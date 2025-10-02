Ad

Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • Blue Lights

    2025

    Drama

    Crime/detective

    Grace, Annie and Tommy are now seasoned response officers, but nothing can prepare them for the challenge of taking on an organised crime gang with links to the wealthy elite.
  • Joe Wicks: Licensed to Kill

    News and current affairs

    Documentary and factual

    Joe Wicks and Dr Chris van Tulleken carry out a highly provocative stunt, that they've designed to convince the government to change our food laws for good. Together, they create the UK's most dangerous health bar, including ingredients linked to cancer, diarrhoea, stroke and early death, all of which are entirely legal in the UK and commonly found in other products
  • Secrets of the Brain

    Documentary and factual

    Jim Al-Khalili takes a deep dive into cutting-edge neuroscience as he explores the inner physics of the brain and how it has been shaped by the laws of nature
  • Panorama | 06/10/2025

    2025

    News and current affairs

    Documentary and factual

    EastEnders actor Kellie Bright meets parents who say they're exhausted by the fight to get the right education for their autistic children. She follows three families who are applying to their councils for an Education, Health, and Care Plan, a crucial document which says where a child goes to school and what extra support they should get. Kellie learns that a crisis in funding for children with special educational needs and disabilities is contributing to financial trouble for many local authorities and that the government is promising reform. Filmed over six months and drawing on her own experience as a mother to an autistic son, Kellie helps the children explain in their own words why they find school so hard and finds out what they and their parents think would help them to cope better and thrive
  • Task

    2025

    Drama

    Crime/detective

    An FBI agent heads up a task force to tackle a string of drug-house robberies in the working-class suburbs of Philadelphia. Crime drama, starring Mark Ruffalo
  • Richard Hammond's Workshop

    2021

    Lifestyle

    Documentary and factual

    Richard opens a classic car restoration workshop near his hometown in Herefordshire
  • Frauds

    2025

    Drama

    Thriller

    Having spent 10 years in prison, Bert reunites with former partner Sam with an idea for a heist. Crime thriller, starring Suranne Jones and Jodie Whittaker
  • Will & Ralf Should Know Better

    Arts and culture

    Documentary and factual

    Actors Will Mellor and Ralf Little - friends for over 20 years - are on a laughter-packed mission to discover what aspects of modern life they're getting right but are more often getting wrong.
  • Io Capitano

    2023

    Drama

    Action

    15

    Two young boys, Seydou and Moussa, leave Dakar to reach Europe for a better life. Drama, starring Seydou Sarr and Moustapha Fall. In Wolof, French, Arabic and Italian with English subtitles
  • Fly, Wild Swans

    Arts and culture

    Jung Chang charts her path from arriving in the UK in 1978 to study to today's authoritarian and repressive rule of Xi-Jinping, reflecting on the new freedoms that came at the cost of a long-term separation from her family against the broader historical canvas of China's late-20th century
See more Top 10 Picks of the Day – Monday 6 October
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ready to jump in? Discover your next must watch. Get 5 issues for £2.

Ready to jump in? 5 weeks for £2

Find the latest must-watch autumn dramas and so much more when you subscribe to Radio Times. Last chance – offer ends 16th October.
Subscribe now
Ad