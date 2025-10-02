Top 10 Picks of the Day – Friday 10 October
Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results
- How Are You? It's Alan (Partridge)
2025
Comedy
DramaThe beleaguered broadcaster reintegrates into life in Britain after a year working in Saudi Arabia, dedicating his efforts into a series of issues-led documentaries. The themes touch upon home and work lives, relationships, pastimes and the importance of nature. Steve Coogan stars
- Mitchell and Webb Are Not Helping
2025
Comedy
DramaComedy sketches, written by and starring David Mitchell and Robert Webb, with Kiell Smith-Bynoe, Stevie Martin, Lara Ricote and Krystal Evans
- The Last Frontier
2025
Thriller
DramaWhen a prison transport plane crashes in the remote Alaskan wilderness, the region's lone marshal must protect the town he's vowed to keep safe.
- Black Bag
2025
Drama
Crime/detective
15When a spy is suspected of treason, her husband faces the ultimate test - loyalty to his marriage or his country. Director Steven Soderbergh's thriller, starring Michael Fassbender, Cate Blanchett and Rege-Jean Page
- The Graham Norton Show Season 33
2025
Entertainment
DramaThe multi-BAFTA award-winning chat show returns, with the biggest stars, the brightest conversation, the best live music and of course the world-famous Big Red Chair.
- The Substance
2024
Horror
Drama
18Satirical horror starring Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley. After turning 50, former film star Elisabeth Sparkle suffers a sudden career downturn. She is discreetly offered a mysterious experimental drug designed to arrest the effects of ageing by creating a fresh, new Elisabeth. But using "The Substance" comes with strict rules that neither Elisabeth nor her new younger self, Sue, are entirely prepared to follow.
- Borderline
DramaWhen a woman's body is found on a Northern Irish beach, Detective Boyd investigates
- Invasion Season 3
2025
Drama
Sci-fiAn alien species arrives—see it through the lens of five lives across the globe.
- Peacemaker Season 2
2025
Sci-fi
ActionThe return of the superhero action comedy spin-off from The Suicide Squad movie.
- Heart and Soul
Documentary and factual
LifestyleThe world's main faiths and the personal side of religious belief