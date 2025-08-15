England v USA (Kick-off 7.30pm). Gabby Logan presents coverage of the opening match of the tournament, as the Pool A teams meet at Stadium of Light in Sunderland. England were runners-up to New Zealand when the event was last held in 2022 and they will hope to emulate the Black Ferns this time around by winning the competition as hosts. The Americans were eliminated after finishing third in their group ahead of Japan and below Canada and Italy three years ago, and face a tough test this time around with Australia and Samoa also in the pool, but they did finish fourth in 2017. With analysis from Maggie Alphonsi, Simon Middleton and Ruby Tui, commentary by Sara Orchard, Katy Daley-McLean and Brian Moore, and reports from Sonja McLaughlan