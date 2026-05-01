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Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • Beast

    2022

    Horror

    Thriller

    15

    Adventure thriller starring Idris Elba. Grieving widower Dr Nate Samuels takes his two daughters to a South African game reserve, hoping that the trip will be a healing experience for them. But when the family crosses paths with a huge, rogue lion, Nate realises that the predator will stop at nothing to claim its prey.
  • Wuthering Heights

    2026

    Drama

    Romance

    15

    Catherine Earnshaw is raised by her alcoholic father at a Yorkshire farmhouse, with Nelly Dean as a constant companion. Mr Earnshaw 'acquires' an orphaned boy named Heathcliff during one of his gallivants and gifts the waif to Cathy as her pet. The children become inseparable, and as adults they embark on a destructive relationship. Writer-director Emerald Fennell's drama based on Emily Bronte's romance, starring Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi and Martin Clunes
  • Dermot's Taste of Ireland

    2024

    Travel

    Food

    Dermot O'Leary goes back to his family roots on a gastronomic tour to discover the island of Ireland's best kept culinary secrets
  • Spinal Tap II: the End Continues

    2025

    Comedy

    Music

    15

    Nigel Tufnel, David St Hubbins and Derek Smalls reunite after a 15-year break for one final concert. Their progress is charted once more by documentary maker Marti DiBergi, who offers perhaps too much perspective on their new direction. Comedy sequel, written by and starring Michael McKean, Harry Shearer, Christopher Guest and director Rob Reiner, in his final film. Kerry Godliman and Chris Addison also star with cameos by Paul McCartney, Elton John and Garth Brooks
  • The Royal Popularity List 2026

    Documentary

    News

    The results of a poll to determine which members of the royal family are the highest rated by the public, from the least popular to those most admired by the nation, The programme delves into the forces that shape royal reputation, including image, duty and devotion to scandal, scrutiny and the pressures of modern life to see who wins public approval and who divides opinion
  • Dazed and Confused

    1993

    Comedy

    18

    Comedy drama. Texas 1976: at the end of the summer term, high-school seniors and freshmen get ready for a big party in the woods later that night.
  • From Here to Eternity

    1953

    War

    Drama

    PG

    Classic historical drama, based on the novel by James Jones, starring Burt Lancaster, Deborah Kerr, Montgomery Clift and Frank Sinatra. When private Robert E Lee Prewitt transfers to Schofield Barracks, Pearl Harbor, his new commander offers him the longed-for post of bugler if he will box for the company. But Prewitt refuses, having once blinded his best friend in the ring, and a battle of wills begins that will come to affect the lives of many around them.
  • David Attenborough at the BBC
    Radio 2 marks the much-loved and widely respected presenter's 100th birthday by celebrating his long career in broadcasting, with clips from his many and varied programmes
See more Top 10 Picks of the Day – Saturday 2 May
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