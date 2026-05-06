Creator, writer and star of Things You Should Have Done, which is nominated for scripted comedy

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From YouTube sensation to Bafta nomination, yours has been quite the journey. How are you enjoying it?

I never go out and I’ve never done anything like this before, so it’s fine. Plus I’ve just started new ADHD medication.

And how is that?

I don’t feel any different yet as it takes ages to get on the right dose, but it’s the road to focusing. I really struggle with it – it takes me ages to get anything written down.

We hear a lot about younger generations being horrified by the political incorrectness of old comedies like the Carry On films. What do you think of them?

I watch loads of old comedies like Carry On… and Hancock’s Half Hour. And unless something’s incredibly offensive to the point where it’s not funny, it doesn’t bother me. I enjoy a very dark humour, though. I love Nighty Night and I did really enjoy After Life.

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Things You Should Have Done is available on iPlayer