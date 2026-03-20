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Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • Power: The Downfall of Huw Edwards
    How a vulnerable 17-year-old was groomed by one of the most powerful figures in TV, Huw Edwards. This drama explores the newsreader's double life as it spirals out of control, leading to his exit from public life following his conviction for making indecent images of children. Based on extensive factual research, including exclusive first-hand interviews with those at the heart of the story. Starring Martin Clunes
  • Great British Menu Season 21

    2026

    Food

    Lifestyle

    Presented by Andi Oliver, this series celebrates the British movie industry as Britain’s best chefs compete to cook at a blockbuster banquet in Liverpool.
  • WhatsApp Obsession: The Murder of Stephanie Hansen

    2026

    Documentary

    Crime/detective

    On December 30, 2022, 39-year-old Stephanie Hansen was stabbed to death in her London home. Her housemate Sheldon Rodrigues initially appeared grief-stricken - but as this documentary reveals, behind his facade lay a chilling obsession. In the months before Stephanie's death, Rodrigues planted secret cameras and recording devices in their home and bombarded her with coercive WhatsApp messages. And when Stephanie began a new relationship, his jealousy and obsession turned deadly
  • Man Finds Tape

    2025

    Horror

    Mystery

    15

    After finding mysterious video clips, siblings investigate the strange recordings and uncover a disturbing secret. Horror thriller, starring Kelsey Pribilski and William Magnuson
  • Muslim Matchmaker

    2025

    Romance

    Reality

    Professional matchmakers Hoda Abrahim and Yasmin Elhady resolve to help Muslim Americans singletons find their soulmates with the potential of marriage while also honouring their faith. The two relationship experts espouse the Rules of Three to finding true love: go on three dates, explore the relationship over three months, and ask 300 questions. Over the course of the series, Hoda and Yasmin work closely with seven clients - Bucky, Fulani, Imran, Mariam, Noureen, Uneeb and Yasmine - to polish self-confidence and dating techniques, and overcome inevitable emotional roadblocks
  • Storyville | Khartoum

    2026

    Documentary

    Following five Khartoum residents, who had to flee Sudan for other countries in East Africa as a result of the ongoing Sudanese civil war, which started in 2023. Blending documentary storytelling, animation, dreams and street-level activism, this programme offers a rare and authentic account of what it has meant to live through Sudan's recent upheavals
  • Theater Camp

    2023

    Comedy

    Romance

    12A

    Joan Rubinsky, doyenne of the Adirond ACTS theatre camp for children in upstate New York, suffers a near-fatal reaction to a student production of Bye Bye Birdie and slips into a coma. Her vlogger son Troy assumes control of camp and applies his 'entrepreneurial' spirit. Comedy about the creative process starring Ben Platt and Molly Gordon
See more Top 10 Picks of the Day – Tuesday 24 March
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