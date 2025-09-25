Top 10 Picks of the Day – Friday 3 October
- Steve
2025
Comedy
Drama
15Follows headteacher Steve battling for his reform college's survival while managing his mental health. Concurrently, troubled student Shy navigates his violent tendencies and fragility, torn between his past and future prospects.
- How Are You? It's Alan (Partridge)
2025
Drama
ComedyThe beleaguered broadcaster reintegrates into life in Britain after a year working in Saudi Arabia, dedicating his efforts into a series of issues-led documentaries. The themes touch upon home and work lives, relationships, pastimes and the importance of nature. Steve Coogan stars
- Rye Lane
2023
Drama
Comedy
15Romantic comedy drama starring David Jonsson and Vivian Oparah. London singletons Dom and Yas meet at an art exhibition and spend a day walking around Peckham, sharing their stories and getting to know one another. But neither is being entirely honest with the other, which threatens friction before their friendship has even begun.
- Bridget Jones: Mad about the Boy
2025
Drama
Comedy
15Recently widowed Bridget enters the dating game once again, caught between her son's science teacher and a man 20 years her junior. Romantic comedy, starring Renee Zellweger, Mila Jankovic, Hugh Grant and Colin Firth
- Borderline
DramaWhen a woman's body is found on a Northern Irish beach, Detective Boyd investigates
- Mitchell and Webb Are Not Helping
2025
Comedy
DramaComedy sketches, written by and starring David Mitchell and Robert Webb, with Kiell Smith-Bynoe, Stevie Martin, Lara Ricote and Krystal Evans
- Sister Boniface Mysteries Season 4
Drama
MysteryThe investigations of Sister Boniface of St Vincent's Convent - nun, moped rider, wine maker - and part-time forensic scientist.
- The Paper
2025
Comedy
SitcomA documentary crew follows the Toledo Truth-Teller, a historic but declining Midwestern newspaper trying to resurrect itself with volunteer reporters. Spin-off from US comedy The Office, starring Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore
- Heart and Soul
Documentary and factual
LifestyleThe world's main faiths and the personal side of religious belief