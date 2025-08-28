Top 10 Picks of the Day – Friday 5 September
10 items
Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results
Mitchell and Webb Are Not HelpingComedy sketches, written by and starring David Mitchell and Robert Webb, with Kiell Smith-Bynoe, Stevie Martin, Lara Ricote and Krystal Evans
The PaperA documentary crew follows the Toledo Truth-Teller, a historic but declining Midwestern newspaper trying to resurrect itself with volunteer reporters. Spin-off from US comedy The Office, starring Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore
Highest 2 LowestMusic mogul David King receives a telephone call to say his teenage son Trey has been kidnapped. The ransom is $17.5 million in Swiss bank notes, which David and wife Pam agree to pay to bring their boy home safely while Detective Earl Bridges and his team track the abductor
Gogglebox Season 26Some of Britain's most opinionated TV viewers are back to comment on the best and worst shows of the past week from the comfort of their homes. Craig Cash narrates.
Here We Go Season 3The Jessops navigate everyday family (mis)fortunes – from new jobs to kidnapping dogs. Acclaimed comedy with Tom Basden, Jim Howick, Alison Steadman and Katherine Parkinson.
FoundationBased on Isaac Asimov’s award-winning novels. Follow a band of exiles on their quest to save humanity.
Chief of WarPerformed by a predominantly Polynesian cast led by Jason Momoa, “Chief of War” follows the epic and unprecedented telling of the unification and colonisation of Hawai’i at the turn of the 18th century.
Stranded on Honeymoon IslandDavina McCall hosts as 12 unlucky-in-love singletons are coupled up and stranded on a deserted island
Dexter: ResurrectionThe 2021 series Dexter: New Blood concluded with forensic blood spatter analyst and serial killer Dexter Morgan (Michael C Hall) apparently sustaining a fatal gunshot fired by estranged son Harrison (Jack Alcott). The story continues in the tense 10-part storyline Dexter: Resurrection. Two weeks after the gunshot, Dexter wakes from a coma and discovers Harrison has disappeared without a trace. He is determined to make amends for the sins of the past but those plans are derailed by a visit from Detective Angel Batista (David Zayas) from Miami Metro Police Department's Homicide Division. As Dexter's blood-spattered history finally catches up with him, he seeks to protect Harrison at all costs
Peacemaker Season 2The return of the superhero action comedy spin-off from The Suicide Squad movie.