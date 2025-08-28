Ad

Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • Mitchell and Webb Are Not Helping

    Comedy sketches, written by and starring David Mitchell and Robert Webb, with Kiell Smith-Bynoe, Stevie Martin, Lara Ricote and Krystal Evans
    Channel 4

  • The Paper

    A documentary crew follows the Toledo Truth-Teller, a historic but declining Midwestern newspaper trying to resurrect itself with volunteer reporters. Spin-off from US comedy The Office, starring Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore
    NOW

  • Highest 2 Lowest

    Music mogul David King receives a telephone call to say his teenage son Trey has been kidnapped. The ransom is $17.5 million in Swiss bank notes, which David and wife Pam agree to pay to bring their boy home safely while Detective Earl Bridges and his team track the abductor
    Apple TV+

  • Gogglebox Season 26

    Some of Britain's most opinionated TV viewers are back to comment on the best and worst shows of the past week from the comfort of their homes. Craig Cash narrates.

  • Here We Go Season 3

    The Jessops navigate everyday family (mis)fortunes – from new jobs to kidnapping dogs. Acclaimed comedy with Tom Basden, Jim Howick, Alison Steadman and Katherine Parkinson.
    BBC iPlayer

  • Foundation

    Based on Isaac Asimov’s award-winning novels. Follow a band of exiles on their quest to save humanity.
    Apple TV+

  • Chief of War

    Performed by a predominantly Polynesian cast led by Jason Momoa, “Chief of War” follows the epic and unprecedented telling of the unification and colonisation of Hawai’i at the turn of the 18th century.
    Apple TV+

  • Stranded on Honeymoon Island

    Davina McCall hosts as 12 unlucky-in-love singletons are coupled up and stranded on a deserted island
    BBC iPlayer

  • Dexter: Resurrection

    The 2021 series Dexter: New Blood concluded with forensic blood spatter analyst and serial killer Dexter Morgan (Michael C Hall) apparently sustaining a fatal gunshot fired by estranged son Harrison (Jack Alcott). The story continues in the tense 10-part storyline Dexter: Resurrection. Two weeks after the gunshot, Dexter wakes from a coma and discovers Harrison has disappeared without a trace. He is determined to make amends for the sins of the past but those plans are derailed by a visit from Detective Angel Batista (David Zayas) from Miami Metro Police Department's Homicide Division. As Dexter's blood-spattered history finally catches up with him, he seeks to protect Harrison at all costs
    Paramount+

  • Peacemaker Season 2

    The return of the superhero action comedy spin-off from The Suicide Squad movie.
    NOW
See more Top 10 Picks of the Day – Friday 5 September
Ad
Ad
Ad

Subscribe in time for our Strictly Special

Enjoy weekly copies of Radio Times, and full access to the Radio Times App. Subscribe by 17 September for 5 weeks for only £2 and get your Strictly Special.
Subscribe now
Ad