been one of the most renowned music stars on the planet for 35 years – but she's only now set to make her Glastonbury debut.

With iconic hits including Ironic, Hand in My Pocket, Everything and Thank U, Alanis has become known for her distinctive voice and all-too-relatable lyrics, becoming one of the biggest selling artists in the world with 85 million albums shifted.

One of the most defining stars of the '90s, Alanis has maintained an impressive career – including a 10x Platinum album that has inspired a Broadway musical.

We look back on her releases so far, with full tracklists for each album, starting with her 1991 self-titled debut.

Alanis Morissette albums in release date order

Alanis Morissette performs at the Warfield on November 15, 1995 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)
Alanis Morissette. Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

To date, Alanis has released 10 studio albums.

  • Alanis (1991)
  • Now Is the Time (1992)
  • Jagged Little Pill (1995)
  • Supposed Former Infatuation Junkie (1998)
  • Under Rug Swept (2002)
  • So-Called Chaos (2004)
  • Flavors of Entanglement (2008)
  • Havoc and Bright Lights (2012)
  • Such Pretty Forks in the Road (2020)
  • The Storm Before the Calm (2022)

She's also released a greatest hits album, titled The Collection.

Alanis Morissette albums: Tracklists, hit singles and successes

Alanis (1991)

Singer Alanis Morissette performing onstage at the Rosemont Horizon in Rosemont, Illinois, December 20, 1995. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)
Alanis Morissette. Paul Natkin/Getty Images
  1. Feel Your Love
  2. Too Hot
  3. Plastic
  4. Walk Away
  5. On My Own
  6. Superman
  7. Jealous
  8. Human Touch
  9. Oh Yeah!
  10. Party Boy

Now Is the Time (1992)

Alanis Morissette performing at the Warfield Theater in San Francisco CA on November 15th, 1995. Image By: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images
Alanis Morissette. Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images
  1. Real World
  2. An Emotion Away
  3. Rain
  4. The Time of Your Life
  5. No Apologies
  6. Can't Deny
  7. When We Meet Again
  8. Give What You Got
  9. (Change Is) Never a Waste of Time
  10. Big Bad Love

Jagged Little Pill (1995)

Alanis Morissette
Alanis Morissette Krasner/Trebitz/Redferns
  1. All I Really Want
  2. You Oughta Know
  3. Perfect
  4. Hand in My Pocket
  5. Right through You
  6. Forgiven
  7. You Learn
  8. Head over Feet (peaked at No.7 in the UK Charts)
  9. Mary Jane
  10. Ironic
  11. Not the Doctor
  12. Wake Up

Status: 10x Platinum

Jagged Little Pill has been Alanis's most notable release – topping the charts for 11 weeks and remaining in the charts for 222 weeks (the equivalent of over four years).

It has sold 33 million copies worldwide, making it one of the best-selling albums of all time, beating the likes of Michael Jackson's Bad and Nirvana's Nevermind.

In 1996, Jagged Little Pill was awarded Album of the Year and Best Rock Album at the Grammys.

The tracklist would later become the basis for Jagged Little Pill: The Musical by Juno creator Diablo Cody, which launched in 2018. It later won two Tony Awards.

On the 10-year anniversary of the album's launch, an acoustic version of the album was released, again entering the charts.

Supposed Former Infatuation Junkie (1998)

NETHERLANDS - MAY 25: PINKPOP FESTIVAL Photo of Alanis MORISSETTE, 25-05-1999/ALAN MORRISETTE/PINKPOP/LANDGRAAF (Photo by Peter Pakvis/Redferns)
Alanis Morissette. Peter Pakvis/Redferns
  1. Front Row
  2. Baba
  3. Thank U (peaked at No. 5 in the UK Charts)
  4. Are You Still Mad
  5. Sympathetic Character
  6. That I Would Be Good
  7. The Couch
  8. Can't Not
  9. UR
  10. I Was Hoping
  11. One
  12. Would Not Come
  13. Unsent
  14. So Pure
  15. Joining You
  16. Heart of the House
  17. Your Congratulations

Status: Platinum

Under Rug Swept (2002)

Alanis Morissette performs during the Launch of The Chrysler Million Dollar Film Festival at The Chrysler Lodge. (Photo by J. Vespa/WireImage)
Alanis Morissette. J. Vespa/WireImage
  1. 21 Things I Want in a Lover
  2. Narcissus
  3. Hands Clean
  4. Flinch
  5. So Unsexy
  6. Precious Illusions
  7. That Particular Time
  8. A Man
  9. You Owe Me Nothing in Return
  10. Surrendering
  11. Utopia

Status: Gold

So-Called Chaos (2004)

Party In The Park, Hyde Park, London, Britain - 11 Jul 2004, Alanis Morissette (Photo by Brian Rasic/Getty Images)
Alanis Morissette. Brian Rasic/Getty Images
  1. Eight Easy Steps
  2. Out Is Through
  3. Excuses
  4. Doth I Protest Too Much
  5. Knees of My Bees
  6. So-Called Chaos
  7. Not All Me
  8. This Grudge
  9. Spineless
  10. Everything

Flavors of Entanglement (2008)

Musician Alanis Morissette performs live in concert for her album "Flavor Of Entanglement" at Auditorium parco della musica on June 24, 2008 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/FilmMagic)
Alanis Morissette. Ernesto Ruscio/FilmMagic
  1. Citizen of the Planet
  2. Underneath
  3. Straitjacket
  4. Versions of Violence
  5. Not as We
  6. In Praise of the Vulnerable Man
  7. Moratorium
  8. Torch
  9. Giggling Again for No Reason
  10. Tapes
  11. Incomplete

Havoc and Bright Lights (2012)

PARIS, FRANCE - NOVEMBER 26: Alanis Morissette performs at l' Olympia on November 26, 2012 in Paris, France. (Photo by David Wolff - Patrick/Redferns via Getty Images)
Alanis Morissette. David Wolff - Patrick/Redferns via Getty Images
  1. Guardian
  2. Woman Down
  3. 'Til You
  4. Celebrity
  5. Empathy
  6. Lens
  7. Spiral
  8. Numb
  9. Havoc
  10. Win and Win
  11. Receive
  12. Edge of Evolution

Status: Silver

Such Pretty Forks in the Road (2020)

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 04: Alanis Morissette performs at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on March 04, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Rob Ball/WireImage)
Alanis Morissette. Rob Ball/WireImage
  1. Smiling
  2. Ablaze
  3. Reasons I Drink
  4. Diagnosis
  5. Missing the Miracle
  6. Losing the Plot
  7. Reckoning
  8. Sandbox Love
  9. Her
  10. Nemesis
  11. Pedestal

The Storm Before the Calm (2022)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 14: Recording artist Alanis Morissette attends the Los Angeles Premiere of "Jagged Little Pill" at Hollywood Pantages Theatre on September 14, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)
Alanis Morissette. JC Olivera/Getty Images
  1. Light—The Lightworker's Lament
  2. Heart—Power of a Soft Heart
  3. Explore—The Other Side of Stillness
  4. Space—Pause on Violence
  5. Purification—The Alchemical Crunch
  6. Restore—Calling Generation X
  7. Awakening—In Between Thoughts
  8. Ground—I Want to Live
  9. Safety—Empath in Paradise
  10. Mania—Resting in the Fire
  11. Vapor—Amplified in Stillness
