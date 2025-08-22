Top 10 Picks of the Day – Friday 29 August
Miriam Margolyes Discovers New ZealandUnfiltered, unexpected, unforgettable. Self-proclaimed nosey parker and adopted Aussie Miriam Margolyes is on a road trip around New Zealand to meet the neighbours... ready or not.
Our Lives | The Film I'll Never SeeDocumentary focusing on Dave Steele, aka the Blind Poet, as he faces final sight loss due to the condition retinitis pigmentosa. The film captures Dave's emotional journey, his resilience and his creative triumph through spoken-word poetry. It also explores the impact on his family, especially his son. Dave explains his strong connection to his home city of Manchester and how he wishes to leave a legacy of love and truth
Here We Go Season 3The Jessops navigate everyday family (mis)fortunes – from new jobs to kidnapping dogs. Acclaimed comedy with Tom Basden, Jim Howick, Alison Steadman and Katherine Parkinson.
FoundationBased on Isaac Asimov’s award-winning novels. Follow a band of exiles on their quest to save humanity.
Dexter: ResurrectionThe 2021 series Dexter: New Blood concluded with forensic blood spatter analyst and serial killer Dexter Morgan (Michael C Hall) apparently sustaining a fatal gunshot fired by estranged son Harrison (Jack Alcott). The story continues in the tense 10-part storyline Dexter: Resurrection. Two weeks after the gunshot, Dexter wakes from a coma and discovers Harrison has disappeared without a trace. He is determined to make amends for the sins of the past but those plans are derailed by a visit from Detective Angel Batista (David Zayas) from Miami Metro Police Department's Homicide Division. As Dexter's blood-spattered history finally catches up with him, he seeks to protect Harrison at all costs
The Jury: Murder Trial Season 22025 BAFTA-winning. How much can we trust our justice system? As a real-life murder trial is restaged for a jury of 12 ordinary people, will they reach the same verdict as the original trial?
Chief of WarPerformed by a predominantly Polynesian cast led by Jason Momoa, “Chief of War” follows the epic and unprecedented telling of the unification and colonisation of Hawai’i at the turn of the 18th century.
Peacemaker Season 2The return of the superhero action comedy spin-off from The Suicide Squad movie.
Whitstable Pearl Season 313EME RUE In Season Three, we find Pearl fully immersed in her private investigating, leaving most of the running of the restaurant to Dolly and Ruby. Mike has been away for a few months and arrives back a changed man—leaner, fitter, and more Zen. But will this last? There is still a deep connection between them, but Pearl’s concern is more about Mike’s state of mind throughout the series. As ...
MothercoverThriler, by Fflur Dafydd. Gwen is recruited to spy on another mum in her baby group