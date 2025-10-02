Ad

  • How Are You? It's Alan (Partridge)

    2025

    Comedy

    Drama

    The beleaguered broadcaster reintegrates into life in Britain after a year working in Saudi Arabia, dedicating his efforts into a series of issues-led documentaries. The themes touch upon home and work lives, relationships, pastimes and the importance of nature. Steve Coogan stars
  • Mitchell and Webb Are Not Helping

    2025

    Comedy

    Drama

    Comedy sketches, written by and starring David Mitchell and Robert Webb, with Kiell Smith-Bynoe, Stevie Martin, Lara Ricote and Krystal Evans
  • The Last Frontier

    2025

    Thriller

    Drama

    When a prison transport plane crashes in the remote Alaskan wilderness, the region's lone marshal must protect the town he's vowed to keep safe.
  • Black Bag

    2025

    Drama

    Crime/detective

    15

    When a spy is suspected of treason, her husband faces the ultimate test - loyalty to his marriage or his country. Director Steven Soderbergh's thriller, starring Michael Fassbender, Cate Blanchett and Rege-Jean Page
  • The Graham Norton Show Season 33

    2025

    Entertainment

    Drama

    The multi-BAFTA award-winning chat show returns, with the biggest stars, the brightest conversation, the best live music and of course the world-famous Big Red Chair.
  • The Substance

    2024

    Horror

    Drama

    18

    Satirical horror starring Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley. After turning 50, former film star Elisabeth Sparkle suffers a sudden career downturn. She is discreetly offered a mysterious experimental drug designed to arrest the effects of ageing by creating a fresh, new Elisabeth. But using "The Substance" comes with strict rules that neither Elisabeth nor her new younger self, Sue, are entirely prepared to follow.
  • Borderline

    Drama

    When a woman's body is found on a Northern Irish beach, Detective Boyd investigates
  • Invasion Season 3

    2025

    Drama

    Sci-fi

    An alien species arrives—see it through the lens of five lives across the globe.
  • Peacemaker Season 2

    2025

    Sci-fi

    Action

    The return of the superhero action comedy spin-off from The Suicide Squad movie.
  • Heart and Soul

    Documentary and factual

    Lifestyle

    The world's main faiths and the personal side of religious belief
