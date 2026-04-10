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Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • Grayson Perry Has Seen the Future

    Documentary

    Grayson Perry heads for California on a mission to understand how Silicon Valley's booming tech industries are likely to shape, for good and ill, the human future
  • Twenty Twenty Six

    2026

    Sitcom

    Comedy

    Ian Fletcher travels to Miami to join the oversight team for the world's biggest football tournament. Spoof documentary sequel, starring Hugh Bonneville
  • Ambulance Season 16

    Documentary

    The return of the documentary series following the work of ambulance services in Yorkshire.
  • Michael Jackson: An American Tragedy

    2026

    Documentary

    Charting Michael Jackson's journey from child prodigy to global icon, examining the genius, controversy, trials and tragedy that shaped and continue to divide his legacy
  • The Testaments

    2026

    Fantasy

    Drama

    Return to the totalitarian republic of Gilead for a 10-part coming-of-age story adapted from Margaret Atwood's book sequel to The Handmaid's Tale. Fifteen years have passed and headmistress Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) continues to mould the daughters of Gilead's senior leadership into obedient future wives at her school. Teenager Agnes MacKenzie (Chase Infiniti) is poised for a glittering future in a society that she doesn't fully understand until new girl Daisy (Lucy Halliday) arrives and turns the perceived order upside down. In the face of brutality, Agnes and Daisy forge an unbreakable bond that opens their eyes to the possibility of a different, brighter future than the one Gilead imposes upon them.
  • Missed Call

    Thriller

    When a British teenager disappears during a school exchange in southern France, her mother launches her own investigation. Thriller, starring Joanna Scanlan
  • The 'Burbs

    2026

    Comedy

    Mystery

    A couple move back to the husband's childhood home, only to uncover dark secrets and face threats from their neighbours. Comedy, starring Keke Palmer and Jack Whitehall
  • Million Dollar Secret

    2025

    Reality

    Game show

    12

    Peter Serafinowicz hosts a cutthroat game of survival with a one-million-dollar prize up for grabs for the last woman or man standing. Twelve strangers check into a lavish lakeside estate and inside each room is a box. In one room, a player discovers one million dollars, which they can keep If they can conceal their identity until the end of the game. Over the course of eight episodes, players complete diabolical challenges to reveal clues about the millionaire's identity, forging alliances to eliminate the competition. Alliances can change in an instant and no one is safe from the delusions and deception
  • Maria Shehata Is Wisdomless

    Comedy

    When Maria Shehata travels 6,000 miles from LA to London she hopes to, at long last, fulfil the hopes of her Coptic Egyptian parents but in following her heart she manages to find herself
See more Top 10 Picks of the Day – Wednesday 15 April
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