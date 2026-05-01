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Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • Reuben Owen: Life in the Dales

    2024

    Documentary

    Documentary focusing on Reuben Owen from Our Yorkshire Farm as he attempts to expand his new heavy plant machinery business with his best friends
  • Berlusconi: Condemned to Win

    2026

    Documentary

    Politics, soccer and scandal. How Silvio Berlusconi rose from AC Milan owner to Italy’s most powerful and polarising figure. He didn't just win elections - he changed the game.
  • Half Man

    2026

    Drama

    Romance

    Drama exploring brotherhood, violence and the intense fragility of male relationships. Wriiten by and starring Richard Gadd, with Jamie Bell
  • MasterChef Season 22

    Food

    Lifestyle

    New presenters and judges Grace Dent and Anna Haugh take over the kitchen as a fresh batch of home cooks attempt to impress them.
  • This Is a Bomb: The Nevada Casino Heist

    2026

    Crime/detective

    Documentary

    A look at how, in 1980, a booby-trapped bomb accompanied by a $3 million ransom note terrorised a casino in Lake Tahoe, Nevada
  • Secret Service

    2026

    Thriller

    Drama

    MI6 officer Kate Henderson hunts for a Russian mole within the UK government. Thriller adapted from Tom Bradby's novel, starring Gemma Arterton
  • Barbie

    2023

    Adventure

    Comedy

    12

    Satirical fantasy comedy starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. When blonde and bubbly Barbie experiences a series of sudden crises, she must leave Barbieland to track down her human owner and make things right. But the adoring Ken follows her to Los Angeles where he discovers something called the "patriarchy" and develops some radical ideas...
  • People Fixing the World
    Brilliant solutions to the planet's problems, featuring the people with ideas to make the world a better place and an analysis of whether they will work
See more Top 10 Picks of the Day – Tuesday 5 May
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