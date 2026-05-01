Classic historical drama, based on the novel by James Jones, starring Burt Lancaster, Deborah Kerr, Montgomery Clift and Frank Sinatra. When private Robert E Lee Prewitt transfers to Schofield Barracks, Pearl Harbor, his new commander offers him the longed-for post of bugler if he will box for the company. But Prewitt refuses, having once blinded his best friend in the ring, and a battle of wills begins that will come to affect the lives of many around them.