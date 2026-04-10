Actor and comedian Lenny Henry faces a panel of autistic, neurodivergent and learning-disabled interviewers, who ask questions about relationships, legacy and the moments that have defined him. Henry reflects on growing up in Britain during a time of overt racism, the impact of Comic Relief, and the difficult choices he has had to forgive himself for, and opens up about family, identity and the discovery that his uncle was in fact his biological father, as well as the loss of his mother and the grief that followed