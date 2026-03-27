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Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • Grace Season 6

    2026

    Crime/detective

    Drama

    Several months on from Cassian Pewe’s arrest, Grace’s team unravels four complex investigations while a quest for the truth ends in devastating consequences for Branson and Grace.
  • The Capture Season 3

    2026

    Drama

    Crime/detective

    Don't believe what you see. In the terrifying world of deepfake technology, just who is pulling the strings? Conspiracy thriller starring Holliday Grainger and Paapa Essiedu.
  • Zootropolis 2

    2025

    Adventure

    Animation

    PG

    Animated comedy featuring the voices of Ginnifer Goodwin and Jason Bateman. In Zootropolis, a city where all kinds of mammals co-exist in relative peace, reformed vulpine con artist Nick Wilde has joined his bunny sparring-partner Judy Hopps on the police force. When a valuable book is stolen, the two detectives hop on the case and uncover a conspiracy that calls into question the very founding of their city.
  • Crookhaven

    2026

    Children's

    Drama

    Drama based on JJ Arcanjo's series of novels about a teenage pickpocket inducted into a school for thieves and taught to use his skills for good
  • The Other Bennet Sister

    2026

    Drama

    Period drama based on Janice Hadlow's novel, and telling the story of the overlooked middle sister in Pride and Prejudice. Starring Ella Bruccoleri
  • A Quiet Place: Day One

    2024

    Horror

    Drama

    15

    Sci-fi horror prequel starring Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn. New York City is suddenly attacked by terrifying alien creatures with super-sensitive hearing. Sam, a terminally ill cancer patient, and law student Eric are among those who have survived the initial assault - but how long can they remain alive when the faintest noise can be deadly?
  • Forensics: The Real CSI Season 6

    2026

    Documentary

    Crime/detective

    The devil's in the detail - and every crime leaves a trace. When every minute counts, cutting-edge forensic science exposes the truth and brings dangerous criminals to justice.
  • Toy Story 2

    1999

    Adventure

    Animation

    U

    Animated comedy adventure sequel, featuring the voices of Tom Hanks and Tim Allen. When his young owner, Andy, goes off to summer camp, Woody is stolen by a toy collector who recognises him as a valuable doll. Woody's erstwhile rival, Buzz Lightyear, leads a rescue party to save him - with chaotic results.
  • Harrier Angels

    Documentary

    Robert Macfarlane tells the story of the 16th-century carvings of angels in the roof of St Wendreda's church in Cambridgeshire, and how hen and marsh harriers inspired the design of their wings. These carvings were declared idolatrous and threatened with destruction during the Reformation, an incident that coincided with a frenzy of killing of birds of prey
See more Top 10 Picks of the Day – Sunday 29 March
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