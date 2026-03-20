Political journalist Lewis Goodall assesses the origins of the downfall in popularity of the Labour government, from party infighting to policy U-turns, courting Donald Trump, the Mandelson-Epstein scandal, high-profile ministerial resignations and a by-election battleground. Lewis speaks to MPs, advisors and pollsters, as well as celebrity critics and journalists, and follows the unfolding story as the police make arrests, opposition closes in, and the clamour for information intensifies over what Keir Starmer and his top team knew about Mandelson and Epstein