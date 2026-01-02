Ad

  • Lynley

    2025

    Crime/detective

    Drama

    Detective drama based on Elizabeth George's novels, starring Leo Suter as an aristocratic police inspector
  • Corriedale

    Soap

    A crossover episode between Coronation Street and Emmerdale. Debbie Webster's dramatic wedding to Ronnie leads to a desperate, drink-fuelled Carl speeding away with Debbie in the car. Simultaneously, Becky, fleeing her past with Lisa and Betsy, loses control of her vehicle, triggering a multi-car pile-up on a stormy road between Hotten and Weatherfield
  • Lost and Found in the Lakes

    2025

    Documentary and factual

    Nature

    Helen Skelton leads a team of experts searching for lost treasures around the Lake District and reunite them with previous owners
  • Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins Season 8

    Entertainment

    Decades of rivalry are tested as 14 British and Australian celebrities from the worlds of music, sport and entertainment go head-to-head, putting individual and national pride on the line
  • Protein: Everything You Need to Know

    Documentary and factual

    From protein pitfalls to considered choices, Gemma Atkinson, Dr Jack Mosley and Lucy Watson cut through the hype to discover the truth about the consumer health obsession
  • Red Eye Season 2

    2024

    Thriller

    Drama

    When a US Diplomatic Courier is murdered at Heathrow and his diplomatic bag stolen, DS Hana Li (Jing Lusi)’s investigation leads her to the US Embassy during a party for the new Ambassador to London.
  • Pete Wicks: For Dogs' Sake Season 3

    Documentary and factual

    Strictly Come Dancing and TOWIE star Pete Wicks immerses himself in the heart-warming and emotional world of dog care at Basildon's Dogs Trust rehoming centre.
  • The Dive

    2023

    Thriller

    Action

    15

    Drew and May are experienced divers, who revel at the prospect of exploring undiscovered underwater worlds. On a perfect day for a dive, the sisters venture beneath the waves and are caught in a landslide, Countless rocks cascade down from the surface and May is pinned down by debris. Thriller, starring Louisa Krause and Sophie Lowe
  • The Essay

    Arts and culture

    Arts programme considering the philosophy, culture and nature of the world
