A single mother with a brilliant mind becomes an unlikely weapon of justice for the Los Angeles Police Department in a crime drama inspired by French Belgian series HPI. Morgan (Caitlin Olson) is a cleaner for the LAPD, who spots an error in an investigation led by Detective Karadec (Daniel Sunjata) and corrects his work. Major Crimes Division chief Selena (Judy Reyes) is impressed and hires Morgan as a consultant, boosting the income she uses to care for her teenage daughter Ava (Amirah J), son Elliot (Matthew Lamb) and a toddler. Karadec is deeply sceptical about working alongside a civilian without any formal training even if Morgan boasts an IQ of 160. She resolves to prove him wrong and may find an ally in Karadec's partner Daphne (Javicia Leslie)