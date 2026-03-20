Professional matchmakers Hoda Abrahim and Yasmin Elhady resolve to help Muslim Americans singletons find their soulmates with the potential of marriage while also honouring their faith. The two relationship experts espouse the Rules of Three to finding true love: go on three dates, explore the relationship over three months, and ask 300 questions. Over the course of the series, Hoda and Yasmin work closely with seven clients - Bucky, Fulani, Imran, Mariam, Noureen, Uneeb and Yasmine - to polish self-confidence and dating techniques, and overcome inevitable emotional roadblocks