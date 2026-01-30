Ad

  • The Night Manager Season 2

    2026

    Crime/detective

    Thriller

    Pine’s past resurfaces after a chance sighting. He’s pulled into a deadly conspiracy reaching from Colombia’s jungles to the heart of MI6.
  • Mock the Week

    Comedy

    Entertainment

    In the satirical panel show with a standup twist, Dara Ó Briain hosts as two teams of top comedians battle to poke fun at the week's news
  • Mission: Impossible - the Final Reckoning

    2025

    Action

    Thriller

    12

    Action spy thriller starring Tom Cruise. The world has been plunged into chaos by the machinations of all-powerful sentient AI "the Entity", which has sown misinformation and distrust among nations and citizens. Only rogue US agent Ethan Hunt has the means to stop the Entity and avert armageddon - but can he and his team stay one step ahead?
  • Secret Genius

    Entertainment

    Alan Carr and Susie Dent host a show in which people from across the UK put their brain power to the test in immersive and ambitious challenges
  • Call the Midwife Season 15

    2026

    Drama

    Expect miracles. A heartwarming tale of life in London's impoverished East End. Midwives welcome new lives and care for the community in the changing times of the 50s, 60s and 70s.
  • Confessions of a Killer

    2026

    Documentary and factual

    Two stolen lives and a 'suicide pact' that never was. In previously unbroadcast tapes, a killer coldly recounts how he got away with a double murder for 18 years.
  • Saltburn

    2023

    Thriller

    Comedy

    15

    Black comedy thriller starring Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi. After shy Oxford University student Oliver crosses paths with rich classmate Felix, the two become unlikely friends and Felix invites Oliver back to Saltburn, his family's sprawling mansion, for the summer. But it soon transpires that this awkward outsider is not quite the harmless loner that he appeared to be.
  • After the Flood Season 2

    2025

    Drama

    Newly promoted detective Jo Marshall (Sophie Rundle) is on the trail of a baffling new murder investigation. As tensions simmer in Waterside amid the rising threat of moorland fires and the subsequent risk of further flooding, a body is discovered in bizarre circumstances. Jo's race to stop the killer brings her into direct conflict with powerful and influential forces within the town, ultimately drawing her into an investigation that becomes deeply personal.
  • Walden
    Matthew Needham's dramatisation of Henry David Thoreau's account of a year living in a cabin in the woods next to Walden Pond. For two years, he strove to live lightly on the Earth, in tune with the rhythms of the natural world and paying attention to the local and immediate. Starring Matthew Needham and Aisha Lawal
