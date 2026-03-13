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Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • Oscars Live

    2026

    Entertainment

    Coverage of the ceremony from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, with Jonathan Ross being joined by celebrity guests to cover all of the red-carpet action, winning speeches, and biggest moments of the 98th Academy Awards
  • The Other Bennet Sister

    2026

    Drama

    Period drama based on Janice Hadlow's novel, and telling the story of the overlooked middle sister in Pride and Prejudice. Starring Ella Bruccoleri
  • Boarders Season 3

    2025

    Comedy

    Drama

    It’s the final term at St Gilbert’s, but our boarders are distracted with new rivals, love interests and heartbreak. Can they succeed when the odds are stacked against them?
  • The Capture Season 3

    2026

    Drama

    Crime/detective

    Don't believe what you see. In the terrifying world of deepfake technology, just who is pulling the strings? Conspiracy thriller starring Holliday Grainger and Paapa Essiedu.
  • Forensics: The Real CSI Season 6

    2026

    Documentary

    Crime/detective

    The devil's in the detail - and every crime leaves a trace. When every minute counts, cutting-edge forensic science exposes the truth and brings dangerous criminals to justice.
  • Winter Paralympics Live | 2026 Winter Paralympics Closing Ceremony

    Sport

    Ade Adepitan, Billy Monger, Ed Jackson, Sarah Storey, Sean Rose and Alice Tai present live coverage of the event from Cortina d'Ampezzo, as the Paralympic flame is extinguished, signaling the end of the 14th Winter Games. Athletes, artists and spectators from all over the world gather in the Cortina Olympic Curling Stadium to enjoy a spectacular final show. The presenting team look back at all the standout stories and key moments from nine days of elite competition spanning six sports
  • The Son

    2022

    Romance

    Drama

    15

    Drama starring Hugh Jackman. Peter Miller, a successful businessman, reluctantly agrees to reconnect with the teenage son from his first marriage, who now suffers from severe depression. Having been estranged from one another, the two struggle to reconcile as Peter is forced, gradually, to reckon with his own shortcomings as a parent.
  • Janet Suzman Remembers - Hedda Gabler

    Arts and culture

    The actress looks back on her acclaimed portrayal of Henrik Ibsen's formidable heroine in a 1972 BBC adaptation, directed by Waris Hussein and also starring Ian McKellen as Hedda's insufferable husband Tesman, with Jane Asher as childhood friend Thea. Reflecting on Hedda's fascinating complexity, emotional depth and human flaws, Suzman describes the task of stepping fully into a character's worldview
  • Murdoch Mysteries Season 19

    Mystery

    Yannick Bisson is Canada's answer to Sherlock Holmes in the mystery series set in 19th-century Toronto.
  • Swimming with Jimmy

    Documentary

    Selma Chalabi joins a class for people learning to swim as adults, and reflects on how the teacher's philosophical style has influenced other aspects of her life. She also meets a community of learners of all ages, shapes and cultures, who are doing so much more than learning to swim
See more Top 10 Picks of the Day – Sunday 15 March

Authors

Radio Time Staff
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