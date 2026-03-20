Ad

Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • The Pitt

    2025

    Drama

    Fast-paced medical drama chronicling the intertwined lives of staff and patients of Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center during successive, physically gruelling one-hour shifts
  • LOL: Last One Laughing UK Season 2

    2026

    Comedy

    Reality

    Last One Laughing is back! Jimmy Carr is joined by ten of the UK's funniest people and given them just one rule…DO NOT LAUGH. Can they break their opponents without cracking themselves?
  • The Apprentice Season 20

    2026

    Reality

    Entertainment

    The return of the challenge in which Lord Sugar searches for his next business partner.
  • Bait

    2026

    Comedy

    Drama

    From Oscar and Emmy winner Riz Ahmed comes Bait, a comedy about Shah Latif, a struggling actor. His last chance to hit it big comes in the form of an audition of a lifetime. We follow him over the course of four wild days as his life spirals out of control and his family, ex-lover and the entire world weigh in on whether he is the right man for the job.
  • Superman

    2025

    Action

    Adventure

    12

    Kal-El, one of the last survivors of the planet Krypton, attempts to protect the people of Earth from evil genius Lex Luthor. Superman is assisted by the Justice Gang, comprising Guy Gardner, aka Green Lantern, Kendra Saunders, aka Hawkgirl, Michael Holt, aka Mister Terrific and Rex Mason, aka Metamorpho. Writer/director James Gunn's fantasy adventure, starring David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult
  • A Woman of Substance

    2026

    Drama

    Brenda Blethyn and Jessica Reynolds star in this drama based on the bestseller by Barbara Taylor Bradford, telling the rags-to-riches story of a working-class woman from impoverished maid in early 1900s Yorkshire to business mogul in 1970s New York
See more Top 10 Picks of the Day – Thursday 26 March
Ad
Ad
Ad

Subscribe for £1 per week

Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists and more, all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad