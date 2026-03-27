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Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • Hatton Garden: The Great Diamond Heist

    Documentary

    Crime/detective

    In 2015, a gang of ageing criminals pulled off an audacious multi-million-pound heist in London’s Hatton Garden diamond district. What happened next? And where are the stolen millions?
  • Chauvet: Humanity's First Great Masterpiece

    Education

    Following a 30-year archaeological, geological and artistic adventure as scientists endeavour to understand and conserve the art of the Chauvet cave. Hidden deep inside France's Gorges de l'Ardèche, the cave was revealed to the modern world for the very first time in 1994. It has over 1,000 paintings adorning its walls and scientists immediately recognised the importance of the discovery
  • Hal & Harper

    2025

    Comedy

    Drama

    Hal and Harper and Dad chart the evolution of their family.
  • The 'Burbs

    2026

    Comedy

    Mystery

    A couple move back to the husband's childhood home, only to uncover dark secrets and face threats from their neighbours. Comedy, starring Keke Palmer and Jack Whitehall
  • Captive Audience: A Real American Horror Story

    2026

    Documentary

    Crime/detective

    A story that captivated a nation - and destroyed a family. A boy missing for seven years miraculously returns home, but it wasn’t the Hollywood ending it seemed to be.
  • A Woman of Substance

    2026

    Drama

    Brenda Blethyn and Jessica Reynolds star in this drama based on the bestseller by Barbara Taylor Bradford, telling the rags-to-riches story of a working-class woman from impoverished maid in early 1900s Yorkshire to business mogul in 1970s New York
  • The Citadel

    Drama

    Christopher Reason's drama based on the novel by AJ Cronin, set in a doctor's surgery in South Wales in the 1920s
See more Top 10 Picks of the Day – Wednesday 1 April
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