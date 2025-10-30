Ad

  • Don't Look Now

    1973

    Fantasy

    Mystery

    X

    Nicolas Roeg's supernatural thriller, adapted from Daphne du Maurier's short story, starring Donald Sutherland and Julie Christie. Following the tragic drowning of their young daughter, John and Laura Baxter go to Venice - he to work, she to recuperate. There they meet two sisters, one of whom claims to be able to communicate with the dead child. Caught up in the bizarre events that follow, the Baxters are drawn inexorably toward a mysterious and forbidding fate.
  • Companion

    2025

    Horror

    Sci-fi

    15

    A billionaire's death causes a bloody turn when an AI android built for human companionship goes haywire. Sci-fi horror, starring Jack Quaid, Sophie Thatcher Lukas Gage and Megan Suri
  • The Night House

    2020

    Horror

    Romance

    15

    Schoolteacher Beth is devastated when her architect husband Owen takes his life, seemingly out of the blue. She wallows in grief in the lake house that Owen built for them, emotionally supported by friend and work colleague Claire and neighbour Mel. During her fitful sleeping hours, Beth experiences strange visions that suggest either she is losing her mind or there is a ghostly presence in the lake house. Supernatural psychological horror, starring Rebecca Hall, Sarah Goldberg and Vondie Curtis-Hall
  • How Are You? It's Alan (Partridge)

    2025

    Comedy

    15

    The beleaguered broadcaster reintegrates into life in Britain after a year working in Saudi Arabia, dedicating his efforts into a series of issues-led documentaries. The themes touch upon home and work lives, relationships, pastimes and the importance of nature. Steve Coogan stars
  • The Graham Norton Show Season 33

    2025

    Entertainment

    Comedy

    The multi-BAFTA award-winning chat show returns, with the biggest stars, the brightest conversation, the best live music and of course the world-famous Big Red Chair.
  • Book Club

    2018

    Comedy

    Drama

    12A

    Ensemble comedy starring Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen. When the four members of a book club settle on saucy novel Fifty Shades of Grey as their next read, each of the women finds her life changed in unexpected ways.
  • Borderline

    Drama

    When a woman's body is found on a Northern Irish beach, Detective Boyd investigates
  • Uncanny

    Documentary and factual

    Danny Robins investigates reports of supernatural activity
