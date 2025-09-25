Top 10 Picks of the Day – Wednesday 1 October
10 items
Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results
- Slow Horses
2025
Drama
Crime/detectiveGary Oldman and Kristin Scott Thomas star in a quick-witted spy show about a dysfunctional team of MI5 agents.
- The Hack
2025
Drama
Crime/detectiveDrama, starring David Tennant, Toby Jones and Robert Carlyle
- Perfect Pub Walks
2024
Documentary and factualSome of Britain's best and most spectacular pub walks
- The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox
2025
Drama
Crime/detectiveThe Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox follows the eponymous American college student, who arrives in Italy for her study abroad only to be wrongfully imprisoned for murder weeks later. The series traces Amanda's relentless fight to prove her innocence and reclaim her freedom and examines why authorities and the world stood so firmly in judgment
- High Potential
2024
Drama
Comedy
12A single mother with a brilliant mind becomes an unlikely weapon of justice for the Los Angeles Police Department in a crime drama inspired by French Belgian series HPI. Morgan (Caitlin Olson) is a cleaner for the LAPD, who spots an error in an investigation led by Detective Karadec (Daniel Sunjata) and corrects his work. Major Crimes Division chief Selena (Judy Reyes) is impressed and hires Morgan as a consultant, boosting the income she uses to care for her teenage daughter Ava (Amirah J), son Elliot (Matthew Lamb) and a toddler. Karadec is deeply sceptical about working alongside a civilian without any formal training even if Morgan boasts an IQ of 160. She resolves to prove him wrong and may find an ally in Karadec's partner Daphne (Javicia Leslie)
- Gen V
2025
Sci-fi
DramaAs America adjusts to Homelander’s reign at Godolkin University the new Dean preaches a course to make students more powerful than ever. Cate and Sam are heroes, while Marie, Jordan, and Emma return to class, after months of trauma. War is brewing between Humans and Supes and our crew learns of a secret program from the 60s that may be significant to today. And, somehow, Marie is a part of it.
- Comedy drama about a couple of private detectives, starring Mark Benton and Jo Joyner.
- A Remarkable Place to Die
2024
Drama
Crime/detectiveDetective Anais Mallory returns to hometown Queenstown, New Zealand and faces startling homicides. She cracks cases while confronting personal ghosts from her past.
- The Magnificent O'Connors
Documentary and factual
HistoryRagnar O'Connor sets out to prove his father's innocence over 80 years after he was convicted for the murder of 56-year-old 'Donk' Ambridge