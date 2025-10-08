Top 10 Picks of the Day – Friday 17 October
- Mr. Scorsese
2025
Documentary and factual
Arts and cultureExplore the life of Martin Scorsese through his private archives and intimate interviews.
- How Are You? It's Alan (Partridge)
2025
Comedy
DramaThe beleaguered broadcaster reintegrates into life in Britain after a year working in Saudi Arabia, dedicating his efforts into a series of issues-led documentaries. The themes touch upon home and work lives, relationships, pastimes and the importance of nature. Steve Coogan stars
- Leonard and Hungry Paul
2025
Drama
ComedyTwo unique board-gaming friends meander through leafy suburban life, charting a story about judo, ancient Rome, first loves and the expansion of their social universe. Comedy, starring Alex Lawther, Laurie Kynaston and Jamie-Lee O'Donnell
- The Graham Norton Show Season 33
2025
Entertainment
DramaThe multi-BAFTA award-winning chat show returns, with the biggest stars, the brightest conversation, the best live music and of course the world-famous Big Red Chair.
- The Last Frontier
2025
Thriller
DramaWhen a prison transport plane crashes in the remote Alaskan wilderness, the region's lone marshal must protect the town he's vowed to keep safe.
- The Iris Affair
2025
Drama
ThrillerAn enigmatic genius and a mysterious entrepreneur are pitted against each other in a deadly chase across Italy. Thriller, starring Tom Hollander and Niamh Algar
- Invasion Season 3
2025
Drama
Sci-fiAn alien species arrives—see it through the lens of five lives across the globe.
- CrowdScience
Documentary and factualQuestions about life, Earth and the universe are presented to researchers hunting for answers at the frontiers of knowledge