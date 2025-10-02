Top 10 Picks of the Day – Monday 6 October
Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results
- Blue Lights
2025
Drama
Crime/detectiveGrace, Annie and Tommy are now seasoned response officers, but nothing can prepare them for the challenge of taking on an organised crime gang with links to the wealthy elite.
- Joe Wicks: Licensed to Kill
News and current affairs
Documentary and factualJoe Wicks and Dr Chris van Tulleken carry out a highly provocative stunt, that they've designed to convince the government to change our food laws for good. Together, they create the UK's most dangerous health bar, including ingredients linked to cancer, diarrhoea, stroke and early death, all of which are entirely legal in the UK and commonly found in other products
- Secrets of the Brain
Documentary and factualJim Al-Khalili takes a deep dive into cutting-edge neuroscience as he explores the inner physics of the brain and how it has been shaped by the laws of nature
- Panorama | 06/10/2025
2025
News and current affairs
Documentary and factualEastEnders actor Kellie Bright meets parents who say they're exhausted by the fight to get the right education for their autistic children. She follows three families who are applying to their councils for an Education, Health, and Care Plan, a crucial document which says where a child goes to school and what extra support they should get. Kellie learns that a crisis in funding for children with special educational needs and disabilities is contributing to financial trouble for many local authorities and that the government is promising reform. Filmed over six months and drawing on her own experience as a mother to an autistic son, Kellie helps the children explain in their own words why they find school so hard and finds out what they and their parents think would help them to cope better and thrive
- Task
2025
Drama
Crime/detectiveAn FBI agent heads up a task force to tackle a string of drug-house robberies in the working-class suburbs of Philadelphia. Crime drama, starring Mark Ruffalo
- Richard Hammond's Workshop
2021
Lifestyle
Documentary and factualRichard opens a classic car restoration workshop near his hometown in Herefordshire
- Frauds
2025
Drama
ThrillerHaving spent 10 years in prison, Bert reunites with former partner Sam with an idea for a heist. Crime thriller, starring Suranne Jones and Jodie Whittaker
- Will & Ralf Should Know Better
Arts and culture
Documentary and factualActors Will Mellor and Ralf Little - friends for over 20 years - are on a laughter-packed mission to discover what aspects of modern life they're getting right but are more often getting wrong.
- Io Capitano
2023
Drama
Action
15Two young boys, Seydou and Moussa, leave Dakar to reach Europe for a better life. Drama, starring Seydou Sarr and Moustapha Fall. In Wolof, French, Arabic and Italian with English subtitles
- Fly, Wild Swans
Arts and cultureJung Chang charts her path from arriving in the UK in 1978 to study to today's authoritarian and repressive rule of Xi-Jinping, reflecting on the new freedoms that came at the cost of a long-term separation from her family against the broader historical canvas of China's late-20th century