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Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • One Battle after Another

    2025

    Thriller

    Action

    15

    Thriller starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn and Chase Infiniti. Years after the collapse of his political revolutionary group, Bob Ferguson lives in paranoid seclusion with his teenage daughter, Willa. But the merciless Colonel Lockjaw, a one-time target of Bob's group, has been hunting its members ever since, and has unfinished business with Bob.
  • Beyond Paradise Season 4

    2026

    Crime/detective

    Drama

    New mysteries and puzzling cases await DI Goodman. Humphrey and Martha embark on a journey to find a new home, and an impossible decision looms for Humphrey’s team.
  • Extraordinary Portraits

    2022

    Arts and culture

    Documentary

    Members of the public with extraordinary stories are matched to celebrated portrait artists, who are challenged to create compelling likenesses of their subjects
  • Billy Idol Should Be Dead

    Music

    The musician's journey from punk rocker to pop star, featuring interviews with Idol himself, his bandmates, family and fellow artists such as Miley Cyrus and Billie Joe Armstrong
  • For All Mankind Season 5

    2026

    Sci-fi

    Imagine a world where the global space race never ended. This thrilling "what if" take on history from Ronald D. Moore (Outlander, Battlestar Galactica) spotlights the high-stakes lives of NASA astronauts and their families.
  • The MOBO Awards

    Arts and culture

    Music

    Celebrating black music, culture and excellence, with iconic live performances and collaborations. Standout talent from music, film and sport present prizes to the hottest acts.
  • Femme

    2023

    Thriller

    Drama

    18

    Thriller starring George MacKay and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett. Young drag performer Jules is brutally assaulted in a homophobic attack by a man named Preston. Months later, while out of drag, Jules runs into an unsuspecting Preston at a gay sauna and the two begin a sexual relationship - one that offers Jules the opportunity for revenge.
  • Dispatches | Keir Starmer - Labour in Crisis?

    Documentary

    Political journalist Lewis Goodall assesses the origins of the downfall in popularity of the Labour government, from party infighting to policy U-turns, courting Donald Trump, the Mandelson-Epstein scandal, high-profile ministerial resignations and a by-election battleground. Lewis speaks to MPs, advisors and pollsters, as well as celebrity critics and journalists, and follows the unfolding story as the police make arrests, opposition closes in, and the clamour for information intensifies over what Keir Starmer and his top team knew about Mandelson and Epstein
  • South on the Great North Road
    Drama by Michael Chaplin inspired by Sting's song. A woman's journey from Newcastle to London threatens to tear her apart. Starring Jessica Johnson and Stephen Tompkinson
See more Top 10 Picks of the Day – Friday 27 March
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