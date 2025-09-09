Top 10 Picks of the Day – Wednesday 10 September
The National Television AwardsAnnual awards show. Viewers choose the winners via a nationwide poll in categories that include TV presenter, new drama, challenge show, drama, serial drama, comedy and drama performance.
Alien: EarthIn space, everyone can still hear you scream through an eight-part sci-fi thriller created by Noah Hawley, set in 2120, two years before the events of the original Alien film directed by Ridley Scott. Boy Kavalier (Samuel Blenkin), CEO of the Prodigy Corporation, announces the birth of humanoid robots paired with human consciousness, so-called hybrids, which mark a step up from the cyborgs and synthetics of rival companies Weyland-Yutani, Dynamic, Lynch and Threshold. The first hybrid Wendy (Sydney Chandler) is stationed on Earth in Prodigy City, living in harmony with humans. Weyland-Yutani's research vessel USCSS Maginot crash-lands on Earth and unleashes the most terrifying life forms in the universe. Wendy and a group of a tactical soldiers are embroiled in a fierce battle for survival against acid-blooded predators that could overrun Earth's defences.
The Donald Trump ShowThe story of Donald Trump’s second term in office, told as you’ve never seen it before, using news footage cut as a real-life drama
Limbs in the Loch: Catching a KillerDocumentary following a murder investigation by Strathclyde police after the discovery of human limbs in Loch Lomond and a severed head on Barassie Beach
Witness for the ProsecutionBilly Wilder's screen adaptation of Agatha Christie's courtroom drama, starring Tyrone Power, Marlene Dietrich and Charles Laughton. Against the advice of his doctors, ailing barrister Sir Wilfrid Robarts starts to take an interest in the case of murder suspect Leonard Vole, who is pursued by the police after the death of a rich widow.
A Remarkable Place to DieDetective Anais Mallory returns to hometown Queenstown, New Zealand and faces startling homicides. She cracks cases while confronting personal ghosts from her past.