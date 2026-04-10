Peter Serafinowicz hosts a cutthroat game of survival with a one-million-dollar prize up for grabs for the last woman or man standing. Twelve strangers check into a lavish lakeside estate and inside each room is a box. In one room, a player discovers one million dollars, which they can keep If they can conceal their identity until the end of the game. Over the course of eight episodes, players complete diabolical challenges to reveal clues about the millionaire's identity, forging alliances to eliminate the competition. Alliances can change in an instant and no one is safe from the delusions and deception