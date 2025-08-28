The 2021 series Dexter: New Blood concluded with forensic blood spatter analyst and serial killer Dexter Morgan (Michael C Hall) apparently sustaining a fatal gunshot fired by estranged son Harrison (Jack Alcott). The story continues in the tense 10-part storyline Dexter: Resurrection. Two weeks after the gunshot, Dexter wakes from a coma and discovers Harrison has disappeared without a trace. He is determined to make amends for the sins of the past but those plans are derailed by a visit from Detective Angel Batista (David Zayas) from Miami Metro Police Department's Homicide Division. As Dexter's blood-spattered history finally catches up with him, he seeks to protect Harrison at all costs