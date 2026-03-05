Live coverage of the spectacular Opening Ceremony of the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games from the Arena di Verona. This beautiful Roman amphitheatre is the first UNESCO World Heritage Site to be used in a Paralympic Ceremony. In the studio, Channel 4's presenting team of Ade Adepitan, Billy Monger, Ed Jackson, Dame Sarah Storey and Alice Tai preview the next nine days of elite sporting competition, highlighting the key athletes to watch out for and ParalympicsGB's main medal hopes. Among those athletes are curler Jo Butterfield, who is aiming to become the first British athlete to win at both the Summer and Winter Games, and Neil Simpson, who'll be wanting to defend his super-G title