Top 10 Picks of the Day – Tuesday 2 September
The Great British Bake Off Season 16Expect gooey glory, dough disasters and pastry pandemonium, as Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond welcome a fresh batch of bakers into the iconic white tent to face the judgement of Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.
Storyville | Football's Financial Shame: The Story of the V11The V11 are a group of former Premier League footballers who say they lost tens of millions of pounds due to their financial advisers. Now, they are being chased for millions more in tax accrued on the investments they were advised to enter into. This documentary delves into the painful personal consequences of this financial devastation. It's a story of lost homes, destroyed marriages, and lives that spiralled out of control
The Great British Sewing Bee Season 11Ready, steady, sew! Amateur sewers compete to impress judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young, hoping to be crowned Britain’s most sensational seamster.
BarbieSatirical fantasy comedy starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. When blonde and bubbly Barbie experiences a series of sudden crises, she must leave Barbieland to track down her human owner and make things right. But the adoring Ken follows her to Los Angeles where he discovers something called the "patriarchy" and develops some radical ideas...
Prince Andrew: On TrialFollowing a unique experiment which aims to determine whether Prince Andrew has been a liability to the House of Windsor. Two barristers argue the case in front of a real judge and real jury, in Shire Hall, Chelmsford's old courthouse. The case looks at Prince Andrew's connections to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the allegations of sexual misconduct made by Virginia Giuffre, and more
Darkest MiriamLibrarian Miriam Gordon lives her life in grief, but a burgeoning love affair threatens to crack open her sheltered existence. Romantic thriller, with Britt Lower, Tom Mercier and Sook-Yin Lee
ArenaArts strand first broadcast by the BBC in 1975, featuring documentaries about some of the world's greatest artists and musicians.
Mr Cameron Goes to UkraineBy Jonathan Banatvala and Stephen Dinsdale. A former Prime Minister and a Labour councillor go on a road trip to deliver food bank supplies to the Ukrainian border in a truck with a dodgy tyre and one CD that has only country music. Drama inspired by the events of 2022, starring Matt Forde and Shazia Mirza
Eenie MeanieLeaving the past in the rear-view mirror is impossible, even for the most skilful drivers, in a high-octane thriller directed by Shawn Simmons. Edie (Samara Weaving) is the best getaway driver in the business, successfully pulling off various bank jobs and jewellery store thefts without an arrest to her name. Unfortunately, her ex-boyfriend John (Karl Glusman) is a liability and he owes $3 million to gangster Nico (Andy Garcia). The hoodlum offers Edie a deal: pull off a daredevil heist at a casino in exchange for saving John's life, otherwise he will have to settle his debt by being flayed alive. The clock is ticking and Edie must work out how to evade casino security and the cops and prevent chronically unreliable John from throwing an inevitable spanner in the works
New Songs of InnocencePoet and educator Raymond Antrobus presents as school-age readers give their thoughts, opinions and interpretations of William Blake's classic collection of poems and illustrations, Songs of Innocence