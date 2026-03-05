Ad

  • Winter Paralympics Live | Opening Ceremony 2026

    Sport

    Live coverage of the spectacular Opening Ceremony of the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games from the Arena di Verona. This beautiful Roman amphitheatre is the first UNESCO World Heritage Site to be used in a Paralympic Ceremony. In the studio, Channel 4's presenting team of Ade Adepitan, Billy Monger, Ed Jackson, Dame Sarah Storey and Alice Tai preview the next nine days of elite sporting competition, highlighting the key athletes to watch out for and ParalympicsGB's main medal hopes. Among those athletes are curler Jo Butterfield, who is aiming to become the first British athlete to win at both the Summer and Winter Games, and Neil Simpson, who'll be wanting to defend his super-G title
  • The End We Start From

    2023

    Thriller

    Drama

    15

    Disaster drama starring Jodie Comer. In London, a woman gives birth just as the city is overwhelmed by flooding. She successfully flees with her husband and baby to make a home in the country with her welcoming in-laws. However, supplies are dwindling and civilisation could break down at any moment, forcing the young mother to push on while protecting her child.
  • Friends Like These: The Murder of Skylar Neese

    2026

    Documentary

    Crime/detective

    A true crime docuseries revisits the 2012 murder of Skylar Neese after the 16-year-old vanishes from her West Virginia home and her closest friends are implicated in her death
  • Big Cats 24/7

    2024

    Nature

    Documentary

    Gordon Buchanan, Anna Dimitriadis and Vianet Djengu embark on a six-month expedition following lions, leopards and cheetahs in the Okavango Delta
  • Mary Celeste: Solving the Mystery

    Documentary

    For more than 150 years, the mystery of the 'ghost ship' Mary Celeste has baffled the world. Why was a perfectly sound ship apparently abandoned mid-voyage? What happened to its crew? Conspiracy theories have pointed to pirates, mutiny and sea monsters, but now, science can provide a definitive answer. At the heart of this film is a large-scale lab experiment led by chemist Dr Andrea Sella, revealing how a powerful but non-destructive explosion, caused by leaking alcohol cargo, could have terrified the crew into abandoning ship
  • Simon & Garfunkel: The Concert in Central Park

    2021

    Music

    The duo's 1981 reunion concert in New York City, performing favourites including The Sound of Silence, The Boxer, Mrs Robinson, Homeward Bound and Bridge Over Troubled Water, as well as songs from Simon's solo career
  • Strike on Iran: The Nuclear Question

    Documentary

    Investigating Iran’s nuclear programme in the aftermath of the US and Israeli strikes. Using rare on-the-ground access in Iran and forensic analysis, an immersive investigation
  • The Naked Week

    Comedy

    Host Andrew Hunter Murray strips away the flimsy covering and jeers at not only the big stories, but also at the way in which the news itself is packaged and presented. Featuring award-winning writers and a crack team of contemporary satirists
Top 10 Picks of the Day – Friday 6 March
