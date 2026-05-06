Star of Amandaland. Nominated for actress in a comedy

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Philippa Dunne's Top 10 Comedy Picks

Amandaland is sweeping the Bafta Television Awards this year, including three actress nominations for you, LucyPunch and Jennifer Saunders. You signed on for a small role in Motherland –could you have imagined the current situation?

That was 10 years ago! No, I couldn’t have imagined it. In the Motherland pilot, I had a handful of lines, and I tried my best, and I didn’t know where that was going to go. Even coming back for Amandaland – I dreamed of it, because I knew that me and Lucy had something special with our two characters.

This week, you’re also in a very different, dramatic series – ITV1’s Believe Me (Sunday/Monday 9.00pm). Do you think comedy is harder to make than drama?

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Yes. Comedy, I think, is held to a higher standard. It has to make you laugh, laugh, laugh all the time. Whereas dramas like space to breathe and roll on and fluctuate. With comedy, people don’t give it a chance. If you don’t make someone laugh out loud within the opening scene of a new series, good luck!