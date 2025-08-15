Top 10 Picks of the Day – Friday 22 August
10 items
Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results
007: Road To A MillionSeason two of this adrenaline-charged adventure returns with Brian Cox as the sardonic Controller. Eight pairs of everyday people compete in intense Bond-inspired missions that test their bodies, minds, and relationships. Success brings cash and progress, while failure means facing the deadly new “Killer Question”, where one pair is always eliminated.
Live Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 | England v USAEngland v USA (Kick-off 7.30pm). Gabby Logan presents coverage of the opening match of the tournament, as the Pool A teams meet at Stadium of Light in Sunderland. England were runners-up to New Zealand when the event was last held in 2022 and they will hope to emulate the Black Ferns this time around by winning the competition as hosts. The Americans were eliminated after finishing third in their group ahead of Japan and below Canada and Italy three years ago, and face a tough test this time around with Australia and Samoa also in the pool, but they did finish fourth in 2017. With analysis from Maggie Alphonsi, Simon Middleton and Ruby Tui, commentary by Sara Orchard, Katy Daley-McLean and Brian Moore, and reports from Sonja McLaughlan
Chief of WarPerformed by a predominantly Polynesian cast led by Jason Momoa, “Chief of War” follows the epic and unprecedented telling of the unification and colonisation of Hawai’i at the turn of the 18th century.
Miriam Margolyes Discovers New ZealandUnfiltered, unexpected, unforgettable. Self-proclaimed nosey parker and adopted Aussie Miriam Margolyes is on a road trip around New Zealand to meet the neighbours... ready or not.
FoundationBased on Isaac Asimov’s award-winning novels. Follow a band of exiles on their quest to save humanity.
Dexter: ResurrectionThe 2021 series Dexter: New Blood concluded with forensic blood spatter analyst and serial killer Dexter Morgan (Michael C Hall) apparently sustaining a fatal gunshot fired by estranged son Harrison (Jack Alcott). The story continues in the tense 10-part storyline Dexter: Resurrection. Two weeks after the gunshot, Dexter wakes from a coma and discovers Harrison has disappeared without a trace. He is determined to make amends for the sins of the past but those plans are derailed by a visit from Detective Angel Batista (David Zayas) from Miami Metro Police Department's Homicide Division. As Dexter's blood-spattered history finally catches up with him, he seeks to protect Harrison at all costs
Live Bundesliga 2025/26 | Bayern Munich v RB LeipzigReigning champions Bayern Munich welcome RB Leipzig to the Allianz Arena for the first game of the new Bundesliga season.
The SurferA father returns to Australia to buy his childhood home. To celebrate, he takes his teenage son to Luna Bay so they can surf together. However, he becomes locked in a battle of one-upmanship with local thugs. Thriller, starring Nicolas Cage and Julian McMahon
Peacemaker Season 2The return of the superhero action comedy spin-off from The Suicide Squad movie.
Heart and Soul | Gaudí: God's ArchitectHow famous Spanish architect Antoni Gaudí came to be put on the path to sainthood by Pope Francis, and the continuing construction of his masterpiece - the Sagrada Familia