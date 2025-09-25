Ad

  • Steve

    2025

    Comedy

    Drama

    15

    Follows headteacher Steve battling for his reform college's survival while managing his mental health. Concurrently, troubled student Shy navigates his violent tendencies and fragility, torn between his past and future prospects.
  • How Are You? It's Alan (Partridge)

    2025

    Drama

    Comedy

    The beleaguered broadcaster reintegrates into life in Britain after a year working in Saudi Arabia, dedicating his efforts into a series of issues-led documentaries. The themes touch upon home and work lives, relationships, pastimes and the importance of nature. Steve Coogan stars
  • Rye Lane

    2023

    Drama

    Comedy

    15

    Romantic comedy drama starring David Jonsson and Vivian Oparah. London singletons Dom and Yas meet at an art exhibition and spend a day walking around Peckham, sharing their stories and getting to know one another. But neither is being entirely honest with the other, which threatens friction before their friendship has even begun.
  • Bridget Jones: Mad about the Boy

    2025

    Drama

    Comedy

    15

    Recently widowed Bridget enters the dating game once again, caught between her son's science teacher and a man 20 years her junior. Romantic comedy, starring Renee Zellweger, Mila Jankovic, Hugh Grant and Colin Firth
  • Borderline

    Drama

    When a woman's body is found on a Northern Irish beach, Detective Boyd investigates
  • Mitchell and Webb Are Not Helping

    2025

    Comedy

    Drama

    Comedy sketches, written by and starring David Mitchell and Robert Webb, with Kiell Smith-Bynoe, Stevie Martin, Lara Ricote and Krystal Evans
  • Sister Boniface Mysteries Season 4

    Drama

    Mystery

    The investigations of Sister Boniface of St Vincent's Convent - nun, moped rider, wine maker - and part-time forensic scientist.
  • The Paper

    2025

    Comedy

    Sitcom

    A documentary crew follows the Toledo Truth-Teller, a historic but declining Midwestern newspaper trying to resurrect itself with volunteer reporters. Spin-off from US comedy The Office, starring Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore
  • Heart and Soul

    Documentary and factual

    Lifestyle

    The world's main faiths and the personal side of religious belief
