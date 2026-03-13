Ade Adepitan, Billy Monger, Ed Jackson, Sarah Storey, Sean Rose and Alice Tai present live coverage of the event from Cortina d'Ampezzo, as the Paralympic flame is extinguished, signaling the end of the 14th Winter Games. Athletes, artists and spectators from all over the world gather in the Cortina Olympic Curling Stadium to enjoy a spectacular final show. The presenting team look back at all the standout stories and key moments from nine days of elite competition spanning six sports