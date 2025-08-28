Leaving the past in the rear-view mirror is impossible, even for the most skilful drivers, in a high-octane thriller directed by Shawn Simmons. Edie (Samara Weaving) is the best getaway driver in the business, successfully pulling off various bank jobs and jewellery store thefts without an arrest to her name. Unfortunately, her ex-boyfriend John (Karl Glusman) is a liability and he owes $3 million to gangster Nico (Andy Garcia). The hoodlum offers Edie a deal: pull off a daredevil heist at a casino in exchange for saving John's life, otherwise he will have to settle his debt by being flayed alive. The clock is ticking and Edie must work out how to evade casino security and the cops and prevent chronically unreliable John from throwing an inevitable spanner in the works